The 5 Best Zendaya Movies to Turn On After You've Watched 'The Drama'

I'm going to be thinking about The Drama (starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson) for a long time. There's so much to dig into regarding choice, thoughts versus actions, who deserves forgiveness and who decides they haven't done anything wrong. But Zendaya is no stranger to projects that generate a lot of conversation (hello Euphoria!). Before we see the actress in the upcoming Ronnie Spector biopic, or that rumored Cleopatra movie, here are some of her best flicks you can watch right now.

Here are the best Zendaya movies you can watch in 2026.

The Odyssey — Watch in Theaters July 17, 2026 Universal Pictures This new movie tells the story of Greek king Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he sets off for the Trojan War — and then has to make his way back home. He encounters all kinds of creatures from Greek mythology, and as incredible as the story is, the cast is even better. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day — Watch in Theaters July 31, 2026 Sony Pictures A brand new Spider-Man movie is finally on its way, and even though it's a dream to see Tom Holland and Zendaya back on screen again, it'll be more than a little heartbreaking because nobody remembers Peter...not even MJ. You can watch Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+ now.

Dune: Part 3 — Watch in Theaters December 17, 2026 Warner Bros. Pictures Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) are back in Dune: Part 3, which takes place 17 years after Dune 2. Paul has conquered the world — and has to deal with the consequences. Here's where you can watch the first trailer. You can watch Dune and Dune: Part 2 on HBO Max.

Challengers — Watch on Hulu Amazon MGM Studios Challengers is THE Zendaya movie for me. She stars as a tennis champ whose life changes forever after a knee injury ends her career as a player. There's tennis, there's drama, and there's a really complicated love triangle with Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist (I'm a sucker for a love triangle).

Malcolm & Marie — Watch on Netflix Netflix In this Netflix movie, Zendaya and John David Washington play a boyfriend and girlfriend who come home after a wonderful movie premiere — and find their relationship tested by the conversations that await them.

Which Zendaya movie is your favorite? Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on Z's life and career.