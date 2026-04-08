Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

A star. 💫

The 5 Best Zendaya Movies to Turn On After You've Watched 'The Drama'

zendaya movies
A24
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 08, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

I'm going to be thinking about The Drama (starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson) for a long time. There's so much to dig into regarding choice, thoughts versus actions, who deserves forgiveness and who decides they haven't done anything wrong. But Zendaya is no stranger to projects that generate a lot of conversation (hello Euphoria!). Before we see the actress in the upcoming Ronnie Spector biopic, or that rumored Cleopatra movie, here are some of her best flicks you can watch right now.

Here are the best Zendaya movies you can watch in 2026.

The Odyssey — Watch in Theaters July 17, 2026

the odyssey

Universal Pictures

This new movie tells the story of Greek king Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he sets off for the Trojan War — and then has to make his way back home. He encounters all kinds of creatures from Greek mythology, and as incredible as the story is, the cast is even better.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day — Watch in Theaters July 31, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day zendaya movie

Sony Pictures

A brand new Spider-Man movie is finally on its way, and even though it's a dream to see Tom Holland and Zendaya back on screen again, it'll be more than a little heartbreaking because nobody remembers Peter...not even MJ.

You can watch Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+ now.

Dune: Part 3 — Watch in Theaters December 17, 2026

zendaya timothee chalamet dune 3 trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures

Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) are back in Dune: Part 3, which takes place 17 years after Dune 2. Paul has conquered the world — and has to deal with the consequences. Here's where you can watch the first trailer.

You can watch Dune and Dune: Part 2 on HBO Max.

Challengers — Watch on Hulu

challengers 2024

Amazon MGM Studios

Challengers is THE Zendaya movie for me. She stars as a tennis champ whose life changes forever after a knee injury ends her career as a player. There's tennis, there's drama, and there's a really complicated love triangle with Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist (I'm a sucker for a love triangle).

Malcolm & Marie — Watch on Netflix

zendaya movie Malcolm & Marie

Netflix

In this Netflix movie, Zendaya and John David Washington play a boyfriend and girlfriend who come home after a wonderful movie premiere — and find their relationship tested by the conversations that await them.

Which Zendaya movie is your favorite? Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on Z's life and career.

pop cultureentertainmentzendayacelebritymovies

The Latest

the drama ending, explained
Movies

'The Drama' Ending, Explained: What Actually Happened

Mother's Day Gift Ideas To Give Luxury-Loving Moms In 2026
Mother's Day

14 Stunning Mother’s Day Gift Ideas For The Luxury-Loving Mom

8 "Spicy" Romance Movies to Help You Heat Up Your Evening
Movies

8 "Spicy" Romance Movies to Help You Heat Up Your Evening

bridgerton season 4 recap
TV

The Only 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Recap You Need Before Season 5

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit