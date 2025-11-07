If the holiday party season has you wondering what in the world to wear, Anthropologie’s latest drop has you covered. The brand just unveiled a fresh lineup full of pieces that are both cozy and glamorous so you can feel your best wherever the festivities take you. From statement dresses to elegant tops, these eight new arrivals from Anthropologie will set you right.

Scroll on to shop the 8 best Anthropologie new arrivals for on-point winter looks!

Anthropologie Bernardo Distressed Faux-Shearling Crop Trench Coat This coat is lined with faux shearling, so it's going to keep you nice and warm wherever you wear it. The cropped silhouette gives it a nice modern twist that'll pair perfectly with high-waisted jeans and skirts.

Anthropologie Lovaan Adeline Linen Blend Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress Puff sleeves are pure magic. This polka-dotted midi makes a statement without being too over-the-top. We'd style it with some tall boots and a small shoulder bag to complete the look and let the dress itself shine.

Anthropologie Maeve Smocked V-Neck Ruffle Top Undeniably flattering, this ruffled top can be worn in so many ways. It's layering season after all, so we recommend wearing it with your favorite cardigan and jacket combo.

Anthropologie Reformation Tyra Short-Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress This plaid number screams holiday season, thanks to the cozy deep green colorway. It's fairly modest without feeling bulky or boring, which is always nice to have on-hand for family-friendly holiday gatherings. You have the option to tie up the top half for added customization to your look.

Anthropologie MOTHER The Ditcher Roller High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans Wide leg jeans are a winner in our book. These sit higher up on your waist to help shape your bod and flatter your entire look. Plus, the classic medium wash will go with a wide variety of other garments.

Anthropologie Lisa Says Gah Ricki Long-Sleeve Wrap Top This elegant wrap top is still oh-so playful, thanks to the bold polka dots and ruffled details. You could easily dress it up with a skirt and some tights or more casually alongside your favorite pair of jeans. Either way, it's sure to earn you countless compliments.

Anthropologie Bl-nk Black Coffee Leather Midi Skirt This stylish suede skirt is the moment. It's elevated, but still super cozy. The chocolate brown color makes it a nice pairing with other neutral shades or even just basic blacks. Wear this pick with some tall boots and fun belt to dress things up!

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Sleeveless Drop-Waist Midi Dress Going out for a nice dinner or cocktails this holiday season? This stunning drop-waist dress will be your BFF.

