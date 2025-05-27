9 New Aldi Finds You Need To Try In June

I've really grown to love Aldi's affordable yet delicious grocery finds, but this month's lineup of new items truly blew me away. From sweet sandwich cookies to spicy pickles and even some stunning frozen dinners, these nine Aldi finds for June 2025 are ideal for any summer situation. The best part is they're all under $10 – score! Each of these Aldi finds will add the perfect amount of whimsy to your next grocery trip, all without breaking your budget.

Scroll on for 9 new Aldi finds that are perfect for June and beyond!

Aldi Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Sandwich Cookies These sweet sandwich cookies feature a stack of two chocolate chip cookies and a creamy icing-like filling that makes each one super addicting. This would make a great treat to keep around the house when dessert cravings hit or something to bring to the office so everyone can enjoy!

Aldi Simply Nature Tropical Açaí Bowl Frozen Fruit Blend Regular Aldi shoppers might already know the sheer magic of their frozen acai bowls. This newer flavor made with mango and pineapple is undeniably summery and even comes with some granola for added texture!

Aldi SuckerPunch Spicy Bread n' Better Pickles Oh wow – gourmet pickles at Aldi! This jar is dotted with sweet and spicy notes that get better and better with each crunch of the slices. Eat 'em on their own or stack 'em on a freshly-grilled burger for a fun flavor twist.

Aldi Angie's Boomchickapop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn Kettle corn always reminds me of summer, and the fact that this bag is made without artificial ingredients makes it even more enjoyable! I could definitely see my friends and I snacking on this poolside this summer. Sweet and salty at the same time, this find is perhaps a little too easy to chow down on.

Aldi Health-Ade Mango Lemonade Kombucha I already adore many of Health-Ade's kombucha flavors, but this newer Mango Lemonade iteration feels especially fit for summer! If it's anything like the other bottles I've sipped on, it's fully juicy and refreshing with just a little bit of probiotic twist in terms of flavor.

Aldi Cattlemen's Ranch Prime Rib Seasoned Beef Patties These look way too good – and make me want to get behind a grill ASAP. Seasoned to perfection, all you have to do is chef these up and get all of your favorite burger fixings ready!

Aldi Belmont Key Lime Pie I'm a sucker for these kinds of frozen pies, not to mention in the key lime variety! It always tastes spectacular, and buying the whole thing ready to eat is a great hack for serving a crowd – while still impressing every sweet tooth at the table.

Aldi Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Garlic Knots Garlic knots FTW! These bake-and-eat bread bites are easy to make in addition to a fancy pasta dish or homemade Caesar salad. Consider your dinner plans complete, appetizer and all!

Aldi Sundae Shoppe Mocha Cookie Crumble Gelato This new Aldi gelato flavor combines notes of bold coffee and sweet cookies for an unforgettable treat – one you'll likely crave every night post-dinner.​

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Aldi finds each month!