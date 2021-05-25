21 Cute Outfit Staples For Your Summer Travel
At this point, we all need a vacation. Thankfully, the travel industry is ready to bounce back, and once you're comfortable booking a trip, you'll naturally want to find something comfortable to wear on the way—besides the tired loungewear and WFH attire you may have been trapped in lately. While it's usually easy to get the ideas flowing for your actual vacation outfits, the tricky part is often figuring out what to wear en route to your destination, especially if you're packing light and can't afford to bring pieces that aren't multifunctional. Think linen pants that can work for the plane and the pool, tote bags you can bring as a carry-on and a beach tote, or easy dresses that pair just as well with sneakers in the car as they do with heels in a dreamy restaurant. Shop these comfortable travel essentials below to help get the ideas flowing for your first few travel outfits this summer.
Good American Detailed Knit Dress ($119): Don't overlook a knit dress as a wonderful travel option. Soft yet form-fitting, the versatile staple can be worn traveling or during the day with sneakers, but also dressed up with jewelry and heels for dinner.
Cuyana Canvas Tote ($195): A quality canvas bag can take you from work to the weekend to your vacation, through days at the beach and hours in an airport. Cuyana's beautiful version with leather trim is one that will last you a lifetime.
Madewell Breeze Slim Pants ($65): For those early morning or extra long flights, nothing beats a super soft pair of sweatpants. But rather than the usual grey pants you slump around your home in (no judgements!), try a slim fit pair in a new hue that will still have you feeling a little pulled together, even when you finally step off the plane.
Nasty Gal Ombre Knitted Lounge Set ($43): Headed to warm weather? Embrace the free-spirited feeling of the open desert or a tropical beach with a soft, crochet set in sunset colors.
4th & Reckless Button Up Shirt ($48) and Shorts ($48): Poplin sets were once reserved for preppy PJs, but now that loungewear has infiltrated every part of our lives, a striped button up and matching shorts has become perfectly appropriate daytime attire. Pair with a white tee and chunky sandals for the ultimate cool-girl travel fit.
Mango Towel Shopper Bag ($50): The latest development in summer fabrics? Quite literally toting around your beach towel. This terry-textured bag is roomy enough to pack your carry-on items and doubles as a stylish poolside tote.
BB Dakota Striped Drawstring Pants ($90): Transport yourself to a vacation mindset before you even get on your flight with a cute pair of beachy linen pants. A cotton blend makes them comfy for your travels and breezy once you arrive in the heat.
Reformation Fiji Top ($88): Show up to your destination in style with this vibrant terry top. The effortlessly cool button up combines a classic cut with the trending texture, and can be complemented with a matching pair of shorts if you're feeling bold.
Everlane Easy Shorts ($45): A pair of pull on cotton shorts makes for an easy travel outfit when paired with a simple tee and sneakers. For a long day of sitting around, we definitely don't mind this pair's elastic waistband and handy pockets.
Baggu Storage Cube Set ($30): Use these storage cubes to keep your suitcase organized or avoid cramming your entire skincare routine in a too-small toiletry bag. Their pretty patterns will put you in the vacation spirit as soon as you start packing
& Other Stories Buttoned A-Line Dress ($69): If you're only heading a short distance, a roomy dress won't require any fussing in the car or once you arrive at your destination. You'll be comfortable on the way but all dressed up the moment you arrive, whether or not you're able to check in right away.
Girlfriend High-Rise Biker Short ($48): For an effortless travel outfit, pair your graphic tee with a (literally) cool pair of biker shorts, like this sustainable staple from Girlfriend.
Anine Bing Vintage Bing Tee ($99): A road trip staple, this iconic graphic tee will set the vibe for your trip, whether you're cruising on a motorcycle… or in your Prius.
Herschel Trade Large Packing Case ($239): A durable suitcase will survive your next adventure, and a subtle yet special print, like this neutral tortoise shell, will always make it easy to find.
Nasty Gal Knit Lounge Set ($61): A head-to-toe knit set looks and feels expensive for a day of travel, first-class reservation not required. Pair with slip-on loafers for a truly polished travel ensemble.
H&M Linen Blend Pants ($25): A wide leg pair of linen pants are a summer travel staple for a reason. Wear them on the way with a t-shirt and flat sandals, and pull them over your swimsuit once you're there.
Mango Ruffles Flowy Dress ($60): One and done with this easy-to-wear maxi in a versatile, anything-goes solid. Made from recycled fabric, this dress can take you from the plane to sight-seeing to dinner and more. Think light packing!
Year of Ours Tote Bag ($29): Bring this on your next getaway to remind yourself to stay calm, even if getting there becomes anything but relaxing.
Gap Vintage Half-Zip Sweatshirt ($35): Half zips make a great layering piece when you're en route, as it's easy to adjust your temperature without wiggling entirely out of your sweatshirt in a plane aisle or car seat.
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Midi Leggings ($97): When in doubt, a super soft pair of leggings is always reliable for traveling. In particular, Beyond Yoga's Space Dye line is like being wrapped in a lightweight blanket the whole way there.
H&M Cotton Blend Sweatshirt ($15) and Sweatshorts ($18): Let's face it: You probably have a wide assortment of sweats by now, and admittedly, they do make the perfect travel outfit. You can always pick out a matching sweatshirt and shorts for your summer travels.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.