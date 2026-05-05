With vacation season officially here, I sifted through thousands of top-rated pieces on Amazon to find the ones that actually deliver on style and comfort. From flowy maxi skirts you can quickly toss on after a long day at the beach to chic sunglasses that pair well with practically everything, these 13 gems are the rare few Amazon finds that live up to the hype. Grab your carry-on, and get ready to jet off with these iconic pieces.

These are the top vacation outfit staples that deserve a spot in your suitcase this summer.

Amazon Caracilia Cinched Waist Skort Dress This mini comes with built-in shorts for comfort. For added flair, they're concealed with a wrap skirt. I love that this style is flattering yet modest, and the fact that it comes in tons of different colors.

Amazon Anrabess Crochet Swim Cover Up This crochet cover-up has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating for a reason. It's easy, breezy, and so cute without revealing too much.

Amazon Anrabess Wide Leg Beach Pants Flowy pants like these are a vacation must-have. They can also operate as a nice swimsuit cover-up if you're not big on mini dresses.

Amazon Madsun Polarized Narrow Rectangle Sunglasses Sunglasses are the easiest way to give your vacation outfits a bit more pizazz. This durable trio comes with a retro-inspired shape and polarized lenses for your comfort.

Amazon Project Cloud Platform Sneakers If you're going to get your steps in on vacay, you might as well make it cute. These trendy sneaks are not only super stylish, but they're comfortable, too. The cushioned insoles make each step feel dreamy.

Amazon Fit & Fresh Large Beach Bag This extra-large beach bag can carry your towel, water bottle, sunscreen, and much more with ease. Plus, with these bold stripes, you'll never lose sight of it.

Amazon Dokotoo 3/4 Sleeve Crochet Sweater Bring on the color! This adorable crochet number lets your vacation look stand out and welcomes all the breeze so you're not overheating at dinner.

Amazon Prettygarden Two Piece Striped Set Two piece sets like this striped one are perfect for vacation since you can easily wear both pieces together or style them separately.

Amazon Project Cloud Flip Flops I'm loving the sleek look of these sandals. They're a definite step up from your typical plastic flip flops—so much so that you can totally wear them with a more formal look when you're out on the town.

Amazon Trendy Queen Boho Maxi Skirt A white maxi skirt like this belongs in everyone's capsule wardrobe, regardless if you're going on vacation or not. This lightweight one will be so stunning with tees and tank tops this summer for an effortlessly chic effect.

Amazon The Sak Sequoia Hobo Bag Bucket bags are honestly so underrated. This one comes with a cute striped design, plus, it can fit so much stuff for vacation outings and airport treks.

Amazon Monrovia Platform Sandals These woven sandals practically scream beach vacation. They're easy to slip on and even easier to style with your existing summer wardrobe.

Amazon Prettygarden High Waisted Wide Leg Shorts Bermuda shorts are making a comeback, and I'm very here for it. These comfy high-waisted shorts will keep your vacation 'fits polished and put-together (even if you didn't have to try too hard).

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