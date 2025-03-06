A magnifier projector for smartphones that will get you enjoying your movies in a bigger screen Amazon Watching films on your phone is very convenient, but the small screen can sometimes be kind of a letdown, not to mention the visual fatigue and discomfort that can arise. The best solution is this magnifier projector, which comes in 5 different colors and works just like a phone projector screen, doubling the size of your screen so that you can enjoy your videos to the fullest. Plus, it is lightweight and portable, letting you enjoy a bigger screen wherever you are! See it on Amazon

This bathtub bubble massage mat will amp up your home-spa experience Amazon This bathtub massage mat is hands-down one of the best investments I've ever made. You just place it on your bathtub floor and it will produce air bubbles that will make you feel as though you're at the spa! Plus, it has a built-in heater that will give you a soothing and waring experience.

This laundry basket clothes organizer makes separating your dark from your light clothing a piece of cake! Amazon I can't emphasize enough to you the important of washing your darks and your lights separately – I've ruined many favorite tops by not doing so. The addition of this laundry basket to your home will be a welcome one. You will no longer has to manually separate your garments before washing them, which is great because it means you won't have to soft through piles of dirty clothes! It is easy to install, and is very durable and convenient to move whenever you need to.

This otoscope ear cleaner allows you to get your ears cleaned like never before! Amazon This otoscope ear cleaner is compatible with all iOS and Android mobile devices. The camera can capture live video and pictures, the LED lights giving a good view, and the ear wax removal tool comes with 4 sizes of silicone ear picks for comfortable removal of earwax without scratching!

This shampoo brush is highly recommended by many reviewers Amazon This shampoo brush has almost 100,000 ratings, and is amazon's choice for "shampoo brush". This brush is great for shampoo application, as it ensures that your scalp is left cleaner than before! Plus, as it cleans your scalp, it massages it, which is great for easing itchiness and promoting blood circulation.

A vegetable dicer with over 30 different cut options! Amazon This vegetable dicer has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. It has been awarded Amazon's Choice, and is "highly recommended" by many of the reviewers. And it is easy to see why – it has over 30 different cut options, the thickness can be adjusted, it is easy to use and safe and easy to clean! You can easily get your vegetables chopping up-to-par with minimal effort!

A Snailax foot massager that doubles as a back massager! Amazon This foot massager can also be used as a back massager, and it is built with massage nodes that massage fully from toe to heal, relieving your feet. There are 3 optional modes and 3 intensity levels to suit your needs, and it also has 2 optional heating levels for therapeutic heat! Plus, it has a detachable dust cover that enhances comfort, avoids dust winding and makes it very easy to clean.

A laser keyboard for your smart devices Amazon This laser keyboard is a laser projection that can be linked to your phone, iPad, tablets or laptops. All you need is working Bluetooth or operation systems such as Windows, iOS, Android or Mac OS. It has a rechargeable battery. One reviewer wrote: "the projected keyboard was bright and easy to use. We tested the light on multiple surfaces, i.e. kitchen table, wooden desk, marble countertop and the key board picked up on all the letters without missing a beat. The keys make a gentle click when you are pressing them so you can tell they are registering. The device itself was a lot smaller than I had expected and could easily be carried in your pocket."

A portable ice machine so you can always get the perfect, chilled drinks on the go! Amazon This portable ice machine provides convenient and fast access to ice whenever you need it! Each 6-minute cycle makes about 9 ice cubes, with the capacity of making up to 26lbs in 24 hours! You can make small or large ice cubes depending on your preference. "The best thing I've ever done is buy this machine. Fastest way ever to make ice," wrote one reviewer.

This insect catcher to safely get rid of critters Amazon When I moved to my university dorm, I admit that one of the most daunting aspects was the fact that I wouldn't have my parents around to get rid of spiders for me. And that is why ever since, I swear by this critter catcher. With it, you can easily and safely get rid of all those unpleasant bugs whilst keeping a distance, and most importantly, keeping your sanity intact!

