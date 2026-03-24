As important looking cute on vacation is, it means nothing if you’re not also comfortable—especially when it comes to footwear. You have a ton of ground to cover on vacation and you don’t want to be the person complaining on and on about their achy feet every night at dinner. Make the choice to not be that kind of traveler by investing in some actually comfy shoes ahead of your trip. Get that packing list ready!

This list of 8 travel-ready sandals, sneakers, and more I’ve curated can take you from long airport security lines to the beach with ease. Shop them below!

Teva Flatform Slim Platform Sandals The soles of these platform sandals meet your feet with a sturdy, yet flexible EVA material that feels noticeably supportive when you walk. The slim straps lend a more polished look, so you can easily style them for casual and formal vacation situations. Secured by a strong velcro closure, you won't witness any slippage or chafing, even after walking long distances across varied terrain.

Rothy's Rothy's The Double Buckle Mary Jane You'd never guess that these Mary Janes were made from recycled plastic bottles, but it's actually what gives them their lightweight, breathable feel. They're fitted with a comfortable insole that keeps your steps feeling fresh, plus you get bonus style points from the doubled-up straps and buckles. This beige colorway feels like the perfect fit for a beach getaway, though the shoes come in eight more colors to suit your style.

SeaVees SeaVees Miramar Espadrille Your feet will truly be able to breathe in these mesh espadrilles. Socks or not, they're superbly stylish and summery, thanks to their butter yellow colorway. Secure each shoe with an adjustable buckle, and you're ready to rock your vacation 'fit with confidence.

OluKai OluKai Paniolo Leather Sandals Flip flops are the kind of silhouette that can easily lean kind of 'cheapy,' which is why I always gravitate towards leather styles like this one. They're simply more elevated and will last you many summers to come, unlike the $5 plastic pairs shoppers tend to stock up on every year. You do have to be mindful about their exposure to water, but they perform extremely well amid sand, sidewalk, grass, and gravel.

Adidas Adidas Glenburn Sneakers The art of the vacation sneaker can be quite delicate because you want something that can withstand miles worth of walking without causing blisters—but said shoe cannot be an eyesore. I think these chic Adidas sneaks strike the perfect balance. The cushioned interior and secure lacework will keep your feet happy, while the iconic stripe trio and neutral colorway on the outside only add to your various vacay looks.

Merrell Merrell Fleur Leather Slides Think of these as polished 'step up' from your years-old leather slides (you know the ones). They match the vacation vibe to a tee with a whimsical yellow palette while still being noticeably comfortable. The midsole is crafted from a soft foam wrapped in suede for ultimate coziness, plus you can easily adjust the straps for your ideal fit. I'd style these with a flowy white maxi skirt for any OOO adventures.

DSW Steve Madden Sedonah Wedge Sandals Supported by a substantial wedge heel (but not one that's tall enough to cause foot pain), these sleek sandals are perfect for more formal occasions while you're away. I'm absolutely loving the gold buckle detail that gives them just the right amount of glam.

Anthropologie Bibi Lou Mesh Open-Toe Mule Heels If you're shopping for vacation heels, the least you can do is make sure they're comfy. In lieu of taller styles, I'll always recommend kitten heels like these. The shorter heel just feels so chic, plus the mesh on this particular pair is appropriate for spring and summer to support your each and every vacay outfit.

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