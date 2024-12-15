19 Popular Phone Accessories That’ll Keep You From Dropping Your Beloved Tech
When's the last time you switched one of your phone cases? Or thought about protecting your precious charging cord? We're guessing it's been a while — but we're also guessing that'll change once you get a look at these cute phone accessories! They're inexpensive, functional, and show off your personality in the best way. Oh, and did we mention you can get them all from Amazon? Yeah, it's that simple to make your favorite hand accessory look that good! Here's what to shop right now!
Scroll down for cute & functional accessories that will totally add a ton of personality to your phone!
Amazon
BURGA Cute Phone Case
We're sharing this cute cheetah print phone case in honor of you finally tossing your old one in the trash. It'll instantly give your outfits a boost even if you're wearing a hoodie and sweatpants.
Amazon
JETech Cute Case for iPhone
Purple girls, rise! This whimsical, wavy case is only $10 — and we just know it'll look cute in all your mirror selfies this year!
Amazon
CASETiFY Impact iPhone 15 Case
Let's be real: pickles are everything. Always have been, always will be. Wanna show off your love for these delicious, briny, goodies? Try this quirky phone case!
Amazon
Sayoaho Cute Art Wavy iPhone Case
Speaking of wavy designs, this adorable phone case takes shades of blue to a highly adorable level. Match your next mani to this phone accessory!
Amazon
Lamicall Pink Cell Phone Stand
Sometimes you need to have your phone at the ready when you're at your desk — so why not do it in style? This bright pick stand is perfect for that!
Amazon
AZXI 2 Pack Silicone Suction Case Mount
This isn't just a cute phone accessory; it's a functional one that'll help you keep track of your phone while applying makeup. The cute 'bubble' sections are actually suction cups that stick to almost any surface in your home.
Amazon
Weewooday 6 Piece Strap Grip
Add this cute accessory to the back of your phone if you want a holder that doesn't feel bulky. It's sleek design and cute colors — including something that looks like mocha mouse — will make your phone look chic!
Amazon
On The Grip Daisy Stand Holder
Then again, this misshapen daisy stand holder looks fun. We say it's the perfect accessory for anyone who lives life like they're coloring outside the lines!
Amazon
VICHUNHO Marble Silicone Wrist Strap
Do you have a habit of misplacing your phone no matter how much you try not to? You need this wrist strap in addition to turning on your ringer.
Amazon
PopSockets Round Phone Grip
But, we're still partial to round phone grips — especially if they resemble Mickey Mouse! Since it's rose-colored, you can pretend this is Minnie Mouse if you want.
Amazon
Chvelop Cell Phone Ring Holder
Not only can you hook your finger around this ring holder, you can detach the ring portion to easily connect it to a magnetic car mount. It's the cute, functional accessory that'll make you giggle each time you use it.
Amazon
On The Grip Natural Seashell Stand Holder
If you're a proud empath, you need to do more than wear your heart on your sleeve. You also need to wear it on your phone or at least attach this cute accessory to it.
Amazon
VRURC Portable Built-In Wall Charger
Power banks tend to be bulky and boring, but not this! It gives the impression of a new phone case and that's the beauty of it!
Amazon
QLD Cover Charger Cover
Stop charging your phone with the same old boring charger. Upgrade things with this coquette cover that has the cutest pink bows and metallic cord.
Amazon
Choiche Camera Lens Protector Bling
Stop wiping your camera lenses and invest in a lens protector for them! This one features cue rhinestones around the exterior that'll give your phone a hint of shimmer.
Amazon
FEENM USB Wall Charger Bling
Keep the rhinestone party going with this statement charger. You'll never forget where you put it because light will always reflect off it.
Amazon
Hello Kitty Gravity Car Mount
Magnetic car mounts aren't for everyone, but this Hello Kitty design might be. It clips onto your air vent so the chance of your phone falling if you have to slam on brakes is lower.
Amazon
Hello Kitty 3D Charger Protector
Match your new Hello Kitty car mount with this charger protector! It's super gaudy, but we don't mind and know you won't either! We also know you'll be able to see your phone a mile away because of the 3D design.
Amazon
Warm Plush Bear Magnetic Stand
We don't have a real reason for why you need this magnetic stand holder besides the fact the plush bear looks really cozy. It's one of the best phone accessories you can have during winter because your fingers won't be as cold while you're rushing to tell your mom about last-minute gift ideas.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more cute accessory ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.