Aldi’s latest seasonal drop for spring is lookin’ so good. While the Finds aisle is typically filled with affordable clothing and kitchen gadgets, this week’s lineup is packed to the brim with expensive-looking home decor pieces. Everything is surprisingly sophisticated, meaning you can get a ‘high-end’ effect without spending hundreds.

To save you from frantically sorting through this week’s Aldi Finds (and avoid the impulse buys you don’t actually need), we’ve curated the top seven decor pieces that will instantly liven up and refresh your space for the upcoming season.

Discover the 7 best Aldi spring decor finds below!

Aldi Kirkton House Ivory & Green Floral Crystal Print Area Rug This adorable 6x9-inch area rug definitely gives off the vibe that it costs way more than it actually does ($49.99). The elegant pattern feels more Ruggable-coded to us, which can certainly be more costly for the same size. The lively color palette will instantly lift any space you place it in, like your living room or bedroom. The vibe is up to you!

Aldi Kirkton House Cut Glass Candle Holder This $9.99 candle holder is so fun and funky, bringing some much-needed color to your spring decor game. Simply pop a tall candlestick inside and get the warm glow goin' for a dinner party or movie night at home.

Aldi Sohl 2-Tier Bench Ideal for organizing the foot of your bed or entryway, this two-tier bench is a sweet addition since it's equal parts practical and stylish. Find it for just $39.99 in the Aldi Finds aisle in this serene ivory color or a gray-ish hue for the same price.

Aldi Kirkton House 3 Tier Hanging Basket This $9.99 organization essential comes with three baskets and can hang on a hook or the back of your door to help you de-clutter just about any space. From holding the beauty products in your bathroom to cradling your kid's miscellaneous stuffed animals, you'll find that the small investment will be so worth it for the cleanliness of your home (especially as spring cleaning season approaches).

Aldi Kirkton House Summer Breeze Botanical Reed Diffuser Available in four delicious scents, Aldi is now featuring reed diffusers that double as decoration for just $6.99. Aside from this 'Summer Breeze' aroma, you can find it in profiles like 'Lazy Sunday,' 'Rest & Reset,' and 'Spring Awakening.' They're perfect for placing in your bathroom for a nice-smelling scent boost, though they'd easily fit in anywhere.

Aldi Crofton 2 Pack Confetti Tall Glassware We're loving the look of spotted glass lately, and the fact that this two-pack of tall drinking glasses goes for just $9.99 is the ultimate excuse to run to Aldi ASAP. These glasses will definitely level up your sipping game at home.

Aldi Crofton 3 Pack Glass Spice Cellars Even the spices in your kitchen can look put-together, thanks to this three-pack of glass spice cellars. The $9.99 set comes with wooden lids, spoons, and a tray so the jars stay put. From fancy salt to sugar, this is not an Aldi Find you want to put away. Leave it out on your counter for added classiness.

