The world of footwear is amping up for springtime, and we’re so ready to rock all the shoe trends that are set to pop off. We’re seeing a shift towards the warmth of cozy brown shades and a collective obsession with the “sneakerina” movement (AKA ballet sneakers), where the technical aspects of traditional sneaks mesh with a daintier silhouette. No matter the kind of style you opt to upgrade your spring shoe rotation with, they're all easy to style and even easier to wear.

Whether you’re looking for a new versatile shoe to wear every day or something that’ll make a high-fashion statement, these are the three spring sneaker trends that will be everywhere this season.

1. Brown suede sneakers Aritzia Aritzia x Nike LD-1000 'EDITION A' Sneakers While white sneakers will always be a wardrobe staple, spring 2026 is embracing a different kind of neutral: chocolatey brown suede. It offers a grounded alternative to stark black or clean white, adding a sense of “quiet luxury” to any look.

Nordstrom Adidas Japan Low Top Sneaker The earthy tones also lean into the seasonal shift from winter to spring, which is ultimately the best part about all of these sneaker trends for 2026.

Amazon Cushionaire Belinda Lace Detail Casual Sneakers To style brown suede sneakers, you could embrace a tonal look by pairing them cream-colored pants and a tan jacket. For a more casual vibe, they look stunning with light-wash jeans and a simple sweater. The goal here is to let the texture do the talking. Keeping the rest of your outfit subdued in terms of materials will definitely do the trick.

2.Bold blues SeaVees SeaVees Parsons Low Profile Trainer Forget pastels! This spring is all about high-saturation colors, and blue is taking center stage. Opting for bright hues like this adds a sense of playfulness into your everyday looks, reflecting the vibrant energy of springtime.

Saucony Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4 While neutrals are great, there’s always room for more color. Make your looks pop by opting for rich blue sneakers, whether they lean more cobalt or more primary. Plus, the exact style of sneaker can vary here. We're big fans of both low-profile looks and more technically-inspired ones like this.

Sam Edelman Sam Edelman Kallen Sneaker A pair of bold blue sneakers looks incredibly sharp against an all-grey pantsuit. If you’re feeling adventurous, you could also lean into primary colors and pair them with a red bag or a yellow cardigan for a curated ‘fit.

3. Ballet sneakers DSW Adidas Barreda Mary Jane Sneaker Dubbed the "sneakerina," this final spring sneaker trend is the ultimate fusion of femininity and utility. Ballet sneakers typically feature the super-slim profile of a classic ballerina flat, often alongside satin finishes, Mary Jane straps, or ribbon laces all on top of a rubber sneaker sole.

Free People Puma Speedcat Ballet Sneakers Ballet sneakers are the perfect shoe for people who want the comfort of a traditional sneaker without all the extra bulk. This quality makes them undoubtedly fun to style since they can swing more girly or more athletic.

Vivaia Vivaia Jogger Re-Nylon Sneakerina To style ballet sneakers, wear them with more masculine silhouettes like baggy cargo pants or a barn jacket. They also pair beautifully with midi-length slip skirts if you want to make your look lean femme.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more editor-approved fashion trends!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.