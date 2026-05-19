Anyone else can't believe it's already Memorial Day weekend? The unofficial starting gun for summer means two things: patio season is officially here, and the holiday weekend sales are absolute goldmines. If your space is feeling a bit more "cozy winter hideaway" than "sun-drenched summer oasis," Wayfair’s massive Memorial Day clearance event is the ultimate antidote. To save you from scrolling through thousands of pages, we’ve done the heavy lifting and curated the absolute best, editor-approved finds worth hitting "add to cart" on. Think stunning, weather-resistant outdoor seating sets that look double their price tag, chic neutral area rugs to brighten up your living room, and clever organizing swaps to get your place summer-ready before the guests arrive. Ready to summer-ize your space? Here are 11 deals you won't want to miss.

Here's what to shop at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale!

Wayfair Kovach 4-Piece 4-Person Solid Acacia Wood Outdoor Seating Group This 4-piece patio set looks like something straight out of a breezy coastal boutique hotel. Made from beautiful acacia wood with a softly weathered finish, the clean-lined design instantly warms up any backyard, balcony, or patio setup. Plush tie-on cushions make the angled seats extra comfortable for long catch-up sessions, morning coffee rituals, or golden hour cocktails, while the matching slatted coffee table gives you plenty of room for snacks, candles, or a stack of summer reads.

Wayfair Modular Yellow All-Steel Webbing Sofa, Set Of 4 How cute is this set? And just $400! Turn your patio into an outdoor living room that looks far more expensive than it is. The webbed design gives it a modern, resort-inspired feel, while the all-steel frame keeps things sturdy and built to last through every season. Cloud-like cushions make lounging extra cozy, whether you're hosting friends for sunset cocktails or enjoying your morning coffee solo. Complete with a sofa, two chairs, and a matching table, this set instantly creates a stylish, laid-back hangout space.

Wayfair Bedsure Luxury Soft 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Duvet Cover Give your bedroom a summer refresh with this lightweight but still cozy textured quilt set. The brushed cotton feels breathable and gentle against the skin, while the 3D waffle weave adds just enough texture to give your bed that designer-styled look. We love that it works year-round — layered during cooler months or on its own during warmer nights. It's also made from OEKO-TEX certified fabric, making this one as good for the planet as it is pretty.

Wayfair Braswell 2-Piece Luxury Quick Drying 100% Cotton Bath Towels Nothing makes a bathroom feel more spa-like than oversized, ultra-plush towels, and this chic 2-piece set delivers exactly that. Made from soft 100% cotton, these towels feel incredibly fluffy while still drying quickly after showers, pool days, or beach trips. We also love the antimicrobial treatment that helps keep them fresher between washes.

Wayfair Birch Lane Asta Hand Loomed Jute/Sisal Area Rug This coastal-chic hand-loomed rug is the easiest way to add warmth, texture, and that layered designer look to your space. Made from a durable jute and sisal blend, it has an earthy, organic feel and yet holds up well in high-traffic areas, especially for homes with pets or kids running around.

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Upholstered Armchair If your dream reading nook aesthetic lives somewhere between cozy cottage and cool mid-century modern, this armchair checks every box. The woven paper cord detailing and warm wood frame add beautiful organic texture, while the plush reversible cushions make it the kind of seat you’ll happily sink into for hours. We especially love the relaxed silhouette and pillow-back design that creates a cocoon-like feel perfect for morning coffee, scrolling sessions, or getting lost in a good book. Bonus: the removable covers make it much easier to keep looking fresh over time.

Wayfair Birch Lane Iago Outdoor Umbrella Your backyard setup instantly feels more polished with a chic market umbrella like this one overhead. The oversized 9-foot canopy creates plenty of shade for outdoor brunches, while the scalloped trim adds a charming, vintage-inspired touch we’re seeing everywhere right now. The easy crank opening and adjustable tilt make it simple to follow the sun throughout the day, and the weather-resistant fabric helps keep it looking fresh all season long. Consider this your shortcut to creating a resort-worthy patio moment at home.

Wayfair Sand & Stable Handmade Wicker Laundry Hampers, Set of 2 Laundry day feels a little less painful when your hamper actually looks chic. This handmade wicker set brings warm, organic texture to your space while cleverly hiding away piles of clothes behind fitted lids. Made from durable water hyacinth, the nested baskets are roomy enough for serious laundry loads yet stylish enough to leave out in a bedroom or bathroom without ruining the vibe. We also love the removable washable liners and built-in handles that make hauling everything to the laundry room way easier.

Wayfair Outdoor Garden Potting Bench Table If you’ve been dreaming of a Nancy Meyers-style potting station moment, this charming gardening console delivers. Designed from warm fir wood with a durable metal worktop, it’s functional and beautiful for planting herbs, repotting flowers, or styling your patio like a tiny garden studio. Thoughtful details — including side hooks, open shelving, a drawer, and a top display rack — keep tools and supplies organized without sacrificing style. Even better, the easy-to-clean metal surface makes messy gardening projects feel far less intimidating.

Wayfair Charbroil Performance Series 4-burner Gas Grill A-Frame Cart Summer cookout season officially starts the second this sleek grill rolls onto your patio. This deal is amazing if you're looking for an outdoor grill. With four burners and plenty of cooking space, it’s built for everything from casual weeknight burgers to full backyard hosting mode with mains and sides sizzling at once. The porcelain-coated grates help create those perfectly even grill marks, while the FlavorMax system keeps flare-ups under control so you can focus on actually enjoying your guests.

Wayfair Jahidul Crossweave Round Wood-Burning Steel Outdoor Fire Pit with Screen Nothing transforms a backyard hang into a cozy summer night quite like a good fire pit. This wood-burning design features a stylish crossweave steel frame that adds warmth and texture even before the fire is lit, while the round silhouette makes it perfect for gathering around with friends, s’mores in hand. The included spark screen helps keep things safer and more contained, so you can relax and enjoy the ambiance. Whether you're hosting late-night conversations or solo unwinding under the stars, this fire pit instantly creates that inviting outdoor-lounge vibe.

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