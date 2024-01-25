Everything To Know About "American Nightmare," Netflix's New True Crime Documentary
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
New true crime documentary, American Nightmare, is the #1 TV show on Netflix right now, having garnered 21.4 million views just this week. It follows the true story of Denise Huskin's unusual kidnapping that happened back in 2015, and the subsequent mishandling of her legal case.
At the time, many people – including police investigators – compared what happened to her to Gillian Flynn's fictional mystery novel, Gone Girl(which was released the year prior), and of course, the adapted film starring Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck.
Here's everything to know about American Nightmare, whether you've started it or have yet to press 'play.' It's thrilling and chilling, so get ready to lock in!
Is American Nightmare a real documentary?
Yes, American Nightmare is a real documentary. It's formatted as a docuseries that tells the disturbing but true story of Denise Huskin and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, who were drugged by intruders in their own home before Denise was abducted for ransom in 2015. It features re-enactments of the original story as well as accounts from the persons involved.
What is American Nightmare about?
American Nightmare uncovers the truth behind Denise Huskin and Aaron Quinn's strange kidnapping case.
When Aaron initially went to authorities for help with Denise's disappearance, they wrongly assumed that he was at fault. When she returned home safely a few days later, the police raised even further suspicion that the whole situation was a hoax schemed by the couple (a la the plot of Gone Girl), falsely accusing them.
Both Denise and Aaron are a part of the American Nightmare TV series, offering a real behind-the-scenes perspective to come clean about what really happened.
Is American Nightmare based on Gone Girl?
No, American Nightmare is not based on Gone Girl, though at the time, legal authorities, the media, and many in the general public distastefully compared the real case to the Gone Girl book and film.
While Rosamund Pike's character in Gone Girl wittily framed her husband for her murder by lying about her kidnapping, Denise Huskin was telling the full truth about hers. The police just didn't believe her.
Where can I stream American Nightmare?
"American Nightmare" is available to stream on Netflix now. The title was added to the platform on January 17, 2024.
How many episodes of American Nightmare are there?
American Nightmare is a three-part series. The total runtime of the series is 2 hours and 15 minutes, so it won't take very long to watch.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter to stay posted on the latest TV shows + news!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via Netflix.
- What to Watch If You Like Santa Clarita Diet ›
- #VacationGoals: Travel to ALL 6 the Disney Parks Around the World ›
- 10 Best Sci Fi Books and Graphic Novels To Read For Women’s History Month ›
- The 6 Most Popular Types of Debt Ranked from Worst to Best ›
- Here’s What Men and Women Dream About Most Often ›
- 17 Books From Across Genres To Read for International Women's Day ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.