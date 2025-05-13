From the countless new reboots and sequels coming to TV to the ever-cyclical nature of fashion trends popping up in the form of bubble hemsand mom jeans, nostalgia is huge right now – so it’s no surprise that jelly sandals are popular again! Today’s jelly sandals still boast the playful PVC you know from your youth, but blend it with more modern silhouettes. Thus, these 8 adorable jellysandals go beyond just the beach so you can style them for the everyday.

Shop our 8 favorite pairs of jelly sandals for summer below!

Old Navy Old Navy Jelly Fisherman Sandals Fit with a classic fisherman silhouette, these jelly sandals from Old Navy come in a a handful of easy-to-pair colors, including standouts like bright pink and cobalt blue if you really want to make a style statement with your shoes this summer. We adore this subtle brown shade since it matches well with other nuetrals.

Urban Outfitters Melissa Possession Platform Fisherman Sandals If you like the look of fisherman sandals but crave the cool-looking height that platforms offer, these jellies are for you. The rugged soles make walking in them a total breeze and they secure easily with small buckles.

Sam Edelman Sam Edelman Dean Jelly Flip Flops Available in a whole rainbow of colors, these jelly flip flops can lean casual or dressy depending on what you wear with them. The contrasting straps on this pair make 'em stand out just enough without being out of place. We'd wear these with some barrel jeans and a white tee for a simple yet polished summer 'fit.

Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Platform Sandals These are giving Barbie shoe vibes, but we're not mad about it! The block heel, platform sole, and shiny finish all work together for a fun '90s effect that you can rock on the weekends or weekdays at the office.

Steve Madden Steve Madden Jellie Pistachio Sandals Jelly sandals still come in so many fun colors. Case in point: these pistachio-green slides! The design along the top is a nice departure from your expected woven style or flip flop straps, instantly adding chicness to any outfit you put on this season.

Melissa Melissa Sun Downtown Platforms Mimicking popular platform sandal styles, these jellies are definitely a more modernized version of the shoes we knew as kids. The all-black colorway makes them super easy to pair with a wide variety of ensembles – from maxi skirts to wide-leg pants!

Steve Madden Steve Madden Tracie Jelly Light Blue Sandals Jelly kitten heels are the shoes of our dreams, and they only get better knowing you can snag them in this stunning icy blue hue for the hot summer.

Free People Melissa Possession Sandals Topped off with a matte finish as opposed to the traditional shine, these fisherman-style jelly sandals are definitely more sophisticated for everyday wear.