This toilet seat handle is absolute genius – you never have to worry about getting your hands near the toilet eat again! Amazon This toilet seat handle gives everyone an easy and convenient way to both lower AND lift the toilet seat handle without having to worry about all the microbes. It is super easy to install and is built to be durable, as the adhesive has a long life. It is a #1 Best-Seller for a reason, and so many people in the reviews state they "highly recommend" it.

This levitating plant pot will look so cool in your desk! Amazon Can you think of anything cooler than a levitating plant pot? I didn't think so. This plant pot will get you a soothing effect of a hovering bonsai plant that floats in the air, an awesome decoration and perfect gift! The diamond pot looks so aesthetically pleasing, and it is placed on a white magnet base that makes it levitate and spin 360 degrees!

A smart trash can to upgrade even the corners of your home Amazon No one enjoys taking out the trash, and certainly no one enjoys the replacing of the bag that follows. This is why this smart trash can is so useful, and it is self-sealing and self-replacing! With one touch only, you can get rid of the hassle of replacing the trash bag. It can even detect trash overloads, where it will lift up its cover and seal everything in, guaranteeing no spillage and keeping your home cleaner!

This dog camera lets your keep an eye on your pet AND simultaneously treat them to delicious treats! Amazon With this camera, you can monitor your pet as long as you have a good internet connection and WiFi signal. It has two-way audio and alerts you when your dog barks so you can check up on them if needed! It is a #1 Best-Seller and has even been featured on the Ellen Show! You will always have peace of mind as you keep an eye on your pet, and as a bonus, you can even toss treats and spoil your special little friend to keep them company!

These Bond Touch bracelets to help enhance your long-distance connection Amazon These Bond Touch bracelets are such a cute concept that is an absolute must have! It makes such a lovely gift to share with someone, as the bracelet mimics the vibration of their touch, and also brightens up with the color of your choice. The battery life can last up to 4 days at a time to keep you in touch constantly! And with the addition of the Bound Touch app, that connection can be enhanced even further!

This YayLabs! Ice cream ball lets you enjoy the creamy goodness of ice cream whilst adding fun to the mix! Amazon This YayLabs! Ice cream ball lets you enjoy one pint of home-made ice cream whilst also giving you about25 minutes of active play! All you need to do is add ice cream, sugar and flavorings in one end, and add ice and rock salt in the other end. Then play with the ball to get your ice cream! It is honestly such great fun, and is perfect for any outdoor even like a barbecue, picnic, camping trips or really any outdoor gatherings with loved ones!

This 16oz stainless steel mug has an unspillable design Amazon Why in the world would you not want a mug that is unspillable? That's a trick question, since having an unspillable mug would solve a lot of problems involving accidental spills and stains you'll never get off. This mug is built with Smartgrip Technology that works by gripping to your table when knocked into, lifting naturally as a response and keeping your furniture safe! As a bonus, it is also leak-proof and is insulated!

A handheld vacuum that's perfect for some cleaning touch-ups Amazon This handheld vacuum is perfect for those moments where you need to do a quick clean, but don't need to go all in. It has a soft-roller brush that can catch dust, hair and trash, as well as an advanced filtration system, a high power-suction power and high-rotating frequency.

This Bluetooth key finder will ensure you never lose your keys again! Amazon Losing your keys can be such a nightmare, which is why this key finder is such a life saver. It comes in a choice of 4 colors: blue, black, green and red. It is water-resistant, so the device won't be damaged, and it plays a loud sound that will help you find your keys fast, or any other valuable item that you attach it to! Plus, it has a long battery life of 2 years, and you will get notified when it needs replacing.

This Cooper Cooler is great for rapidly chilling your wine on special evenings! Amazon If you hate drinking room temperature drinks, this is a game changer for you. This Cooper Cooler can chill cans, juice bottles and wine from 77 degrees to 43 degrees in minutes! And if you want an even cooler drink, there is an extra chill setting that can cool your drink down to 34 degrees. All you need to do is add ice and water to the device, select the setting, and you can enjoy a cold drink in minutes!

This UMAY portable treadmill is great for keeping fit in the home and office! Amazon This portable treadmill is lightweight and can be folded, making it easy to store and perfect for small spaces in the home and office. Plus, the two folding wheels also let you move and carry it easily! The treadmill itself has 6 speed options, letting you choose the exercise best suited to you. Plus, it is also quiet and has shock absorption!

