Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter has an undeniable cult following. It’s inspired everything from unique ice cream toppings to baking hacks. But TJ’s is no longer the only purveyor of the sugary snack: Aldi just released their own version, and fans are saying it’s a great alternative that also costs less than the original.

Aldi just released their own version, and fans are saying it's a great alternative that also costs less than the original.

Trader Joe's If you’ve ever found yourself eating Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter by the spoonful, you’re not alone. I have to be extra careful around the sweet spread whenever I bring it home, so I can spare myself from eating at least half the jar (and suffering the subsequent stomachache). The part that’s so addicting is not only the cinnamon-y flavor, but the tiny crunchy bits sprinkled throughout the spread.



Aldi Aldi’s cookie butter is equally addicting, bringing forth the flavors of ground-up Speculoos cookies for a smooth and creamy effect. In fact, it’s available in both creamy and crunchy variations, which is just ahh-mazing. The only catch is both varieties are part of the grocer’s Aldi Finds selection, which highlights items for a limited time.



Reddit Aldi fans that have caught on to the magical taste of Benton's Creamy Cookie Butter already want to banish it from the Aldi Finds aisle. “I need this to be a regular item,” one shopper wrote on Reddit. “Anyone else enjoy this as an alternative to the Trader Joe’s one? I need to go back and get the crunchy version.” “It's a great dupe,” another fan commented . “If you gave it to me and told me it was Biscoff, I wouldn’t think twice about it,” someone else said .

Facebook Whether you’re a loyal Aldi shopper or a Trader Joe’s regular that’s simply curious about this cookie butter dupe, it’s a definite ‘add to cart’ because one 14.1-ounce jar costs just $2.69 at Aldi, while the Trader Joe’s version goes for $3.99. The recipes are practically identical, so if you’re into saving some money (while still enjoying a treat you can eat by the spoonful, add to lattes , cakes , muffins , and so much more), Aldi’s take is so worth it. Their cookie butter serves as a sweet reminder that the best grocery items are often found in the most underrated spots!

