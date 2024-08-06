Ann Taylor’s New Arrivals Are Perfect For Easy Weekend Outfits
Ann Taylor has totally mastered the art of cozy chic. Their new Weekend collection is packed with easygoing pieces that work well alone, but work even better together. From breezy shorts and denim skirts to layerable tops and fall-worthy outerwear, this drop has everything you need for looking put-together, all while feeling super comfy for weekend outings to the park, dinner with the girls, or a quick grocery trip. I will absolutely be adding some of these stylish wardrobe staples to my closet – check out the best picks from the Ann Taylor Weekend collection below!
Ann Taylor
Topstitched Wide Leg Pants
This dark burgundy color is bound to be everywhere this fall. Dress up your comfy weekend look with these wide leg pants that feature an easy waistband closure and tailored pleats along the top.
Ann Taylor
High Rise Denim Column Skirt
I love a denim skirt, and this one is just the right length to transition your 'fits from summer to fall. It will wear well with anything, from sweater vests to graphic tees.
Ann Taylor
Ribbed Henley Tank Top
The buttons on this white tank top are just adorable! You can style it buttoned up, down, or halfway buttoned to suit your personal style. This piece is totally layer-worthy, so once the weather cools down, pair it with your fave cardigan and linen pants for an ultra-cozy vibe.
Ann Taylor
Belted High Rise Denim Shorts in Ivory
These polished denim shorts come ready to wear with a chic matching belt. You'll love the breathability from the short inseam, but it's not too short, giving you ample coverage for any activity you're embarking on.
Ann Taylor
Easy Straight Leg Pants in Soft Blue Wash
The elastic waistband makes these soft pants super easy to slip into, but their denim wash effect makes them all the more polished. Sweatpants, who?!
Ann Taylor
Cotton Blend Raglan Popover
This breathable cotton top has some delicate puff sleeves to set your look apart from the rest. The timeless deep navy color will take you from season to season with ease.
Ann Taylor
Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans in Ivory
I love the thick cuffs at the bottom of these white jeans. They'll wear so well with ballet flats or any other shoe you want to show off.
Ann Taylor
Stripe Collared Sweater
Polo stripes are hot in the Ann Taylor Weekend collection. Sport some chic green and white stripes with this collared sweater that wears well alone or with a light tee underneath!
Ann Taylor
High Rise Wide Leg Jeans in Light Wash Indigo
These might just be the perfect pair of jeans. They're high rise, have wide legs, and a great light wash that matches with everything! The front pockets add a unique look, too. I'd wear these with my favorite cardigan and some Mary Janes to tie it all together – in a cozy, cozy way.
Ann Taylor
Denim Carpenter Jacket in Classic Rinse Wash
Dark wash denim also deserves some love. No fall look is complete without a denim jacket, and this one is the perfect contender for styling with your go-to tops! I recommend snagging it in an oversized fit to amp up the cozy factor (and make room for potential layers underneath).
Ann Taylor
Polo Sweater
I want to live in this sweater because of its super-soft material. The buttons along the collar and wrists allow you to play with different configurations, too, so if it's hot out, you can just roll up the sleeves. The thin collar makes this the ultimate elevated layer, plus that purple color is just gorgeous.
Ann Taylor
Quilted Mixed Media Field Jacket
This quilted jacket would look so chic with a mini skirt and riding boots for fall time! The pockets, collar, and wrists boast a wool-like material that mixes well with the polyester shell. This jacket's nuetrals color opens up tons of pairing possibilities, too.
Ann Taylor
Chunky Wedge Sweater Tee
It's a sweater! It's a tee! It's a sweater tee! This hybrid piece will keep you nice and warm once it starts to get cold out. Its loose-fitting silhouette is the weekend's perfect match if you're looking for an exceptional outfit staple to wear with jeans and shorts alike.
