Made famous in recent times for their Campus boots , Frye has practically become a buzzword for footwear fanatics. Though I do love the boots , I don't love their price. Nearly $500?! No thanks, I'm good. I have bills to pay. Since I (sadly) don’t have an unlimited shoe budget, I’ve been on a personal quest to track down a good pair of lookalikes for many months now. I'm happy to report that I've finally curated a short list of specific boots like Frye that don't require a massive down payment, but look just as cool.

Scroll on to shop 5 more affordable (but still cute) boots like Frye that live rent-free in my head!

Dingo Dingo Vagabond Leather Boots These boots are so similar! They definitely have Frye lookalike potential in their shape and color. Though they’re inspired by the 1970s, I think they easily fit in with modern looks. My favorite part? They’re made with leather, just like the Campus 14L Boots are.

Nordstrom Rack Franco Sarto Geralyna Boots If the viral ‘banana’-colored Frye boots are simply not your style (I don't really rock with them either), you’ll be delighted to know these Franco Sarto boots exist. You trade off a bit of similarity because these are taller, but I think the rounded square toe is what makes them measure up against the Campus Boot. Plus, they're on an ahh-mazing sale right now at Nordstrom rack ($100, was $225!), so shop now before your size sells out.

FRANKIE4 FRANKIE4 Lyric Boots Hello, block heel! And how about that paneling? These FRANKIE4 boots are like Frye, but sell for a few hundred dollars less. You’re still going to pay a pretty penny since they’re handcrafted from real leather and detailed with a triple-layered support and cushion system, but I’d say it’s worth it if you’re really searching for high-quality boots. They hit just below the knee, so they’re a pinch taller than the Campus 14L’s, but look just as stunning.

Blundstone Blundstone #1609 Boots Again, with these boots, you trade off the specific ‘Frye’ style, but if high-quality craftsmanship is what you’re looking for, Blundstone really delivers. I know people who have owned Blundstones and worn the same pair their entire lives! They’re made of water-resistant leather, have a durable TPU outsole, a cushioned midsole, and super strong stitching for lifetime durability.

Tecovas Tecovas The Charlie Boots

I adore the Western flair of these Tecovas boots. The color is close to spot-on compared to the viral Frye boots, but the shape of the boot shaft reads more ‘yeehaw,’ if you know what I mean. Nonetheless, I’ve been eyeing these for a hot minute now because of their similarities.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.