We Ranked Popular Halloween Candy From Best To Worst & The Results May Shock You
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Though it’s *quite* tough to rule out any sort of candy as a massive sweet tooth-haver, I’m bravely embarking on and breaking down a handful of the most popular Halloween candy that you see once the creative costumes and trick-or-treating roll around each year. From the timeless classics to the more off-kilter picks, this Halloween candy lineup will deliver a totally sugar-filled thrill. Get ready – this definitive Halloween candy ranking is sure to be one spook-tacular showdown!
Before we get into the ranking, it's my duty to make it clear that I’m definitely Team Chocolate over Team Fruity, whether it comes to Halloween candy or not. I’ve always had that preference, so if I were still young enough to go trick-or-treating, I’d definitely reach for the Reese’s Cups over the Smarties. But – that’s not to say that I enjoy snacking on some fruity, chewy, sour sweets from time to time. Let’s get into which Halloween candies I think are best, and the ones worth leaving behind in the pumpkin pail.
1. Kit Kat
Kourtney Kardashian was so right when she showed the world how she ate a Kit Kat, because her method is *exactly* how I eat a Kit Kat. Because of this, I think they're the most satisfying to snack on out of all the Halloween candies. Plus, with their perfectly balanced mix of crunchy wafers and creamy milk chocolate, they provide the tastiest treat ever.
2. Twix
Twix measures up closely with Kit Kat bars. I mean, they're quite similar, having crunchy and chocolatey layers and all. Twix just carries more bite – not a bad thing by any means, but that makes them a bit harder to snack on. Fun-size Twix are the absolute way to go compared to the full-size ones, too – so they gain Halloween points from me.
3. Reese's Cups
There's something so special about the smaller, individually-wrapped Reese's Cups that you get on Halloween. I feel like they have a better peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio because of their stockier size, in comparison to your traditional cups. Plus, unwrapping them is a ritual – slowly pulling away at the foil, then the paper coating is very rewarding once you get to the treasure inside.
4. Starburst
Starburst candies are a classic, IMO. I owe my love for them to my years of being berated with orthodontics, where I was restricted from enjoying any sort of soft candy. Ever since I got my braces off, being able to indulge in a Starburst from time to time has been one of life's small pleasures.
5. Sour Patch Kids
I'm a sucker for Sour Patch Kids. What they say is *so* true, too – first they're sour, then they're sweet! I think that flavor duality is truly the most encapsulating part about this Halloween candy. The range of colors between the kids is also super pleasing not only to the eye, but to the palate as well. More than anything, I think the Sour Patch Watermelonis the nicest sour treat.
6. Hot Tamales
Hot Tamales' spicy-sweet, cinnamon-y impression brings forth the nostalgic flavors of Cinnamon Altoids, a treat that I used to mooch off my mom when I was a kid. I love that these candies boast a hard shell on the outside, but are soft and chewy on the inside. If a food has a nice texture, I'm bound to like it. Hot Tamales aren't my first pick for sure, but they are delish!
7. Hershey's Bars
These small, s'mores-friendly Hershey's bars are a quintessential part of Halloween. There's nothing like eating several at a time and being shrouded in empty wrappers as you sit in chocolatey bliss. Though they're addicting, these candies are plain as can be, plus they're accessible year-round, taking the magical Halloween factor from them.
8. Snickers
Since I like Reese's Cups so much, you'd figure I'd like Snickers, but there's nothing special about this Halloween candy that calls out to me. The combination of caramel and nougat is overwhelming to say the least.
9. Smarties
Smarties are chalk-like, and therefore, they are not a great Halloween candy. The texture overpowers the flavors that each disc is striving for and detracts from what could be a lovely sweets experience. SweeTARTS on the other hand? Love. They definitely have more body *and* more flavor.
10. Butterfinger
I adore the layers upon layers of buttery candy that Butterfingers have, but just like Abby Lee Miller once said, "you didn't stick out to me." This Halloween candy is never my first pick when it comes to the chocolate options.
11. M&M's
M&M's may be a classic Halloween candy, but I think they're bored. Tired. Overdone! I will admit that I'm a chocolate fiend, but maybe I'm just burned out on these small milk chocolates. I *do* think they'd make an excellent topper for a Halloween cake, though!
12. Candy Corn
People love to act like candy corn is all that, but I don't have the same attraction to it. Candy corn is often overly sugary and I can't eat more than ten at a time. I *will* say that even though I think they're technically made of the same stuff, I like the pumpkin-shaped ones a lot more – perhaps it's a texture thing on my part entirely – but don't come for me!
13. Skittles
No offense to the Skittles lovers out there, but I *also* have a bone to pick with this favorite Halloween candy! Every bite I've ever had just fills my teeth with more and more densely-packed sugar and it makes it hard for me to want to eat more. This is a sweet that must be eaten at a slower pace, which sometimes I am just not in the mood for – especially around the holiday!
14. Warheads
Warheads clock in second to last on my Halloween candy ranking, mostly because I feel like it's criminal to hand these out to kids. I, too, have been scarred by Warheads in my youth. Sure, you could argue that they make for a fun gimmick, but I don't find these deathly-sour treats enjoyable at all.
15. Dots
What's even more criminal is Dots candy! Seriously – they always get stuck in my molars, and to me, they taste completely like wax at their very best. I'll pass!
Did you agree with my Halloween candy ranking, or did it give you a sweet surprise? Stay tuned into more holiday snacking with Brit + Co.
Lead photo by Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS.
