11 “Flattering” Amazon Plus-Size Spring Dresses For The Cutest Outfits
The beginning of spring is the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe with breezy, flattering dresses that make you feel ahh-mazing. Amazon is packed with adorable plus-size styles for the season, from flowy maxis to perfectly-cinched wrap dresses that highlight your curves in only the best ways. If you’re looking for effortless spring dresses that also abide by this year's hottest fashion trends, these Amazon picks are calling your name!
Scroll on for 11 flattering plus-size spring dresses – all shoppable on Amazon!
Pinup Milkmaid Sundress
A milkmaid neckline will never not flatter your figure. Plus, with plenty of florals, this dress is totally spring-ready!
Holipick Strapless Tube Top Sundress
Your next vacation 'fit is calling! This easy, breezy sundress lets you get some good sun while still shaping your waistline, thanks to the stretchy smocked top.
Talisea Off-The-Shoulder Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress
We love a white maxi dress for springtime! This one is sooo dreamy with its puff sleeve design and tied front. Pair it with your fave sandals or flats, and you're ready to step out in style.
Amegoya Boho Square Neck Floral Midi Dress
Just look at those colors! This tiered maxi moment is exceptionally flattering since it features a tie-back waist that'll cinch you in nicely.
Dokotoo Tie-Back Lantern Sleeve Dress
Talisea Sweetheart Neckline Dress
The light chiffon material this mini's made of practically screams springtime.
Pinup Chiffon Smocked Midi Dress
This charming dress couldn't be more comfortable! This stunning pattern features some shiny, tiny gold dots to enhance your look without being entirely overwhelming, pattern-wise.
Scomchic Wrap Skater Mini Dress
This dress combines both a v-neckline and a wrap silhouette to hug your body in all the right places.
Hanna Nikole Casual Bohemian Maxi Dress
This classy style features a pleated front, which adds a head-turning factor to your spring looks. This number would look stunning with some tall boots (especially a little cowboy boot moment) and a denim jacket!
Pinup Strapless Ruffle Beach Dress
If you've got a beachy vacay planned, you need to add this strapless dress to your packing list. It's easy to put on and even easier to wear, thanks to the loose-fitting skirt.
Soly Hux Short Sleeve Mini Dress
Hello, pink! This mini is undeniably flattering with a milkmaid neckline and fitted waist to pull you in comfortably.
