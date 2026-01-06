The Wait Is Over: Starbucks Just Dropped New Dubai Chocolate Drinks

Starbucks is ringing in 2026 with so many new menu items as part of their winter menu refresh.

Starting January 6, the coffeehouse will serve a wide variety of new drink and food options: caramel-flavored protein drinks, an all-new sugar-free syrup, never-before-seen Egg Bites, and an upgraded Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich. In addition to these fresh finds, pistachio syrup will finally be back on the Starbucks menu, meaning the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew will be available.

Scroll on for everything joining the Starbucks 2026 winter menu!

Pistachio Returns To Starbucks January 6 Starbucks Fan-favorite pistachio is finally back at Starbucks as of January 6, 2026. While drinks like the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew have been on the menu before, the Pistachio Cortado is brand-new.

Hello, Starbucks Dubai Chocolate Drinks! Starbucks There are even more new Starbucks drinks that utilize pistachio – the chain now has two sips that embrace the viral Dubai Chocolate food trend: the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha and Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha. We cannot wait to try them!

Meet The New Caramel Protein Drinks Starbucks Hot off the heels of Protein Drinks launching at Starbucks, the chain added another flavor to their protein lineup: caramel. The protein-packed caramel flavor will be orderable via the Caramel Protein Matcha and Caramel Protein Latte.

Starbucks' New Sugar-Free Syrup? Caramel! Starbucks Starbucks also brought a new sugar-free caramel syrup to cafes on January 6. It'll be available all year long as part of the permanent menu.

Starbucks' Breakfast Menu Bulks Up With Truffle Egg Bites Starbucks This newcomer to Starbucks' Egg Bite lineup will be available for a limited time. Each bite has bits of truffle, mushroom, and brie cheese. Yummm.

The Turkey Bacon Sandwich Gets An Upgrade Starbucks Starbucks' classic Turkey Bacon Breakfast Sandwich leveled up for the new year. It now feature a new Cherrywood-smoked turkey bacon and what Starbucks notes is a "more flavorful" sharp white cheddar cheese.

A Peek At Starbucks' Valentine's Day Menu Starbucks Starting January 6, Starbucks will serve the Valentine's Cake Pop for a limited time. ICYMI, we got a sneak peek at the 2026 Starbucks Valentine's Day menu, so there are more on-theme drinks to come!

Starbucks x Khloud Protein Popcorn Is Here Starbucks Khloe Kardashian's very own Khloud Protein Popcorn is now available at Starbucks. Each serving delivers 7 grams of protein, so it's the perfect snack to snag if you want a little something extra with your coffee. Starting January 6, Starbucks will carry the Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn flavor, which strikes a nice balance between sweet and savory.

This post has been updated.