Our Favorite Summer Swimwear Trends Are All Under $40 On Amazon
One way to keep your summer budget in check? Amazon secretly has an amazing assortment of cute, comfortable, and affordable swimwear, so you can skip the splurge on an overpriced suit. Beyond the basics, the retailer giant carries everything from trendy plus size options to fun Y2K bikinis. Without breaking the bank, you can test out a bold new color like bright orange at the beach, rock a retro print for a pool day, or even try styling a glitter bikini (yup, those are trending, too!) on your next vacation. Plus, they have plenty of supportive and full coverage options so you can find the right fit for your body type. Of course, Amazon also has an incredibly vast selection, so we've rounded up the best-reviewed, most-stylish picks guaranteed to make you feel cool and confident this summer.
Verdusa Underwire Bikini ($16-$26)
Give your little black bikini a flirty upgrade with this underwire top and matching high-cut bottoms.
CHYRII Glitter High Waist Bikini ($23)
Glitter is a major swimwear trend this summer, and it looks surprisingly chic in muted colors and this modest and supportive cut.
Allegrace Plus Size Tie Bikini ($28)
Embrace a bright, bold look for your next pool party with this sultry halter top in a trendy orange color.
Hilor One Shoulder Ruffle Swimsuit ($22-$34)
You may not be traveling to Italy this summer, but this gorgeous lemon print one-piece just might transport you to the Amalfi Coast.
MOOSLOVER Cut Out Bikini ($14-$33)
The one-shoulder and cut-out details make this bikini subtly sexy. It also comes in several other stunning colors.
Cupshe Wrap Color Block Swimsuit ($33)
This cute wrap swimsuit has over 2,600 5-star reviews that confirm it's just as flattering as it looks!
ZAFUL Ruched Bikini ($18-$39)
Ruched bikinis are a fun, feminine trend to try this summer, too. Choose from this set's pastel colors or dainty floral prints.
Sociala Plunge Swimsuit ($10)
Ruched details and a plunging necklace also add a feminine touch to this one piece, for a more comfortable take on the trend.
SOLY HUX Floral 3-Piece Triangle Bikini Set ($20-30)
Sarongs are back this summer! This adorable three-piece set includes a matching sarong for a sweet, retro look.
SOLY HUX Glitter Triangle Bikini ($19-$29)
Yes, even a hot pink glitter bikini can look stylish with the right neutral and natural accessories! Think raffia sandals, woven basket bags, and shell jewelry to balance out the otherwise loud look.
SOLY HUX Plus Size Snakeskin 3-Piece Bikini Set ($28)
For extra drama, opt for a midi or maxi sarong! In head-to-toe snakeskin, this set is the definition of glamorous.
PRETTYGARDEN Low Cut Belted Swimsuit ($29)
A belted one-piece will help emphasize (or create!) your curves. This suit gives the timeless style an update with a cool ribbed texture and low back cut.
Dokotoo Bubble Sleeve Bikini ($25)
Take this darling swimsuit from brunch to the beach! Not only will you get more wear out of this crop top-style bikini top, but you'll also have more coverage and support.
CUPSHE Plus Size Halter Swimsuit ($30)
Halter neck tops, dresses, and of course, swimwear are having a moment right now. But ruching details and a sophisticated color makes this halter neck one piece a seasonless and universally flattering option.
Kisscynest Plus Size Knotted Bikini ($30)
Even in the summer, a simple black bikini is a must! This triangle style bikini has proper straps for supporting larger chests, and full coverage bottoms that don't skimp on style thanks to the front knot detail.
SOLY HUX Checkered Bikini ($24)
Lean into the Y2K swimwear aesthetic with a bright green, checkered bikini that's a guaranteed good time.
SOLY HUX Tie Dye 3-Piece Triangle Bikini Set ($20-30)
If you dare, psychedelic prints are sure to spice up your next beach or pool party bikini! This bright, three-in-one set makes it easy to pull off with a matching sarong.
Viottiset Ruched Swimsuit ($20-$30)
Whether in classic or bold summer colors, this one piece can be adjusted to fit your shape for a simple yet statement-making style.
Sociala High Neck Cut Out Swimsuit ($19-$27)
This vibrant orange one piece would go great with a margarita in hand, just saying!
ZAFUL Triangle Bikini ($18-$36)
If you already love the fit of triangle bikinis, it never hurts to add a seasonal hue into the mix, especially when it's this affordable.
If you're keeping to a tighter budget this summer, these affordable and cute swimsuits from Amazon are full of color (or not) and stylish to boot.
