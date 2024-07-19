Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

9 target makeup finds
Beauty Products

9 Top-Rated Target Makeup Finds Under $20

Peach Desserts
Dessert Recipes

15 Summery Peach Desserts To Sweeten Up Your Patio Parties

lauren graham lorelai gilmore chilton outfit
TV

This Iconic Lorelai Gilmore Moment Is Actually Super Unrealistic

starbucks birthday drink 2024
Food

This Birthday Starbucks Hack Will Score You TWO Drinks

best new movies 2024
Movies

The Best New Movies Of 2024 (So Far)

easy summer desserts
Dessert Recipes

11 Easy Summer Desserts To Whip Up Something Sweet In No Time

Trending Stories

makeup
Beauty Products

9 Top-Rated Target Makeup Finds Under $20

food
Dessert Recipes

15 Summery Peach Desserts To Sweeten Up Your Patio Parties

gilmore girls
TV

This Iconic Lorelai Gilmore Moment Is Actually Super Unrealistic

starbucks
Food

This Birthday Starbucks Hack Will Score You TWO Drinks