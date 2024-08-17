9 Lightweight Amazon Knit Dresses That Will Take You From Summer To Fall
Right now we're about to approach that weird in-between period when the weather starts to feel like summer some days and like fall other days. It's very confusing for us and our closets, so before we can commit to completing the seasonal switch, you have to pull out some solid multifunctional pieces that work for both. May I introduce the best happy medium...knit wear. You can sport a knit dress in the summer without overheating, but the thickness of the material can still keep you cozy when the temperature starts to drop...especially as the sun goes down.
Here are nine Amazon knit dresses that will take you from summer to fall!
Amazon
MEROKEETY Women's 2024 Summer Striped Knit Bodycon Midi Dress
I obviously had to include one of Amazon's best selling knit dresses! This one comes in so many different colors — 16 to be exact — and the quality is unbeatable! It's a perfect Labor Day Weekend dress for a barbecue or a beach day with friends. Plus, I can totally see this working well into fall with some boots and a sweater over it.
Amazon
efvandoloe Summer Chic Abstract Knitted Long Dress
This abstract pattern is everything to me. I feel like this is the best in-between season dress out there, because you can totally sport this all summer long and easily transition it into fall with the right accessories. Throw on a leather jacket and some tall boots with this, and you've got a fall look for the ages!
Amazon
LILLUSORY Knitted Dresses Twisted Front Bodycon Dress
This dress definitely leans more towards the summery side, but I just can't pass up on the twisted strapless top of this dress! I can totally see this being your go-to dress for your end of summer Labor Day party, but you don't have to put it away once the season changes! Grab a denim jacket and some sneakers, and this can totally make the transition to the beginning of fall!
Amazon
Viottiset Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
I'm obsessed with the way that this turtleneck dress is styled with these boots — it's just so chic! I would love to wear this exact look to a concert or fair this fall. If cowboy boots aren't your thing, you can totally opt for riding bootsor sneakers! Regardless of how you accessorize, this lightweight dress is so perfect for those warm-to-cool September evenings.
Amazon
Chang Yun Women's Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater Dress
This is another great in-between-season dress option! It stays light and flowy to accommodate for the late summer heat, but it will still keep you warm when the sun goes down when accessorized correctly. I'd grab a pair of tights and tall boots to pair with this in the cooler months!
Amazon
ZESICA Women's Summer Sleeveless Mini Dress
A timeless look with a knit twist for the fall? What more could we ask for? This mini dress is a perfect piece to strut around this season for anything from a date night to a day in the office. I can totally picture rocking this with a cropped leather jacket and some black boots for a night out, too!
Amazon
ZESICA Women’s Fall Striped Sweater Dress
We exist in a time when an oversize look is trendy, and I will not take that for granted. Throw on some sambas or boots with this loose sweater dress, and you have got yourself the perfect comfy, yet fashionable fit.
Amazon
ANRABESS Women Long Sleeve Crewneck Sweater Dress
But seriously, it can't get much cozier than a long sleeve sweater dress. You can wear it out for a nice dinner, or even just hit the town for some light shopping — all while staying warm as the fall breeze sneaks up on us. Plus, this dress comes in 18 different colors, so you have plenty to choose from!
Amazon
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve V Neck Sweater Dress
This is frankly such a great staple to have in your closet this upcoming season. You can shop for this dress in many colors, but it does come in some amazing earthy tones that would look amazing for any fall activity. It's cozy, warm, and can we talk about it white trim?! SO cute!
