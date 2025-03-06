They're banishing short girl problems one pair at a time!
I'm 5'2" & These Are The "Flattering" Petite Jeans I Swear By
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Ask anyone who knows me and they'll tell you I'm consumed with fashion, but you know what makes me want to burn things down to the ground? It's trying to find pants or jeans that flatter my petite height. For reasons beyond my control, I'm in the 5'2" club which makes finding short girl-friendly clothes harder than it needs to be, ugh!
From boot-cut to skinny jeans, I'm picky about what I buy because I've been known to look like a tiny, angry chipmunk who's been forced to wear something against her will. Chipmunks are cute, but I'm sure they wouldn't want to wear anything ill-fitting and I'm sure you feel the same!
Keep scrolling to find the best petite jeans that anyone 5'3" and under can confidently wear!
Madewell
Madewell Petite Superwide-Leg Jeans
As a former wearer of skinny jeans, I've been on the wide-leg train for a while. They're roomier IMO and give me reassurance that I won't unnecessarily rip a seam when bending down. Particularly, I live in this pair by Madewell. They're the perfect wash and elongate my frame!
Style tip: I usually wear ankle strap pump heels with them for an elevated look!
J.Crew Factory
J.Crew Factory Wide-Leg Crop Jean
I don't wear cropped jeans often, but J. Crew encouraged me to take a risk with this pair. The waist area reminds me of Madewell's Superwide-Leg design, but distressed hem makes them look less stuffy. I've purchased ankle jeans before and the fit was terrible so I was pleasantly surprised at how great these look on me!
Express
Express High Waisted Light Wash Jeans
These light wash jeans are also cropped, but the hem is more straight-forward than J. Crew's version. I usually wear this pair when my household has doctor's or dentist's appointments because they have an air of comfortability about them. When you're on the go, it's important to be able to move around when you need to!
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Mid-Rise Straighter Carpenter Jeans (Petite)
The first thing that drew me to these jeans are their Ecru color. The second is how well they fit when I tried them on in-store. Lengthwise, they stop slightly below my ankles which is good when I actually want to show off my shoes. Sometimes I don't want to go for the oversized wide-leg look so these are always a good alternative for me.
Pistola
Pistola Petite Lana High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
It's true — I'm preoccupied with this style of jeans. Aside from Madewell, Pistola has the best feeling denim I've had the pleasure of wearing. This pair specifically doesn't feel stiff, but they don't get wrinkled either! Also, the hem doesn't drag the ground which is a nice change from the pairs I own that do this.
Good American
Good American Petite Skate Jeans
Here's the thing — skate jeans were popular when I was in middle school. A few of my former friends used to wear them with Vans so I'll always have a soft spot for them. The only thing I don't recommend doing is wearing them on rainy days because that wet feeling on your ankles feels weird.
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Petite Cuffed Palazzo Jean
I never knew the words "cuffed" and "palazzo" could fit in the same sentence, but Ann Taylor's made me a believer. These jeans take business casual to the next level because of their darker wash and overall fit. They're not too "skinny" or "wide," giving you the perfect invitation to wear a slightly oversized blazer with them. At least that's what I do.
Talbots
Talbots Everyday Relaxed Jeans (Plus-Sized Petite)
I'm not necessarily plus-sized but I added these relaxed jeans because one of my friends can't stop raving about them! She doesn't necessarily love the wide-leg look so having something that fits her frame and is easy to style works with however she feels like dressing on any given day.
Citizens of Humanity
Citizens of Humanity Petite Micro Relaxed Jeans
Are they relaxed or barrel jeans? It truly depends on how you want to classify them. According to Citizens of Humanity, they're the petite jeans everyone needs in their closet. Okay, I'm imagining that was the general consensus when they were designed.
Anthropologie
Pilcro Kenna Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
These are definitely barrel jeans and I love them! I tried a pair from a different brand last year and couldn't stand the way they looked on me, but Pilcro gets it right! The wash also has a very earthy tone to it, making it a good complement to brown, taupe, and cream tones!
Reiss
Reiss Petite Skinny Jeans
Did you think I'd really leave skinny jeans off this list? I'm appalled! Jokes aside, I'm not against wearing them and found that I have specific requirements for the leg huggers. They have to look streamlined and can't make me feel like I have to peel them off my skin so I can breathe. It just so happens this pair understands the assignment.
L'AGENCE
L'AGENCE Leighton Cropped Stovepipe Jeans
What has cute red seams with a cuffed and cropped hem? L'AGENCE's pair of stovepipe jeans. They make me feel like I'm reliving the pair Olivia Newton-John wore in the original Grease so I try to slip into them when I'm feeling a little edgy.
P.S. Do you see the the slightly curved waistline??
Follow us on Pinterest for more spring style inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.