14 Cozy Christmas Movies On Netflix You Don't Have To Wait To Watch
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I'll be honest: I've already started listening to Christmas music. I can't help it — it's so encouraging, heartwarming, and cheerful that it never fails to put a smile on my face! But that's the great thing about being able to stream all your favorite titles: you don't have to wait for Thanksgiving dessert to begin your annual holiday movie rewatches. Here are the best Christmas movies on Netflix you can watch right now. Hot cocoa and your coziest blanket encouraged!
A Castle for Christmas
Image via Mark Mainz/Netflix.
Sophie (Brooke Shields) is a famous author who's hoping to buy a Scottish castle on her trip to the UK. The only problem is that the owner Duke (Cary Elwes) doesn't want to sell it to an American. Brooke and Cary are two amazing actors, and it's amazing to see them work on such a fun project together!
Klaus
Image via Netflix
Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) is officially the worst student at the postal academy. Sent to the Arctic Circle, Jesper meets teacher Alva (Rashida Jones) and toy-maker Klaus (J.K. Simmons), and has to figure out how to bring joy and laughter back to the feuding town. This movie is artsy and unexpected, which is exactly what you need when you've watched all your Christmas classics!
Love Hard
Image via Bettina Strauss/Netflix.
Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev stars as Natalie, an LA writer who flies to the East Coast to surprise the guy she's fallen for on a dating app...only to show up to his home and realize she's been catfished. This movie is one of my go-to's — it's heartfelt and sweet, and really puts family at the forefront.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Image via Gareth Gatrell/Netflix.
Inventor Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) loves to make whimsical creations, until his apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals the creation he loves the most. Now, it's up to a forgotten invention and Jeronicus' granddaughter (Madalen Mills) to help him get it back and reawaken his wonder. This is a musical adventure fit for the whole family!
Let It Snow
Image via Netflix
Fans of ensemble movies like Valentine's Day and Crazy, Stupid, Love are going to love this friend group film! It's Christmas Eve, and a snowstorm has disrupted the lives of a group of seniors, a pop star, and a competitive dance squad. This is one Christmas no one will forget.
A California Christmas
Image via Netflix/IMDb
Joseph (Josh Swickward) is a hotel heir who has to prove he's ready to move up in the family business. All he has to do? Convince an independent and hardworking farmer (Lauren Swickward) to sell her family's land before Christmas arrives. This is my favorite Christmas movie on this list, and if you're a rom-com lover, you have to watch it!
A Christmas Prince
Image via Netflix
Our next rom-com finds journalist Amber (Rose McIver) posing as a tutor for the princess after sneaking into the castle. Now, all Amber has to do is find the future king (Ben Lamb) and discover his secret. After the credits roll on this one, you're definitely going to want to check out A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby!
A Boy Called Christmas
Image via Netflix.
After his father leaves for Elfhelm (the supposed village of the elves), Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) sets out to find him. Armed with a red cap — plus a reindeer named Blitzen and a pet mouse — Nikolas' journey is pure, heartwarming magic.
Operation Christmas Drop
Image via Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix
Congressional aide Erica (Kat Graham) has one job: get enough information about a tropical U.S. Air Force base to close it. It doesn't help that the longer she stays, the more she falls for the base — and its handsome captain Andrew (Alexander Ludwig).
Holidate
Image via Steve Dietl/Netflix
Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) might be strangers, but they have a lot in common, namely their hate for the holiday season. So, naturally, they decide to be each other's "holidate" for every holiday the entire next year. Turns out, they might not hate the holidays as much as they thought.
Alien Xmas
Image via Netflix
When aliens called the Klepts decide to steal earth's gravity, and everything on the planet, it's up to a tiny alien named X to save the world. This sci-fi take on the holidays is a very cute and very fun addition to your Christmas movie lineup.
White Christmas
Image via Paramount Pictures
This can't-miss Christmas movie brings together singers Bob (Bing Crosby) and Phil (Danny Kaye) with sisters Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy (Vera-Ellen) for a Christmas show at a snowy Vermont lodge. The only problem is, it's not exactly looking like a white Christmas.
The Noel Diary
Image via KC Bailey/Netflix
Author Jake (Justin Hartley) comes home after the death of his estranged mother. While cleaning out her home, he finds a diary that brings him and Rachel (Barrett Doss) together in an unexpected way.
Add all of these Christmas movies on Netflix to your queue, and check out 10 Brand New Christmas Movies To Add To Your Calendar for more ideas!
