Your next grocery haul’s going to be great.

9 Aldi New Arrivals Under $5 You Can’t Miss In May

Aldi New Arrivals May 2025
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 24, 2025
I'm terribly past due for an Aldi run, especially after seeing their new lineup of summer goodies! Aldi’s new arrivals for May are actually insane, as they range from tasty no-bake desserts to pickle-themed snacks. Plus, their aisles are currently stocked with tons of summer BBQ finds like fun sauces, seasonings, and easy-to-cook proteins! I perused Aldi’s entire new arrivals section and found the 9 coolest items all under $5 – you’re not going to want to miss ‘em.

Scroll on for 9 must-try new arrivals at Aldi right now!

Benton's Lemon Cookie Thins

Aldi

Benton's Lemon Cookie Thins

These $3 bright lemon cookie thins come with a satisfying crunch, plus they're formulated without corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, artificial flavors, and preservatives!

Pacific Fruit Vineyards Sweet Peach Wine

Aldi

Pacific Fruit Vineyards Sweet Peach Wine

Clocking in at $4.45, this peach wine also carries notes of tropical fruit and white flower, which sounds like the perfect sip for a hot summer's day or even a great base for some sangria.

Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Shrimp Taco Mix

Aldi

Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Shrimp Taco Mix

This frozen $5 medley makes whipping up some shrimp tacos super simple. Hello, weeknight meal! The shrimp come ready to cook with peppers, red beans, and a packet of taco seasoning so you can cut down on prep time and easily throw everything in the pan.

BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese

Aldi

BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese

Snacking cheese – it's a thing! You can snag this 6-pack of mini-sized mozz for just $3.75 at Aldi right now, so you're not stuck cheese-less when the craving strikes.

Park Street Deli Pickle Hummus

Aldi

Park Street Deli Pickle Hummus

Three words: dill pickle hummus. This tub is only $2.19 (!) and contains the ideal chickpea-to-dill ratio for that bright and briney flavor you know and love from a lil' chip or spear. It goes great with crackers and veggie sticks – I recommend serving it with some diced pickles on top if you like more bite.

Specially Selected Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse Dessert Cups

Aldi

Specially Selected Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse Dessert Cups

This next Aldi find comes in so handy on those hot summer days that evoke the intense desire for a sweet treat – you know the ones! With a decadent layering of cookie crumble, raspberry mousse, and raspberry jelly, this $4 duo offers a luxe dessert experience you don't even have to turn on your oven for.

Burman's Korean Style BBQ Sauce

Aldi

Burman's Korean Style BBQ Sauce

This $3.55 KBBQ sauce (um, yum!) employs soy sauce, pear juice, red miso, sesame oil, mirin wine, and sesame seeds for a flavor that's delightfully sweet and savory, one that's especially tasty on pork and beef. Get to grillin'!

Nature's Nectar Sparkling French Lemonade

Aldi

Nature's Nectar Sparkling French Lemonade

Your next summer refreshment will only cost you $3.45 a bottle, and it's so tasty that it just might become your summer fixation. Seriously – tart lemon meets carbonation in this fancy-feeling sip, and it's insanely good with any and every dish (or sweet treat) you want to enjoy it with!

Benton's Double Filled Chocolate Sandwich Creme Cookies

Aldi

Benton's Double Filled Chocolate Sandwich Creme Cookies

When they said "the more, the merrier," they were actually referring to the extra creme filling featured in these sandwich cookies from Aldi. They're just $3 a pack, have the perfect cookie:creme ratio, and taste iconic when you dunk 'em in some cold milk.

