Sorry, These 6 “Outdated” Sunglasses Trends Are Not Flattering
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Sunglasses can give your outfits the ultimate cool factor – as long as you're wearing the coolest styles, that is. There are several kinds of sunglasses that simply don’t cut it anymore and make you look downright ridiculous.
From blinged-out frames to teeny, tiny lenses that barely block the sun, these 6 “outdated” sunglasses trends should truly be banished from the fashion world in favor of more modern frames. The past is the past, after all!
Scroll on for the top 6 “outdated” sunglasses trends you need to skip in 2025 – plus some stylish suggestions on what to wear instead.
1. Shutter Shades
Amazon
Plastic Shutter Shades
These plastic frames peaked in the late 2000s, in the height of sleazy party culture – and they’ve been a symbol of those times ever since.
Amazon
White Shutter Shades
While they can look cool for very specific times and occasions, but let’s be real – without actual lenses, shutter shades offered zero sun protection and were more of a novelty than a functional fashion choice.
2. Brightly-Colored Lenses
NastyGal
NastyGal Yellow Tinted Lens Sunglasses
Brightly tinted-lenses like yellows, pinks, and blues definitely had their moment for adding a playful pop to any look. Over time, though, they began looking increasingly cheap-y.
Amazon
Vanlinker Retro Rectangle Sunglasses
Classic tints like browns and blacks are certainly more in-style now. Plus, they’re way easier to match with your outfits!
3. Cat Eye Frames
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Harbour Island Sunglasses
When we say ‘cat eye frames,’ we really mean the ultra-sharp, exaggerated versions that dominated the fashion world in the late 2010s. Due to their dramatic angles, cat eye frames don’t always flatter many face shapes and can oftentimes look too costume-like.
Amazon
Oversized Cat Eye Sunglasses
Smoother, more organic sunglasses shapes have taken center stage these days – which we are very thankful for.
4. Flip-Up Sunglasses
Amazon
Frienda Flip-Up Sunglasses
If we had one word to describe this “outdated” sunglasses trend, it’d be ‘quirky.’ Flip-up sunglasses were once really cool for the novelty aspect, but in reality, they’re bulky, impractical, and easily breakable!
Amazon
Dollger Double Lens Clip-In Sunglasses
The same thing goes for clip-in sunglasses. Nowadays, we’re so glad prescription sunglasses were created for a more seamless wear.
5. John Lennon Sunnies
Amazon
Joopin Retro Small Round Sunglasses
The appeal of tiny, round wire-frame sunglasses has undoubtedly worn off. While they stunned in the 90s and early 2000s, they truly look awkward on most face shapes.
Amazon
Poraday Classic Circle Glasses
Plus, their ultra-small lenses offer little actual coverage from the sun. Unless you know for sure you can rock these, try opting for bolder, larger sunnies.
6. Heart-Shaped Frames
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Heart Sunglasses
While there can be a time and place for these cutesy heart-shaped frames, they’re not exactly suitable for everyday wear.
Amazon
Polarized Heart Shaped Sunglasses
Over the decades, they’ve earned themselves more of a novelty status than a style-forward one. Try on some more sophisticated pairs that’ll suit your own (grown) age.
