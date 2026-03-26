Whether you’re prepping for an international trip or just a quick weekend getaway, the right gear can make all the difference. But in a time where suitcases sell for literal hundreds of dollars, making a much-needed upgrade can be a true challenge. Your wallet shouldn't have to suffer for your adventures!

Luckily, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is here with a goldmine of discounts on everything from hardshell suitcases to carry-on backpacks and beyond. We combed through the top deals and found 10 pieces that’ll actually hold up wherever you go and look chic doing it. If you’re plotting an upgrade for your next itinerary, now’s the time to purchase—the sale only runs through March 31.

Shop our curated list of the 10 best luggage deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale below!

Amazon Away Softside Bigger Carry-On Suitcase This sleek-looking carry-on suitcase is currently 25% off. It has enough space to fit four to seven days' worth of essentials, plus is expandable up to 1.75 inches for any needed extra packing room on your return trip. It features a super stable 360-degree four-wheel design that glides across the floor, a retractable handle with two height settings, and two discreet front pockets for the stuff you need easy access to. It's lightly padded to protect your belongings, plus this light gray colorway will match with practically anything else you're carrying. Usually $245, it's now on sale for $183.75 for a limited time.

Amazon Osprey Astronova Campus Laptop Backpack This small-but-mighty backpack would make a fantastic work trip bag because it's tailored to fit laptops up to 16 inches. The interior comes with several pockets for further organization, plus there are water bottle pockets on both sides of the pack. It's made of a lightweight water-repellent material and mesh for added breathability, so even if you're not catching a flight, it's very commute-friendly. We especially love the minimal outside pockets for theft prevention. Usually $64.95, it's now on sale for $38.96.

Amazon Bogg Bag Original Large Tote Bogg Bags rarely go on sale, so spotting this style for 25% off makes the investment worth it if you've been curious to see why they have a cult following. Ideal for beach and pool days, grocery hauls, and weekend trips, this large EVA tote bag features a wide, sturdy base so the bag doesn't collapse. The EVA material also makes it especially easy to clean—you can simply wipe off any debris. The tote comes with two clear insert bags for stowing away important items. Usually $90, it's now on sale for $67.50.

Amazon Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set This highly-rated luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 24-inch suitcase, and a 28-inch suitcase to suit a range of travel needs. Complete with a hard shell, each piece keeps contents protected from the elements and everything it takes to transport your bag. You can also enjoy a 10-year warranty against defects in the set's materials and workmanship with purchase. Not to mention this red 'merlot' color is downright gorgeous. Usually $399.99, it's now on sale for $239.99.

Amazon Case-Mate Jelly Tote Bag This adorable bow-topped tote bag is made from a waterproof material that expertly keeps water and sand out. Its wide base keeps it standing upright when you're not using it for easy access. It also comes with a touchscreen-friendly transparent phone pouch so your phone stays safe while you check any urgent notifications. It comes in seven other colors that are also on sale (varying discounts). Usually $99.99, this chic tan iteration is now on sale for $59.99.

Amazon Sinaliy Travel Backpack If you like to get nerdy about your bag's organization, this travel backpack will fit seamlessly into your plans and preferences. It boasts three main compartments with multiple pockets within each one, an interior waterproof bag for toiletries, plus a laptop sleeve for devices up to 16 inches. This means you can pack it full without totally stuffing it to the brim. Its overall size meets the personal item size requirement for most airlines, making it an ideal choice for weekend getaways or work trips. Usually $25.98, it's now on sale for $21.99.

Amazon Samsonite Freeform Hardside Carry-On Suitcase Upgrading your carry-on game? This suitcase comes with a scratch-resistant shell, four spinner wheels, and multiple elastic straps, dividers, and pouches on the inside for streamlined packing. It's also fitted with a personalized lock so you can set a custom code—no key necessary. Usually $129.99, it's now on sale for $73.66.

Amazon Hanke Top Opening Carry-On Suitcase This unique carry-on opens from both the middle and top compartments so you can quickly access contents placed at the top. Its shell is reinforced with a sturdy aluminum alloy frame that's surprisingly lightweight. It measures 20 inches long, so it'll fit right in an overhead bin without any fuss. Usually $169.98, it's now on sale for $139.89.

Amazon Fit & Fresh Large Beach Bag This beach bag is bold, and we're loving it. Besides being right on-trend for a beach trip, the colorful stripes ensure high visibility so you won't lose it on the shore. With such a large capacity, it can fit up to 50 pounds of contents—towels, SPF, sunnies, books, drinks— you name it. It's also fitted with three interior elastic pockets and one zippable compartment for smaller items. Usually $49.99, its now on sale for $42.49.

Amazon July Carry-On Essential Suitcase Fitted with durable, "cobblestone-proof" 360-degree wheels, this sleek suitcase can tackle a variety of terrains wherever your travel takes you. Its hard shell is lightweight and secures your belongings with a strong zipper hold. The inside has two zippable compartments for an easy close. Usually $275, it's now on sale for $220.

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