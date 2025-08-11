Aldi’s Aisle of Shame is known to harbor some pretty fun finds. The latest addition? A delicious frozen dessert that’s so similar to a Trader Joe’s treat. In case you need more context, it’s a box of oh-so decadent ice cream sandwiches dotted with plenty of chocolate chips. Now that we’ve got your attention, start making a plan to stop by your nearest Aldi ASAP.

Anyone familiar with Trader Joe’s Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches knows they’re not just ice cream sandwiches. Striking the ultimate balance between cookie, ice cream, and chocolate chip, they’re simply not your average dessert.

Luckily, Aldi’s following suit with their Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches that contain the same ingredients and the same (ideal) amount of chocolate chips for a decadent bite every time. The only real difference, albeit small, is the price: Trader Joe’s option costs $4.99 for four sammies while Aldi is charging $4.49.

Reddit

The ‘dupe’ already has Aldi shoppers hooked. In a Reddit thread praising the product, numerous fans sounded off with excitement:

“These taste JUST like the sublime ice cream sandwiches at Trader Joe’s,” one person said. “I’m in trouble.”

“Yeah these disappear within minutes of entering my freezer,” someone else commented. “My kids adore them and so do I.”

“Hands down one of the best cookie ice cream sandwiches ever,” one more user wrote.