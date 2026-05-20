Whether you’re hosting a full-blown backyard bash or just planning to park yourself on a lawn chair for three straight days, Memorial Day weekend requires proper fueling. And while your standard grocery run gets the job done, a bulk run hits entirely different. We’ve combed the aisles to find the absolute best Costco finds to level up your holiday cookout. From a boujee Wagyu burger bundle that rivals your favorite steakhouse to a genius, zero-effort dessert hack, these crowd-pleasing essentials will keep your guests fed, hydrated, and thoroughly impressed all weekend long.

Shop these ultimate Costco deals this Memorial Day weekend!





Costco D'Artagnan Extreme American Wagyu Burger Lovers Bundle (12 Total Pack) Memorial Day cookouts just got a major upgrade thanks to this over-the-top burger bundle from Costco. Featuring juicy American Wagyu burgers, buttery brioche buns, heritage applewood-smoked bacon, and rich black truffle butter, this set basically turns your backyard BBQ into a luxury burger bar. The Wagyu beef delivers that melt-in-your-mouth texture and bold flavor everyone talks about, while the truffle butter takes each bite fully into “restaurant-worthy” territory. Your standard grocery store burgers could never.

Costco Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs, (3-Pack) Nothing says classic American cookout quite like hot dogs on the grill, and these bun-size favorites from Costco are made for Memorial Day crowds. With 36 total hot dogs in the pack, you’ll have more than enough for backyard BBQs, pool parties, and those inevitable second helpings. Load them up with mustard, relish, onions, and chili for the ultimate nostalgic summer bite.

Costco Rastelli’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes (20/4 oz. crab cakes) If you’re trying to bring coastal energy to your summer dinners, these jumbo lump crab cakes are about to become your freezer MVP. Made with premium blue crab meat and handcrafted in the USA, they’re thick, meaty, and surprisingly easy to prep. Just pan sear or grill, pile onto a soft bun with spicy mayo or tartar sauce, and dinner is basically done. Bonus: the individually sealed portions make entertaining way less stressful.

Costco Rastelli's Antibiotic-Free Turkey Craft Burgers (32/5 Ooz. burgers) Looking for a lighter Memorial Day grill option that still delivers on flavor? These turkey craft burgers are juicy, protein-packed, and anything but boring. Made with antibiotic-free turkey breast meat plus garlic, sea salt, and spices, they’re a healthier swap for traditional burgers without sacrificing that satisfying cookout taste. Bonus points for the individually sealed portions that make feeding a crowd way easier during busy holiday weekends.

Costco Kinder's Organic Buttery Steakhouse (2-pack) Your Memorial Day grill spread deserves more than basic salt and pepper, and Kinder's Organic Buttery Steakhouse seasoning totally delivers. Made with real butter, herbs, and cracked pepper, this fan-favorite blend adds rich steakhouse flavor to burgers, chicken, veggies, and even corn on the cob. Don’t be surprised if guests start asking what your secret ingredient is.

Costco Hickory Farms Traditional Gift Box Every Memorial Day party needs a snack table people can hover around for hours, which makes this meat-and-cheese gift box perfect for the day. Packed with beef summer sausage, smoky cheddar blends, gouda, jalapeño cheese, and crunchy crackers, it’s basically an instant charcuterie board without any of the prep work. Set it out before the burgers hit the grill and watch it disappear fast.

Costco Taylor Farms Organic Mediterranean Bagged Chopped Salad Kit (2-Pack) Balance out all those burgers and hot dogs with this fresh, colorful salad kit from Costco. Packed with organic greens, crunchy veggies, feta crumbles, herb flatbread strips, and a tangy basil balsamic vinaigrette, it’s an easy Memorial Day side dish that actually feels exciting. Translation: your cookout menu just got a little more elevated without any extra prep work.

Costco Jon Donaire 10" New York Cheesecake, 16 Slices Need an easy Memorial Day dessert that still looks festive? This classic New York-style cheesecake from Costco is the ultimate low-effort crowd-pleaser. The rich, creamy cheesecake comes pre-sliced for easy serving, and all you have to do is top it with fresh strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries for a red, white, and blue dessert moment that looks way more homemade than it actually is.

Costco Frito Lay Classic Mix, 1 oz, Variety Pack, 54-count The easiest way to keep everyone happy at your Memorial Day hang? A massive snack pack that covers every craving. From Cheetos and Cool Ranch Doritos to classic Lay’s and Fritos, there’s truly something for everyone in this variety box. Toss a few bags into coolers, set them out by the grill, or let guests grab their favorites throughout the day — because no backyard party is complete without iconic chips.

Costco French's Classic Yellow Mustard Every Memorial Day BBQ requires a giant bottle of classic yellow mustard on the table. This tangy, smooth mustard instantly upgrades hot dogs, burgers, brats, and sandwiches with that nostalgic cookout flavor everyone expects. Plus, the oversized squeeze bottles are basically made for backyard gatherings and condiment-heavy burger stations.

Costco LaCroix Sparkling Water, Variety Pack (24-count) If your Memorial Day cooler needs a refresh, grab this sparkling water variety pack from LaCroix. With crisp lime, lemon, and grapefruit flavors, these bubbly cans are the ultimate crowd-pleasing sip for hot backyard BBQs and pool days. Plus, they’re totally guilt-free with zero calories, sweeteners, or sodium — making them perfect for mocktails, cocktail mixers, or simply staying hydrated between burgers and chips.

Costco Artstyle Paper Plate & Napkin Bundle, Star Spangled Fireworks, 200-count Your Memorial Day BBQ instantly feels more festive with this patriotic paper plate and napkin set from Costco. Featuring bold red, white, and blue stars plus firework-inspired designs, this disposable set brings all the classic Americana vibes without the post-party cleanup stress. Bonus: with enough plates and napkins for 100 guests, you’re fully covered for everything from backyard cookouts to big family gatherings.

Costco Heinz, Tomato Ketchup, 3-Count Ketchup is the ultimate BBQ condiment. Made with sweet, ripe tomatoes for that signature rich flavor, this crowd-favorite condiment belongs on burgers, hot dogs, fries, and basically everything coming off the grill. The oversized bottles are especially perfect for big backyard BBQs where everyone goes heavy on the toppings.

Costco Kirkland Signature, Organic Lemonade, 2-count Nothing hits quite like an ice-cold lemonade during a Memorial Day cookout, and Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade is an easy crowd-pleaser. Crisp, refreshing, and perfectly tart, it’s the kind of drink guests will keep reaching for between burgers and backyard games. Serve it over ice with fresh lemon slices for an easy summer upgrade.

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