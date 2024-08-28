10 Fall Basics From Sézane To Stock Your Capsule Wardrobe This Year
I'm all about a capsule wardrobe, especially for fall. It makes getting dressed so much easier, when you know that you have good quality pieces that all coincide and work together in multiple different outfit combinations. One of my favorite brands for a capsule wardrobe is Sezane; the it-girl french brand that has completely overwhelmed our feed. From the quintessential chunky loafer, to the perfectly chic trench coat, this brand has anything and everything you could need for this fall season so keep scrolling to see all of our picks!
Sézane
L'iconique Droit Trousers
Sezane really knows how to do a tailored-looking pant really well. Every pair that I've purchased from them has been perfect for my height and size, making it look like I took them to a tailor to fit me perfectly. I love this simple white pair, because you should always wear white after Labor Day. (Or at least, I know I will)
Sézane
Andrea Loafers
Loafers are seriously my go-to shoe in the fall. They're the perfect in-between of a flat and a boot. They're just right in the middle. These have been sitting in my cart for quite some time, and I'm thinking I need to pull the trigger, because I can picture them in so many different outfit combos for the fall and winter seasons!
Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan
The Gaspard cardigan seems to be all anyone's talking about on #fashiontok these days. It's a fan favorite and one of their best sellers for a reason. Once you get this cardigan, I'm telling you: It will be incredibly difficult to wear anything else. It's cozy, it's comfy, it's chic — it's everything you could ever want in a cardi.
Sézane
Martin Crop Trousers
Patterned pants are a fun way to add some extra pizzaz to a look! These trousers are not only super fun with their checkered pattern, but also super flattering with the cropped ankle. I love how they're styled with the red heels and white cardigan for a whimsical and cute look.
Sézane
Tea Dress
A good midi dress will carry you through the year. This one, in particular, is great in the summertime with flats, but I love it even more in the fall with thigh high, tall boots like above. This belted dress will not only make you look super snatched, but also très chic in your French-inspired look!
Sézane
Paula Babies
Mary janes are not leaving the style scene anytime soon, and I'm not mad about it. I've been eyeing these from Sezane for a while, but saw that they're new arrivals including this adorable red Wizard of Oz-esque pair that are a need! Bright red is becoming more and more of a popular, nontraditional fall color, and I love that it breaks up the typical burgundy-reds that we normally see this time of year.
Sézane
Clyde Trench Coat
I can't tell you how much I adore a good trench coat, especially this one from Sézane! This trench gets so much use, it's actually crazy! I love the inner striped lining that adds as a nice color accent when you roll the sleeves. I also love that it's a different color than your typical camel-colored trench — it makes it a bit more unique!
Sézane
Le Crop Jeans
One of my favorite essentials are a good pair of jeans. Denim should be a #1 priority in your capsule wardrobe, because of how much use you'll get out of them! At this point, I have so many pairs of denim that I don't use, because I always find myself going back to this amazing, comfy, and cropped pair from Sézane. They're good with boots, flats, or heels — anything, you name it!
Sézane
Bilma Shirt
Everyone needs a few classic button downs for the fall, because they can be styled in so many ways. They're honestly the easiest way to look put together, chic, and classy without having to put in much effort. Plus, they're so easy to throw on in a hurry, or if you're not sure what to wear. Definitely a go-to of mine in the chillier months.
Sézane
Matilda Ballerina
Leopard is officially in for fall, taking it's natural place as an unofficial neutral in our closets! And these shoes pair so unbelievably well with any outfit. Red dress? Leopard shoes. All black fit? Leopard shoes. Beige sweater and jeans? Leopard shoes. It's a statement that is timeless, and will be around all fall and winter.
