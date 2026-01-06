Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Starbucks' winter menu is finally here with so much newness.

The Wait Is Over: Starbucks Just Dropped New Dubai Chocolate Drinks

Starbucks 2026 Winter Menu Pistachio And Dubai Chocolate Drinks
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 06, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Starbucks is ringing in 2026 with so many new menu items as part of their winter menu refresh.

Starting January 6, the coffeehouse will serve a wide variety of new drink and food options: caramel-flavored protein drinks, an all-new sugar-free syrup, never-before-seen Egg Bites, and an upgraded Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich. In addition to these fresh finds, pistachio syrup will finally be back on the Starbucks menu, meaning the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew will be available.

Scroll on for everything joining the Starbucks 2026 winter menu!

Pistachio Returns To Starbucks January 6

Starbucks Pistachio Drinks Winter Menu 2026

Starbucks

Fan-favorite pistachio is finally back at Starbucks as of January 6, 2026. While drinks like the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew have been on the menu before, the Pistachio Cortado is brand-new.

Hello, Starbucks Dubai Chocolate Drinks!

Starbucks Dubai Chocolate Matcha

Starbucks

There are even more new Starbucks drinks that utilize pistachio – the chain now has two sips that embrace the viral Dubai Chocolate food trend: the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha and Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha. We cannot wait to try them!

Meet The New Caramel Protein Drinks

Starbucks Caramel Protein Drinks

Starbucks

Hot off the heels of Protein Drinks launching at Starbucks, the chain added another flavor to their protein lineup: caramel. The protein-packed caramel flavor will be orderable via the Caramel Protein Matcha and Caramel Protein Latte.

Starbucks' New Sugar-Free Syrup? Caramel!

Starbucks Sugar-Free Caramel Syrup

Starbucks

Starbucks also brought a new sugar-free caramel syrup to cafes on January 6. It'll be available all year long as part of the permanent menu.

Starbucks' Breakfast Menu Bulks Up With Truffle Egg Bites

Starbucks Truffle Egg Bites

Starbucks

This newcomer to Starbucks' Egg Bite lineup will be available for a limited time. Each bite has bits of truffle, mushroom, and brie cheese. Yummm.

The Turkey Bacon Sandwich Gets An Upgrade

Starbucks Turkey Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Starbucks

Starbucks' classic Turkey Bacon Breakfast Sandwich leveled up for the new year. It now feature a new Cherrywood-smoked turkey bacon and what Starbucks notes is a "more flavorful" sharp white cheddar cheese.

A Peek At Starbucks' Valentine's Day Menu

Starbucks\u200b Valentine's Cake Pop

Starbucks

Starting January 6, Starbucks will serve the Valentine's Cake Pop for a limited time. ICYMI, we got a sneak peek at the 2026 Starbucks Valentine's Day menu, so there are more on-theme drinks to come!

Starbucks x Khloud Protein Popcorn Is Here

Khloud Protein Popcorn

Starbucks

Khloe Kardashian's very own Khloud Protein Popcorn is now available at Starbucks. Each serving delivers 7 grams of protein, so it's the perfect snack to snag if you want a little something extra with your coffee. Starting January 6, Starbucks will carry the Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn flavor, which strikes a nice balance between sweet and savory.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news + menu updates!

This post has been updated.

food newsstarbucksstarbucks newsstarbucks menufood trendsproteincoffeefood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Luxury ​Costco Skincare January 2026
Skincare

9 Luxe Skincare Finds You’re Probably Missing At Costco

stranger things conformity gate
TV

This Viral 'Stranger Things' Theory Says A Secret Episode Is Coming Tomorrow

HBO Max Shows Movies January 2026
TV

The Best HBO Max Shows & Movies To Watch This January

chris briney new romance movie
Movies

Chris Briney Is Rumored To Finally Lead A New Romance — & It’s Not The 'TSITP' Movie

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit