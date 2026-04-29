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These new drops are too good.

7 Grocery 'Hidden Gems’ You’ll Only Find At Aldi In May

Aldi​ New Arrivals May 2026
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 29, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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Just when we thought the Aisle of Shame couldn’t get any better, Aldi’s May drop rolls around to prove us wrong. The latest lineup of new products includes everything from limited-edition M&M’s and ‘walking tamales’ to batched cold brew and chipotle chicken salad. We’re already plotting what to add to our carts before the next wave of newness hits.

These are the 7 best new items hitting Aldi this month. Buy them before they sell out.

M&M's Cherry Chocolate Cupcake

Aldi

M&M's Cherry Chocolate Cupcake

Flavored like cherry chocolate cupcakes, this shareable size of limited-edition M&M's is a great pick-me-up for when the afternoon cravings hit. Snag the bag for $5.48 this month.

Southern Grove Horchata Trail Mix

Aldi

Southern Grove Horchata Trail Mix

Loaded with pecans, yogurt-covered pretzels, cinnamon glazed almonds, cashews, and peanuts, this trail mix also comes with a delicious horchata-inspired seasoning. It'll be the perfect addition to your Cinco de Mayo plans. Find it at Aldi now for $4.89.

Fillo's Walking Tamales

Aldi

Fillo's Walking Tamales

This $1.99 pouch contains a singular (yet very wholesome) bean tamale flavored with a red salsa made with guajillo chiles and tomato. All you have to do is open it and eat. If you like it warm, slightly vent the pouch and microwave for 25 seconds. Voila: tamale.

Barissimo Brown Sugar Cold Brew Pitcher Packs

Aldi

Barissimo Brown Sugar Cold Brew Pitcher Packs

Cold brew has never been easier to make than with these pitcher packs. Simply add one to water, let it brew overnight, and you've got yourself a fresh batch to enjoy all week long. The 4-count bag is currently at Aldi for a mere $7.49.

ALDI Seasoned Spiral Fries

Aldi

Aldi Seasoned Spiral Fries

Hitting Aldi on May 6, these seasoned spiral fries cook up deliciously in the air fryer or oven. They're a natural fit for any grilling plans you've got on the books this summer. They'll be available for $3.65.

Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches

Aldi

Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches

Two glorious chocolate chip cookies hold a serving of vanilla icing together for this treat. They come in a 12-count pack that's ideal for sharing with your coworkers or you could just as easily keep them all for yourself. These will come to Aldi stores on May 6 for $5.99.

Park Street Deli Chipotle Chicken Salad

Aldi

Park Street Deli Chipotle Chicken Salad

Chipotle seasoning meets chicken salad in this delicious Aldi creation, available May 13 for $5.49. It's an easy lunch savior.

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