19 Popular ’90s Candy Aisle Classics You Can Still Buy Today
I'm a proud millennial who will always gush about everything from '90scandyto the sweet music that dominated the radio during that decade. It's the epitome of "You had to be there" because it was such a grand time. Since we can't go back to the best decade in history, I'm okay with reminiscing about the yummy snacksI once had access to.
If you miss delicious and innovative flavors too, check out our top '90s candy aisle classics below!
Hershey's Cookies 'N' Cream
This list wouldn't be right or complete without me mentioning Hershey's Cookies 'N' Cream bars. I was never a fan of Hershey's until they introduced their white chocolate flavor. This popular '90s candy is one that I don't mind buying from time to time. (via Old Time Candy)
Baby Bottle Pops
The older kids in the '90s used to have baby bottle pops in their pockets or backpacks all the time so I naturally thought they were 'cool.' The design is a little suspect, but it's hard to pretend like nostalgia isn't stirred when I think about them. (via Old Time Candy)
Bunch of Bananas
I have a love/hate relationship with this candy because they tasted terrible at first. But the longer they were in mouth, the more I wanted another one. (via Old Time Candy)
Candy Powder-Filled Plastic Fruits
I only wanted to eat this candy because it reminded me of the plastic refrigerator magnets that used to adorn my grandparents' refrigerator lol. Kid logic, am I right? (via Old Time Candy)
Gummi Blue Raspberry Rings
My sister used to buy a bag of this '90s candy whenever we went to the movies so I naturally started liking them. This was only after repeatedly asking if she would share with me. Two words — blue lips. (Via Old Time Candy)
Gummi Mini Hot Dogs
This candy gets an honorable mention because they had the kids in elementary in a chokehold. You couldn't go far without seeing someone pretend they were eating a sweet cheeseburger. (via Old Time Candy)
Icee Spray Candy
I loved getting an Icee when I was younger so this spray candy was up my alley when I discovered it. (via Old Time Candy)
Nerds Rope
I don't know if it was the commercial that made me want to try nerds or the taste, but I remember how great it felt to have a box of Nerds. (via Old Time Candy)
Pop Rocks
This '90s candy reminded me of Nerds, but obviously had their own life to them. Okay, it felt like little electrical currents zapping in your mouth if you decided to eat a handful of them. I can't say I ever ate them for the taste. (via Target)
Ring Pops
However, this candy had all the bells and whistles I could dream of. I have one question — have you ever lived life if you weren't proposed to on the playground with a ring pop to adorn your hand. (via Target)
Push Pops
This candy was sweet and incredibly sticky — hence why my mother hid it from me so often. (via Target)
Sweetarts - Giant Chewy
As an adult, sweetarts aren't exactly the best candy in the world, but they have an appeal that makes us keep coming back from more. (via Old Time Candy)
Wardheads Sour Candy
My brother thought it would be funny to trick me into eating this candy at the age of six, but the joke backfired. I ended up loving them and would take my favorite flavors out of the bag he had. They're still as sour as I remember, but the aftertaste is worth it! (via Old Time Candy)
Airheads
As much as I loved super sweet things as a kid, I appreciated the subtle flavor of Airheads. They were chewy — unless they got stale — and flavorful without causing a sugar rush. (via Target)
Charms Blow Pops
Blow pops are — how can I put this? They're like the golden retrievers of candy. They're loved by just about anyone and have maintained their great taste throughout the years. (via Target)
Butterfinger
Besides Hershey's Cookies 'n' Cream, a sweet butterfinger bar did it for me. I still haven't figured out what it is, but I can tell you it's definitely tickled whenever I eat one. (via Target)
Fruit Gushers
I can still taste the burst of flavor that occurred when I bit into each gusher. I guess that's why they say some memories never fade. (via Target)
Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape
This bubble gum got me in a load of trouble as a kid. Either I pulled too much of the tape to chew or the residue from sticking my gum on a random surface would be hard to clean. Nevertheless, this was my foray into keeping bubblegum in my bag. (via Target)
Jolly Ranchers
My mom introduced this deliciously assorted bag of candy to my sister and I in the '90s. Do you know who still goes to their mom's house to grab the cherry flavor out of the candy bowl? Me. (via Target)
