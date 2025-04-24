9 Aldi New Arrivals Under $5 You Can’t Miss In May

I'm terribly past due for an Aldi run, especially after seeing their new lineup of summer goodies! Aldi’s new arrivals for May are actually insane, as they range from tasty no-bake desserts to pickle-themed snacks. Plus, their aisles are currently stocked with tons of summer BBQ finds like fun sauces, seasonings, and easy-to-cook proteins! I perused Aldi’s entire new arrivals section and found the 9 coolest items all under $5 – you’re not going to want to miss ‘em.

Scroll on for 9 must-try new arrivals at Aldi right now!

Aldi Benton's Lemon Cookie Thins These $3 bright lemon cookie thins come with a satisfying crunch, plus they're formulated without corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, artificial flavors, and preservatives!

Aldi Pacific Fruit Vineyards Sweet Peach Wine Clocking in at $4.45, this peach wine also carries notes of tropical fruit and white flower, which sounds like the perfect sip for a hot summer's day or even a great base for some sangria.

Aldi Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Shrimp Taco Mix This frozen $5 medley makes whipping up some shrimp tacos super simple. Hello, weeknight meal! The shrimp come ready to cook with peppers, red beans, and a packet of taco seasoning so you can cut down on prep time and easily throw everything in the pan.

Aldi BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese Snacking cheese – it's a thing! You can snag this 6-pack of mini-sized mozz for just $3.75 at Aldi right now, so you're not stuck cheese-less when the craving strikes.

Aldi Park Street Deli Pickle Hummus Three words: dill pickle hummus. This tub is only $2.19 (!) and contains the ideal chickpea-to-dill ratio for that bright and briney flavor you know and love from a lil' chip or spear. It goes great with crackers and veggie sticks – I recommend serving it with some diced pickles on top if you like more bite.

Aldi Specially Selected Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse Dessert Cups This next Aldi find comes in so handy on those hot summer days that evoke the intense desire for a sweet treat – you know the ones! With a decadent layering of cookie crumble, raspberry mousse, and raspberry jelly, this $4 duo offers a luxe dessert experience you don't even have to turn on your oven for.

Aldi Burman's Korean Style BBQ Sauce This $3.55 KBBQ sauce (um, yum!) employs soy sauce, pear juice, red miso, sesame oil, mirin wine, and sesame seeds for a flavor that's delightfully sweet and savory, one that's especially tasty on pork and beef. Get to grillin'!

Aldi Nature's Nectar Sparkling French Lemonade Your next summer refreshment will only cost you $3.45 a bottle, and it's so tasty that it just might become your summer fixation. Seriously – tart lemon meets carbonation in this fancy-feeling sip, and it's insanely good with any and every dish (or sweet treat) you want to enjoy it with!

Aldi Benton's Double Filled Chocolate Sandwich Creme Cookies When they said "the more, the merrier," they were actually referring to the extra creme filling featured in these sandwich cookies from Aldi. They're just $3 a pack, have the perfect cookie:creme ratio, and taste iconic when you dunk 'em in some cold milk.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more neat grocery finds from Aldi!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.