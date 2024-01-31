Romantic Drama Series "Alice & Jack" Will Fill The "Normal People" Void In Your Life
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I will never say no to a new TV show, especially if it features a devastatingly beautiful romance. That's why when I saw the trailer for Alice & Jack, I immediately sent it to my whole team. After all, you can never go wrong with a PBS Masterpiece show! At first glance, the series feels very reminiscent of Sally Rooney's Normal People, so I did a deep dive for everything you need to know about the new series.
What is the show Alice & Jack about?
Image via Masterpiece PBS
Alice & Jack follows the title characters over the course of 15 years. When Alice and Jack meet in a bar, they immediately sense a connection so strong, they're convinced nothing could pull them apart. But as time passes and they begin to feel the tension in their relationship, they have to decide whether the emotional complexity of life will pull them apart, or whether they'll fight to stay together.
Who's in the Alice & Jack cast?
Image via Masterpiece PBS
Alice & Jack stars Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson as Alice and Jack, respectively. We'll also see Aisling Bea, Aimee Lou Wood, and Sunil Patel.
Where can I watch Alice & Jack?
Image via Masterpiece PBS
Alice & Jack will premiere on Masterpiece on PBS Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 10 pm EST and 9 pm CST.
How many episodes will the show have?
Image via Masterpiece PBS
Alice & Jack will have six episodes total! After the premiere on March 17, you'll be able to watch an episode weekly until the finale on April 21.
Where was Alice & Jack filmed?
Image via Masterpiece PBS
Filming for Alice & Jack took place around London, in the southeast of England, and in Gran Canaria throughout the summer of 2022.
Are you excited to watch Alice & Jack? Do you have other romantic dramas you recommend? Let us know in the comments and on Facebook!
Lead image via Masterpiece PBS.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!