Of all the Labor Day weekend sales out there, Ann Taylor ’s is one we’re super excited for. They’re truly bringing their A-game with 30% off so many chic styles, especially as we gear up for fall . Whether you’re in need of new workwear or want more effortless weekend staples to style on repeat, you simply can’t miss this sale. It’s only around through September 2, so to streamline your shopping experience before it ends, we’ve pulled nine standout pieces on deal that’ll work wonderfully with your fall wardrobe plans.

Shop our 9 favorite fall fashion finds from Ann Taylor's Labor Day sale worth adding to your cart before the long weekend is over!

Ann Taylor Satin Bias Midi Slip Skirt Everyone needs a good slip skirt in their wardrobe. We adore this neutral one since it can match with any fall 'fit.

Ann Taylor Denim Split Hem Jacket This polished denim jacket is everything! The buttons add visual interest while the darker wash reads more sophisticated.

Ann Taylor Animal Print Jacquard Sweater Shell Animal print anything is going to help you make a style statement this fall, but if you want to start small, start with this sweater shell that can easily be layered for any occasion.

Ann Taylor Removable Cape Trench Coat We're loving the caped trench coat trend right now. It's such a power move! This tan layer is an instant upgrade for last year's outerwear.

Ann Taylor Gathered Strapless Plaid Midi Dress This strapless number is beyond flattering, thanks to the gathered sides. You can totally rock it on long workdays – just style it with a blazer for more coverage.

Ann Taylor Weekend Collection Pull On Denim Skirt Long denim skirts like this one are a great staple to have in your closet for fall, especially on days you just can't stand the thought of jeans.

Ann Taylor Weekend Collection Ribbed Henley Sweater You're going to want to cozy up once the temps drop, so why not do it in style? This buttoned henley sweater is super sweet and will pair with practically everything.

Ann Taylor Striped Satin Cowl Neck Top This graphic striped top is so sweet, and the fact that it can work for the office and happy hour makes us smile.

Ann Taylor Ann Taylor Buckled Suede Ballet Flat Suede ballet flats will be all the rage this fall. Get ahead of the wave with these adorable buckled babies!

