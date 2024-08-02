10 Flattering Amazon Plus Size Dresses For Any Occasion
This one is for my curvy girlies who are TIRED of stores not having inclusive sizing. It's 2024 — how are we still missing the mark on this, people? It's the same story with makeup companies having limited foundation shades, even though they're missing so many skin tones. This is when we need to turn to our trusty friend that has yet to let us down: Amazon. We already know they have everything under the sun, so here are some of my favorite flattering plus-size dresses that you need to add to your wardrobe ASAP.
Celkuser Casual Summer dress
A breathable, lightweight, and perfect everyday summertime dress. The material is very stretchy, so it will complement any body shape and flatter your natural curves! It comes in a variety of colors and patterns to fit any occasion.
SCOMCHIC Flowy Maxi Dress
You can never go wrong with a cute maxi dress in the summer. They are always so easy to style for any day or nighttime event! I'm obsessed with this flowy, boho-chic vibe that will always be timeless. The bust is very stretchy, so depending on your chest size, you may want to size down if you do not want excess fabric at the top of the dress.
Nemidor Boho Long Dress
I can't think of a more perfect dress to wear out to the farmer's market or to a friend's birthday. It screams spring and summer outdoor vibes. I love the way it can be dressed up with heels and a cute bag. This dress is super lightweight and has some stretch if you are looking for a little extra comfort.
SCOMCHIC Cocktail Dress
You can never go wrong with an off-the-shoulder moment. It's perfect if you need something to wear to any fancy event like a wedding. The material is super soft and stretchy, so you can be sure to dance the night away.
LALAGEN Bodycon Mermaid Cocktail Dress
Ooh la la, talk about an hourglass figure! This style of dress is perfect for a fancier event. It accentuates your hips and flares at the bottom to give the dress a fun shape. I love the detailing of the crossover top and the asymmetry throughout. The material of this dress is a little thicker, and it runs a bit small, so I would recommend sizing up!
Floerns A Line Short Dress
It's giving East Coast grandma style in the absolute best way possible. The classic light blue and white stripe pattern gets me every single time. A perfect summer dress for any occasion, you can even wear it as a beach cover-up. It's important to note that the material is not very stretchy, so if you want an oversized fit, be sure to size up!
SCOMCHIC Lantern Sleeve Scoop Neck Mini Dress
I LOVE the shape of this dress. It's comfy, soft, and super flattering on any body shape. It can complement any bust and waist size with its stretchy material. It's giving a mix of sexy pirate and cottagecore. I have no notes for this one other than you need to add it to your cart!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Amazon.