Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Your vacation pics are about to be so iconic.

The Amazon Vacation Haul: 13 Must-Haves, From Flowy Maxi Skirts To The Ultimate Beach Bag

​Amazon Vacation Outfits
Amazon
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMay 05, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

With vacation season officially here, I sifted through thousands of top-rated pieces on Amazon to find the ones that actually deliver on style and comfort. From flowy maxi skirts you can quickly toss on after a long day at the beach to chic sunglasses that pair well with practically everything, these 13 gems are the rare few Amazon finds that live up to the hype. Grab your carry-on, and get ready to jet off with these iconic pieces.

These are the top vacation outfit staples that deserve a spot in your suitcase this summer.

Caracilia Cinched Waist Skort Dress

Amazon

Caracilia Cinched Waist Skort Dress

This mini comes with built-in shorts for comfort. For added flair, they're concealed with a wrap skirt. I love that this style is flattering yet modest, and the fact that it comes in tons of different colors.

Anrabess Crochet Swim Cover Up

Amazon

Anrabess Crochet Swim Cover Up

This crochet cover-up has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating for a reason. It's easy, breezy, and so cute without revealing too much.

Anrabess Wide Leg Beach Pants

Amazon

Anrabess Wide Leg Beach Pants

Flowy pants like these are a vacation must-have. They can also operate as a nice swimsuit cover-up if you're not big on mini dresses.

Madsun Polarized Narrow Rectangle Sunglasses

Amazon

Madsun Polarized Narrow Rectangle Sunglasses

Sunglasses are the easiest way to give your vacation outfits a bit more pizazz. This durable trio comes with a retro-inspired shape and polarized lenses for your comfort.

Project Cloud Platform Sneakers

Amazon

Project Cloud Platform Sneakers

If you're going to get your steps in on vacay, you might as well make it cute. These trendy sneaks are not only super stylish, but they're comfortable, too. The cushioned insoles make each step feel dreamy.

Fit & Fresh Large Beach Bag

Amazon

Fit & Fresh Large Beach Bag

This extra-large beach bag can carry your towel, water bottle, sunscreen, and much more with ease. Plus, with these bold stripes, you'll never lose sight of it.

Dokotoo 3/4 Sleeve Crochet Sweater

Amazon

Dokotoo 3/4 Sleeve Crochet Sweater

Bring on the color! This adorable crochet number lets your vacation look stand out and welcomes all the breeze so you're not overheating at dinner.

Prettygarden Two Piece Striped Set

Amazon

Prettygarden Two Piece Striped Set

Two piece sets like this striped one are perfect for vacation since you can easily wear both pieces together or style them separately.

Project Cloud Flip Flops

Amazon

Project Cloud Flip Flops

I'm loving the sleek look of these sandals. They're a definite step up from your typical plastic flip flops—so much so that you can totally wear them with a more formal look when you're out on the town.

Trendy Queen Boho Maxi Skirt

Amazon

Trendy Queen Boho Maxi Skirt

A white maxi skirt like this belongs in everyone's capsule wardrobe, regardless if you're going on vacation or not. This lightweight one will be so stunning with tees and tank tops this summer for an effortlessly chic effect.

The Sak Sequoia Hobo Bag

Amazon

The Sak Sequoia Hobo Bag

Bucket bags are honestly so underrated. This one comes with a cute striped design, plus, it can fit so much stuff for vacation outings and airport treks.

Monrovia Platform Sandals

Amazon

Monrovia Platform Sandals

These woven sandals practically scream beach vacation. They're easy to slip on and even easier to style with your existing summer wardrobe.

Prettygarden High Waisted Wide Leg Shorts

Amazon

Prettygarden High Waisted Wide Leg Shorts

Bermuda shorts are making a comeback, and I'm very here for it. These comfy high-waisted shorts will keep your vacation 'fits polished and put-together (even if you didn't have to try too hard).

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more stylish (and affordable) finds from Amazon!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

fashion summer style summer fashion vacation vacation outfits amazon amazon fashion editecom style

The Latest

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit