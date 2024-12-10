6 "Outdated" Shoe Trends You Need To Let Go Of In 2025
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
We've been loving all the cute winter outfits we've seen this year and can't wait to see how others express their personal style in 2025. We're sure some people will continue going for the 'quiet luxury' look while others may prefer to re-vamp the mob wife trend. Whatever works for you is A-okay with us — except if you plan to wear outdated shoe trends.
There are just some pieces of fashion that should remain in the land of nostalgia instead of forcing them to be trendy again — and we know just what they are.
Find out which outdated shoe trends to stay away from in 2025
There aren't any rules stopping you from wearing these shoes, but they may raise an eyebrow or two. This is one of those times where we're not pretending we'll listen without judging.
1. Wedge Styles
As popular as these shoes were, it’s time to officially retire them. They have a way of reverting an outfit back to the early to mid-2000s and we’d love to not be reminded of our nights spent walking on sticky floors in a dark, sweaty club.
2. Shoes Without Heels
We still can’t believe this was once a coveted trend, but we’re not afraid to admit we bought into it. Though we haven’t seen anyone wear heelless shoes in a while, we sincerely pray no one thinks about revamping them in 2025. They deserve to remain a nostalgic piece of fashion we hardly ever talk about.
3. Excessively Chunky Heels
There’s a chunky heel and then there’s something that looks like a walking cinder block. In a perfect world, we’d abolish the latter so they never see the light of day again. But, we know someone is still making heels that can cause serious damage if someone steps the wrong way so we’ll say this: try not to bring them into 2025.
4. Sequin + Glitter Shoes
These were once one of the ultimate party girl shoes, but nothing says outdated quite like all-over sequin shoes. It doesn’t matter if it’s your birthday or not, wearing them is a style faux pas in 2025. The only time they’d be acceptable is if you’re going to an 80s-themed party.
5. Patent Leather Boots
It almost pains us to say this but patent boots are officially on the outdated list. They were once considered the ‘cool girl’ shoe to wear. Now they unfortunately scream, “I’m stuck in my late teens to early twenties and I’m not ready to let go.”
6. Dominatrix Style Boots
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wearing knee or thigh high boots. However, we’d love to see less of the dominatrix style. Unless you’re headed to fashion week and are working with a stylist to convey a certain look, please skip this outdated trend in 2025. We'd hate to see you appear on someone's 'worst-dressed' list.
Want to know what's okay to wear? Scroll through our style trends to see what we're loving!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.