This cell phone jail lock box can help you control your phone addiction Amazon This cell phone jail lock box saved my life (or more accurately, my grades) when I was studying in my last year of university. You can use this box to get a break from your electronic screens at home if you can't trust yourself to have self-control (and no judgement here!) Enjoy gatherings with your friends and family, as this jail cell can hold up to 6 smart phones at once!

This waterproof phone holder makes taking your phone to the shower with you an easy, safe feat Amazon I love taking this waterproof phone holder with me to the shower! I can relax in there and have my favorite music and videos, which just adds a level of enjoyment to my relaxing shower time! It will protect your phone from water whilst still allowing you to access your phone's touch screen, and it can easily fit all mobile phones under 6.8 inches.

A spice organizer that has a unique space-saving design Amazon This spice organizer is built to utilize the spaces around your kitchen and shelves that are unused. The rack can be easily mounted onto the existing shelf and the spice rack compartment itself has an easy pull-out design with a drawer stop. It can be easily cleaned and can hold up to 7 standard spice jars! All this whilst helping you make the most use of your kitchen space!

A UV phone sanitizer that simultaneously sanitizes and charges your phone Amazon This UV phone sanistizer comes in a choice of 6 different colors. It has been awarded Amazon's Choice, and with good reason! It has a dual function, as it both sanitizes AND charges your phone at the same time! Get rid of 99.99% of all bacteria and germs whilst using the USB or USB-C port to charge. Plus, it is built to accommodate all smartphones, but you can eve use it to sanitize anything else that you can fit inside, such as watches, keys, etc.

This full HD webcam to get the "ultimate streaming experience"! Amazon This full HD webcam is built with ultra-smooth accurate motion to get a more precise video recording. It is very easy to use, and has 90 degrees field of view, high clarity, and 2x digital zoom with gesture control! Plus, it has a noise-cancelling microphone!

A food storage container that also works as a dispenser Amazon This food storage container is made of high-quality materials that ensure that the container is durable for long-lasting use. It is also air-tight, perfect for keeping your food fresh and healthy. Plus, with a measuring cup dispenser, it is very easy to dispense and measure out the food that you need in a very convenient, useful way! It is perfect for rice, cereal, or any sort of grain!

A laptop phone holder that will improve your dual screening while working Amazon This laptop phone holder lets you easily view text messages or answer calls when you're at work. It lets you experience dual screen at the same time, which is sure to improve your efficiency, and you won't need to look down at your phone or pick it up! Plus, the stand has a flexible adjustment of different angles so that you can choose the best and most comfortable one for you!

This cocktail machine is the perfect addition to your home bar Amazon This Bartesian cocktail machine allows you to create cocktails from the comfort of your own home. You don't need to do any work – simply insert a cocktail capsule into the machine, select your preferred strength and it will mix it for you, drawing the spirit from the appropriate reservoir. Never before has making cocktails been so simple! Plus, it has an easy to clean design!

This adjustable rolling pin ensures that you get the most flawless dough Amazon This rolling pin comes with removable rings that are great for adjusting the desired thickness of the dough you want to flatten. You have a choice of 2 color schemes: blue or multicolored. Making pizza, cookies, pastries and more will be made so much easier (and better) with the use of this rolling pin.

An inflatable car bed you can keep around, just in case Amazon I cannot tell you the amount of time I have had to sleep uncomfortably on the car seat, wishing I had never even thought of leaving the comfort of my house with my soft, warm, COMFORTABLE bed. With this inflatable car bed, you can add a layer of comfort to your car. It is lightweight and foldable, which makes it very easy to store in your car for when you need it, and it is made of high-quality material that will ensure it lasts for a long time!

The cutest spaghetti tester and steam releaser so you can tell whether your pasta is ready or not! Amazon This spaghetti tester has a such a genius, cute design! Simply place it over your pot, mug or dish, slide the spaghetti through the slot, place Al Dente (which by the way, is just amazing, I appreciate a good pun) on the edge and test if its ready! One reviewer wrote: "I made spaghetti but I'm sure any other pasta would fit in the second opening of the pole. I imagine this little guy whistling a tune while waiting for me to come check if his patience has paid off."

These instant stain removers has "saved many" Amazon This pack of 3 Tide to go instant stain remover is made with a powerful solution that breaks stains down, the microfiber pad lifting and absorbing them. Stains happen all the time, but you can avoid having your best outfit ruined with the purchase of this stain remover that has a portable, pen-like design, which can be easily taken in your purse.

A portable

This water bottle creates water with up to 9+ pH AND is insulated! Amazon This water bottle lets you transform your water into high pH Alkaline Water in mere minutes! The replaceable diffuser lasts up to 315 refills, and it makes your water alkaline, antioxidant, and hydrogen-rich. Plus, it is vacuum insulated, keeping your water cold for up to 24 hours! It is high-quality, has an easy-to-hold ergonomic design AND you can even get it in a choice of 6 cute colors to best match your style! See it on Amazon

This stabilizer for smartphones will ensure you never have shaky footage again! Amazon This stabilizer for smartphones is so cool because it will completely eliminate the shakes, giving you a “super-smooth, stabilized image.” Plus, its design is lightweight, sleek and foldable, which makes it so easy to take with you everywhere to document your adventures! It is such a convenient gadget, and like one reviewer (and Fry in Futurama) you will be exclaiming “shut up and take my money!” See it on Amazon

These spot treatment patches will improve the look of your spots overnight Amazon With this pack of 36 spot patches, you won’t need to pop your pimples and irritate your skin anymore! You get results in 6-8 hours, as the patches work to absorb pimple gunk and clear your skin. Plus, if you need to wear this during the day, the sticker has a translucent, matte finish that can blend seamlessly into your skin! See it on Amazon

This facial cleansing brush comes with 2 brush heads Amazon This facial cleaning brush is a dermatologist-designed exfoliating facial brush that when used in conjunction with your cleanser can get you a deeper, exfoliating clean! Getting cleansed, exfoliated skin can therefore prime your skin to maximize the hydrating effect of your moisturizer. Simply choose between 2 speeds and 2 cleaning brushes, and you can remove makeup, dirt, blemishes and dead skin off your face. See it on Amazon

A Scanmaker pen that makes note taking a thousand times easier Amazon If I could go back in time and learn about his pen’s existence, my life as a student would have been made so much easier. And that is why I want to bless you with this Scanmaker pen. Simply slide your pen across a line of your printed text and watch it appear instantly on your screen! Plus, the Scanmaker apps will read the text back to you in real-time whilst scanning, which is great for memorization and reading comprehension! Trust me, this pen will save you so much time! See it on Amazon

A 4 pack wristband sanitizer to ensure you and your loved ones are safe and healthy Amazon These wristband sanitizers are refillable, so you can ensure that you always carry sanitizer with you on the go, simply fill it to up to 20 ml! It has a slap wristband design, which is fully adjustable and quick to put on, and fastens securely! See it on Amazon

A temporary tattoo device for a casual, short-lived change in your look! Amazon If you’ve always wanted a tattoo but never dared to make that permanent decision, this temporary tattoo device could be just what you need! You can choose from the +8000 designs on the mobile app to get easy, fast and fun tattoo designs printed on your skin! The tattoos are waterproof and can last for up to 2 days, giving you the freedom of not having to commit to any long-term effects! See it on Amazon

This rainbow bath bomb set is made with natural ingredients for a fun, colorful bath! Amazon This rainbow bath bomb set changes the water to different colors when the bath bombs dissolve naturally, and since there are no artificial colors, you don’t have to worry about any staining! Plus, not only is it fun and looks good, but it also helps to soften and moisturize your skin! Simply enjoy a fizzing, colorful and relaxing bath! See it on Amazon

A shot glass mold to add a unique touch to your parties! Amazon This shot glass mold can get you 8 shot glasses that are molded from chocolate, candy, gelatin or ice! It will make such a cool, innovative addition to your gatherings, as you can serve spirit shots in a cool ice glass, or hot chocolate in a chocolate shot glass! This #1 Best-Seller is guaranteed to add a layer of awesomeness to your life, as many have found them to be a “fun” addition to any event! See it on Amazon

This clip-on colander is a #1 Best Seller in Food Strainers Amazon This clip-on colander comes in 5 different colors, and is the perfect addition to your kitchen. It is such a useful appliance, the universal design means that the clips will fit nearly all round pots, pans and bowls. Plus, it is a small, compact strainer that is easy to use and store! See it on Amazon

A non-soggy bowl so you won’t ruing your breakfast Amazon There is little in this world that I hate more than soggy cereal, which is why this cereal bowl has become a staple household item in my home. It keeps your milk and cereal separate to ensure that your cereal stays crispy in each bite. You can get it in a choice of two colors and two sizes to suit your breakfast needs, and as a bonus, it has a built-in grip and a stackable design! See it on Amazon

An easy to use serving tray that allows you to carry food and drinks with one hand! Amazon This serving tray is very easy to use, and it lets you hold it with one hand, leaving your other hand free to open doors, hold banisters, etc. It is such a great, innovative design that is useful for older people, disabled people, or those working in hospitality. The tray is safe and stable, and it has a removable handle ad collapsible design for easy storage and wash. See it on Amazon

These cleaning sponge gloves will help you do the best housework Amazon These cleaning sponge gloves function as a cleaning brush that is super easy to clean – just rinse it with water or put it in the dishwasher! Plus, they will get a good clean, since it is almost as though you are scrubbing with your bare hands! Plus, not only are they suitable for cleaning, but they are built to withstand high temperatures, so they can even be used to remove hot pots and oven dishes. See it on Amazon

This dog water bottle is leak-proof and will ensure your pet is never thirsty Amazon This water bottle is perfect for taking your pets out on a walk! Get it in a choice of two colors: blue and pink. Both of them super cute and stylish! This bottle is leak-proof, and it is very easy to use, just press the water key to dispense water and to have any unused water go back into the bottle! See it on Amazon

A popcorn machine whose lid doubles as a serving bowl! Amazon This popcorn machine is almost a 2-in-1: you get the popcorn maker and the serving bowl, which is very convenient! The machine itself is designed to get more popped corn, as the sit rod is motorized and improves popping. Plus, the machine is easy to clean up, which is always a plus! See it on Amazon

This PETLIBRO automatic cat feeder not only automatically dispenses food to your pets, but it also has a voice recorder function! Amazon This automatic feeder has been awarded an Amazon’s Choice award, and with good reason. It allows for a more flexible times feeding, since you will no longer have to wake up early for feeding or worry when you are working overtime until late! This food dispenser can dispense 1-4 meals per day, and it also has a voice recorder function that allows you to stay connected with your pet! See it on Amazon

This shock clock is great if you need a silent alarm clock Amazon This shock clock has 6 wake up modes, so you can choose the ideal one for you. It is great if you are a heavy sleeper, or if you don’t want to wake others around the home! Plus, if you REALLY want an alarm clock that will get you out of bed, this shock clock even has a jumping jack mode, where once activated, the only way to turn off the alarm is to get out of bed and do jumping jacks! Truly genius. See it on Amazon

This set of 6 Veken packing cubes can help you pack up to 3x more items! Amazon This set of Veken packing cubes are high-quality, they are water-resistant and have durable zippers. They are perfect for traveling, as these packing cubes are great for organizing and sorting out all your valuables quickly and easily. The fact that they are built to be space-saving is not only quite useful for travel, but the packing organizers also have various choices for different purposes, such as a shoe bag, laundry bag, and packing cubes! See it on Amazon

A self-watering planter to ensure that you have a fun and easy gardening experience Amazon With the automatic irrigation system that this self-watering plater has, all you have to do is add water every 8-14 days (depending on the plant) to ensure that your plant always has a supply of water. Plus, the special drainage system will ensure your plant is never overwatered! See it on Amazon

This tabletop ironing board has an iron rest and is foldable Amazon This ironing board is great for getting your garments to look crisp and presentable always! It has a useful folding feature which means that it can be easily stored AND is great for traveling and being on the go. No matter where you are, you can get your clothes to look flawless. Plus, it has a metal iron rest that can ensure you are ironing your clothes safely. See it on Amazon