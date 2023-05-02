May 02, 2023
Heaven Is Real, And This 30-Minute Blueberry Muffins Recipe Is Proof
Blueberry muffins are one of the best bakes that can be savored any time of day – whether you're serving some up for breakfast, a snack, or dessert, their sweet yet tart flavor profile calls you back every time. A good blueberry muffin should be pillowy and warm on the outside while still retaining a crusty, sugar-coated exterior. Enjoy this tasty recipe from Barley & Sage with coffee or a tall glass of milk. In just 40 minutes, you'll have an exquisite batch of blueberry muffins to share!
Ingredients for Brown Butter Blueberry Muffins
- ½ cup brown butter, melted
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 ½ cups all purpose flour
- ½ cup almond flour, substitute all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup buttermilk, substitute whole milk + 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 8 ounces fresh blueberries
- Sparkling sugar, for topping
How To Make Brown Butter Blueberry Muffins
Image via Barley & Sage
- Make the brown butter: In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Once melted, stir frequently and watch closely for the formation of brown specs on the bottom of the pan and a nutty aroma. Once you see brown specs, stir for just a few more seconds (it browns super quickly). Remove from the heat and immediately pour into a different bowl to prevent it from burning. Let the butter cool slightly (5-10 minutes) before using.
- Preheat your oven to 400°F and prepare you muffin tin.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the brown butter, sugar, and brown sugar.
- Add in the eggs, vanilla, and lemon zest and whisk until combined and smooth.
- In a separate small bowl, sift together the flour, almond flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- Then add about ¼ cup of the flour mixture to the blueberries and toss to coat. This helps keep the blueberries from all sinking to the bottom of the muffins.
- Add half of the dry ingredient mixture and stir until combined.
- Mix in the buttermilk. Then stir in the remaining dry ingredients.
- Gently stir in the blueberries.
- Spoon the batter into your muffin cups so that they are about ⅔ full. Sprinkle sparkling sugar over top of each muffin if desired.
- Bake at 400°F for 20-25 minutes for regular sized muffins. Rotate the pan about halfway through so that the muffins brown evenly.
- Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack.
Recipe + photography via Barley & Sage
