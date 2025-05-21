Ann Taylor has mastered the art of polished pieces that span across multiple occasions. Their current lineup of summer styles is perfect for everything from long in-office days to happy hours with your pals – and the best part is their entire selection will be 40% off for Memorial Day starting May 23. I’m already eyeing their online shop and strategizing what I’ll snag during the sale!

Here’s the scoop on Ann Taylor’s Memorial Day sale for 2025:

From May 23-26, take 40% off your purchase, plus an extra 15% off.

From May 25-26, take an extra 60% off of sale styles.

My favorite Ann Taylor designs for the summer season include an adorable polka dot dress, a pair of mesh ballet flats, the cutest denim skirt, and more. If you’re in the market for luxe-looking garments that’ll elevate your everyday outfits (without breaking the bank, that is), you're definitely in the right place.

Scroll on for 8 can’t-miss Ann Taylor styles that are perfect for summer – all on sale for Memorial Day!

Ann Taylor Dotted Ponte Cap Sleeve Top Polka dots are going to be my go-to for summer. They're effortlessly chic, no matter how you wear 'em. This top in particular is undeniably flattering, thanks to the v-neckline and playful cap sleeves. The best part is it works well with everything from jeans to mini skirts!

Ann Taylor Square Neck Tank Top Square necklines are always so stylish as they add a bit more modern edge to your looks. This top comes in a whopping 10 different colors to suit your summer outfit needs!

Ann Taylor Denim Column Skirt For the days you just can't stand the thought of wearing jeans, this polished midi skirt makes a great alternative, especially if you still want to rock some denim. Casual and dressy at the same time, this one's super easy to style in a multitude of ways. For work, wear it with a belt and some comfy heels. For the weekend, slip on some sneakers and a graphic tee – voila!

Ann Taylor Mesh Ballet Flats These breezy ballet flats let your feet breathe, which is much needed in the hot summer. I really like the gold shimmer on these that adds just enough sparkle without being too over-the-top!

Ann Taylor The Crosby Blazer You know your blazer collection needs an upgrade! This sleek black style is slightly modernized with a relaxed fit and a double-breasted front, but is still appropriate for more formal workplace dress codes.

Ann Taylor The Striped Button Pocket Shift Dress Vertical stripes definitely do your body some favors in the flattering department, and luckily, this dress is covered in 'em. The light, neutral color palette is summer's perfect match! I think this shift dress is also ideal if you're looking for something with a little more modest coverage.

Ann Taylor Dotted Linen Blend Midi Dress From the square neckline and dainty straps to the chocolate brown color and polka dots, this midi dress is dripping in summertime goodness. I'm adding it to my wishlist for date nights and nice dinners out with my friends this year.

Ann Taylor Ribbed Sleeveless Button Top This boat neck button-up is fun because you can play with the amount of buttons you fasten up for different looks. The ribbed texture makes it lean a bit cozier, too, so you can wear it for formal events and lazy weekends alike.

