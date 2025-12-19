Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Christmas classics, no matter your age ❤️

The 8 Best Animated Christmas Movies To Watch In 2025

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
CBS
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryDec 19, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

I’m strongly against the misconception that animated films are only for kids. In fact, many of them contain messages that can only be fully understood by adults. So when it comes to Christmas films, I have no problem enjoying an animated classic.

Sure, there are a ton of popular live-action films like Elf or National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. However, there's something extra cozy about animated Christmas movies. In the spirit of Christmas, here are my favorite animated films to tune in for this holiday season.

Scroll to see all the best animated Christmas movies you can watch in 2025!

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

CBS

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer — Apple TV

Oh, the childhood memories. I’ll never forget watching this with my sister while we bundled up in our blankets and drank hot chocolate.

It’s the perfect film to watch with your children, as it conveys a beautiful message that being different is something to celebrate rather than ridicule. Plus, the stop-motion animation is downright impressive.

Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Disney

Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas — Disney+

I don’t care what anyone says, I love this movie. The sequel film explores Belle and the Beast’s adventures inside the castle during the holiday season. It features lovely music by Rachel Portman and the return of characters we all know and love from the original Disney classic. Plus, it’s got Tim Curry as the villain, so it doesn’t get more iconic than that.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

CBS

A Charlie Brown Christmas — Apple TV

Join Charlie, Peppermint Patty, Linus, and Lucy as they bask in the Christmas cheer in A Charlie Brown Christmas. This film may be 60 years old, but it still holds up as one of the most festive classics of all time.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Disney

How The Grinch Stole Christmas — Peacock

Here’s another absolute masterpiece hailing from the 1960s that still holds up to this day. The animation is stunning and so endlessly colorful, while the storyline will drive you to tears every single time.

The Polar Express

Warner Bros.

The Polar Express — Hulu

I will not accept The Polar Express slander! This movie is absolutely brilliant, and the storyline is so wholesome and moving. It's a must-watch over the holiday season.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney

The Nightmare Before Christmas — Disney+

Tim Burton delivers his gothic charm as usual in this twisted yet beloved holiday film from 1993. It features some of the most iconic songs of all time by Danny Elfman and unforgettable animated characters. A classic!

Santa Claus Is Comin\u2019 To Town

Rankin/Bass Production

Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town — Peacock

If you love Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, you’ll love this Christmas classic too. Coming six years after the Rudolph film, it’s also based on a beloved Christmas song and uses stop motion animation. The film centers on Kris Kringle's origin story and how he saved the holiday from the Burgermeister.

Olaf\u2019s Frozen Adventure

Disney

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure — Disney+

It’s not Christmastime without at least one screening of Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. The film is filled with arctic charm and mystical bliss, perfectly festive for the holiday season.

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

christmaschristmas moviesdisneyentertainmentmovies

The Latest

White Elephant Gifts 2025
Gifts

The 9 Best White Elephant Gifts To Give In 2025 (All $30 Or Less!)

do men marry for love
Relationships & Family

Do Men ACTUALLY Marry For Love? We Turned To Reddit For Answers.

2026 Denim Trends
Style Trends & Inspo

I’m Calling It Now: These 4 Denim Trends Will Define 2026

Last-Minute Gifts
Gifts

11 Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Feel Rushed

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit