Zendaya Rumored To Star In 'Cleopatra' Movie From 'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve
When I think of modern American royalty my brain IMMEDIATELY goes to Zendaya. The Euphoria actress and fashion icon constantly makes headlines, whether she admits her dream vacation is bedrotting with Harry Potter or she wears a literal tennis ball on her red carpet gown. She always carries herself with grace, sophistication, and class — which is why her rumored role in Denis Villeneuve's Cleopatra movie is PERFECT.
Villeneuve confirmed on September 10 that in addition to Dune: Messiah, Cleopatra is in the works. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming movie, and Z's potential involvement.
Is Zendaya starring in a Cleopatra movie?
Denis Villeneuve’s next film will be ‘CLEOPATRA’ with Zendaya set to star as the titular character.— Denis Villeneuve Universe (@DenisVfilms) November 9, 2023
Timothee Chalamet has been offered the role of Octavius & Daniel Craig is being sought to play Caesar. Filming is being eyed for late 2024.
(via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/nhUu607jTR
While we haven't gotten an official cast for the new Cleopatra movie, Zendaya is rumored to star as the titular queen, along with her Dune costar Timothée Chalamet and Knives Out's Daniel Craig. Craig is rumored to play Julius Caeser, Cleopatra's ally and lover, while Chalamet is rumored to play Octavian, Caesar's adopted son and Cleopatra's rival.
While Zendaya definitely has the acting chops to play the historical figure, some internet users are unsure about the casting. "I like Zendaya, but she doesn't look Greek," one user tweeted, while another (very enthusiastically) said, "WE NEED GREEK ACTOR COME ON NOW!!!!"
Stay tuned for the official Cleopatra casting news.
What is the new Cleopatra movie about?
Villeneuve hasn't confirmed the exact movie plot yet, but there are plenty of moments in Cleopatra's life to include. The incredibly intelligent queen was part of the Ptolemaic line of rulers, and according to History Cooperative, she was actually the first Ptolemaic Pharaoh to learn Egyptian.
It's unclear whether we'll also see Mark Antony (another relative of Caeser's) in the Cleopatra movie, or if the story will end before their introduction.
In real life, Antony and Cleopatra started a relationship, but political unrest and a rivalry with Octavian led to the War of Actium in 32 BC, around the time they got married. And if you ask me, what happened next makes a very intriguing movie ending: the Roman Senate declared war on Cleopatra (and Antony once he sided with her). And in 30 BC, rather than give themselves up to Octavian, the couple ended their lives and the War of Actium led to Rome taking over Egypt, and Octavian becoming Rome's first Emperor Caesar Augustus.
I could totally see the Cleopatra movie ending similarly to Dune 2: with our leading lady facing an impossible choice, staring out into the distance, unsure of what the future holds. And an ending like that would be even more impactful because we know what comes next.
When is the Cleopatra movie coming out?
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The Cleopatra movie is currently in pre-production, so we don't have an official release date yet but stay tuned for updates!
Lead image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!