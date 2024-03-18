Everything You Need To Know About Anne Hathaway's The Idea Of You
There's one spring movie that, more than any other, is for the people who go through life with a fangirl mentality. The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, follows a single mom who falls in love with a popstar at Coachella, which is every One Direction, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Vampire Weekend fan's dream! The Idea of You will totally let you vicariously live out your own rom-comand get in the mood for festival season at the same time — here's everything you need to know about this spring's hottest new movie.
Where can I watch the movie The Idea of You?
The Idea of You drops on Prime Video May 2, following its premiere at SXSW on March 16. The great thing about having the film on streaming is that you can watch it whenever you want! And considering the film's trailer just became the most-watched trailer for any streaming movie ever, I'm sure we'll all be tuning in ;).
Who's in The Idea of You cast?
The Idea of You movie stars Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, and Perry Mattfeld. Michael Showalter (who you might know from his work on Kumail Ali Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan's The Big Sick) serves as director, while Gabrielle Union is producing.
Is The Idea of You inspired by Harry Styles?
The Idea of You author Robinne Lee finally spoke on the comparisons between Hayes Campbell and Harry Styles in a Goodreads Q&A. “Hayes is very different from Harry Styles. I think people who are aware of Harry and/or want to picture Harry will. And that’s completely fair, as the most successful British boy band of the last ten years is One Direction. And if you’re going to create a twenty-something popstar, you may want to start with a good head of hair and dimples, because why not?”
While Hayes isn't a copy-paste of Harry Styles, I will admit the images from the movie remind me of the "As It Was" singer...
What is The Idea of You based on?
The Idea of You is based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee. The movie follows 40-year-old Solène, who joins her teen daughter's Coachella trip. While she expects the festival to be filled with music, fun, and some quality mother-daughter bonding time, she is totally unprepared to fall for 24-year-old frontman Hayes Campbell.
At the movie's SXSW premiere, Anne Hathaway got emotional talking about how much the part of Solène means to her. “For some reason, we talk about coming-of-age stories as being something that happens to you in the earliest part of your life," she says (via Variety). "And I don’t know about you, but I feel like I keep blooming."
Is The Idea of You Rated R?
Yes, The Idea of You is rated R for sexual content and language.
Watch The Idea Of You Trailer
The Idea of You trailer just became the most-watched trailer for a streaming movie, and for good reason. It captures that same wild and free atmosphere from the book — but it also has enough romance and tension to keep you engaged the entire two hours.
Are you excited for The Idea of You? Check out the rest of The Most-Anticipated 2024 Movies to see what else is coming out this year!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!