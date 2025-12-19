I’m strongly against the misconception that animated films are only for kids. In fact, many of them contain messages that can only be fully understood by adults. So when it comes to Christmas films, I have no problem enjoying an animated classic.

Sure, there are a ton of popular live-action films like Elf or National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. However, there's something extra cozy about animated Christmas movies. In the spirit of Christmas, here are my favorite animated films to tune in for this holiday season.

Scroll to see all the best animated Christmas movies you can watch in 2025!

CBS Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer — Apple TV Oh, the childhood memories. I’ll never forget watching this with my sister while we bundled up in our blankets and drank hot chocolate. It’s the perfect film to watch with your children, as it conveys a beautiful message that being different is something to celebrate rather than ridicule. Plus, the stop-motion animation is downright impressive.

Disney Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas — Disney+ I don’t care what anyone says, I love this movie. The sequel film explores Belle and the Beast’s adventures inside the castle during the holiday season. It features lovely music by Rachel Portman and the return of characters we all know and love from the original Disney classic. Plus, it’s got Tim Curry as the villain, so it doesn’t get more iconic than that.

CBS A Charlie Brown Christmas — Apple TV Join Charlie, Peppermint Patty, Linus, and Lucy as they bask in the Christmas cheer in A Charlie Brown Christmas. This film may be 60 years old, but it still holds up as one of the most festive classics of all time.

Disney How The Grinch Stole Christmas — Peacock Here’s another absolute masterpiece hailing from the 1960s that still holds up to this day. The animation is stunning and so endlessly colorful, while the storyline will drive you to tears every single time.

Warner Bros. The Polar Express — Hulu I will not accept The Polar Express slander! This movie is absolutely brilliant, and the storyline is so wholesome and moving. It's a must-watch over the holiday season.

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas — Disney+ Tim Burton delivers his gothic charm as usual in this twisted yet beloved holiday film from 1993. It features some of the most iconic songs of all time by Danny Elfman and unforgettable animated characters. A classic!

Rankin/Bass Production Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town — Peacock If you love Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, you’ll love this Christmas classic too. Coming six years after the Rudolph film, it’s also based on a beloved Christmas song and uses stop motion animation. The film centers on Kris Kringle's origin story and how he saved the holiday from the Burgermeister.

Disney Olaf’s Frozen Adventure — Disney+ It’s not Christmastime without at least one screening of Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. The film is filled with arctic charm and mystical bliss, perfectly festive for the holiday season.

