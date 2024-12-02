14 Festive Holiday Party Theme Ideas To Stand Out This Invite Season
Party season is fast approaching, and if you're planning to host a Christmas or New Year's Eve bash, why not make it memorable with a creative theme? Whether you go for Futuristic Glam, Celestial or a Time Traveler's throwback, a themed celebration is the perfect way to make your party the best of the season. Check out these 14 creative ideas to celebrate the holidays and ring in a rockin' new year.
Here are the best holiday party themes to try this season!
Futuristic Glam Holiday Party
Metallic disco vibes here. Think silver or neon outfits for dress code; glow-in-the-dark drinks; and even a VR experience. Plus, DIY a future predictions time capsule!
Nicole Hill Gerulat
Swiftie Merry Era Party
Each room is inspired by Swift’s different albums and eras: Evermore/Red with cozy plaid blankets, vintage books, candles, and hot chocolate with sprinkles on top; Lover with a pastel Christmas tree, heart-shaped ornaments, and glittering pink decor serving Lover’s Lemonade; Midnights with starry backdrops, disco balls, and rich purples and blues serving Midnight Margaritas. Playlist is ofc a curated Swiftie-approved playlist. Plus, you can DIY friendship bracelets as gifts! Photo: Brit + Co x Moonpig Holiday Collection
Naughty or Nice Pajama Party
Whatever your guests decide, Naughty or Nice, comfort is key here. Have a fireplace going if you have one (or fake it), sleeping bags to snuggle into, and serve a Christmas breakfast with pancakes, bacon and holiday cocktails!
Tacky Christmas Party
Guests wear their most over-the-top Christmas sweaters or ridiculous 'fits and you serve up classic comfort foods like sliders and spiked eggnog. Create a photo booth with tacky props too!
Holiday '20s Revival Party
The vibe here is the Jazz age with a modern twist as we head into 2025! Guests wear flapper dresses, pinstripes, and sequins. Your decor is filled with art deco details and Champagne towers with jazz playing in the background.
Charcuterie + Cocktails Christmas Happy Hour
Flex your charcuterie skills, even making personalized individual charcuterie boards for smaller gatherings, and check out our Christmas cocktails to sip and sparkle your way through the holidays. This is the perfect happy hour before holiday party hopping!
Time Travelers' Ball
Celebrate every decade from the 1920s to the 2020s. Guests choose their favorite decade and each room is styled after a specific era with different music from that time!
Winter Wonderland Party
Everyone wears white, silver, or icy blue and you decorate with snowflakes, twinkling lights, and faux fur and shearling accessories. Feature a hot chocolate bar with cinnamon sticks and whipped cream, snowflake-shaped cookies, and sparkling cocktails, and play icebreaker games like a snowman building contest (using marshmallows and toothpicks).
Celestial Countdown Party
What does 2025 have in store for you? Try this zodiac-inspired theme with starry backdrops, constellation lights, and moon props. Everyone wears shimmering outfits, and you serve up cocktails like galaxy martinis and moon pies. Hire a tarot reader if you're feeling really fancy!
Come As Your Favorite Christmas Character Party
Project holiday movies on your wall, create a popcorn bar station, and everyone dresses as their favorite Christmas movie character. Holiday movie trivia optional!
Cookie + Cake Decorating Party
Here's a more casual theme that's also great for families. Let guests show off their sweet decorating skills with pre-baked cookies, plus milk and cocktails. You can do a blind taste test too and gift the winner with aCrumbs cookbook at the end of the night!
Secret Santa Soirée
Serve up a buffet with festive finger foods and mulled wine, and host a gift exchange with games like "Guess the Gifter." You can also do gift themes like from the zodiac, color based, earth-friendly, self care, and $15 and under.
Shutterstock
Christmas Karaoke Night
Break out the karaoke machine for a night of Christmas tune belting. You can also play holiday-themed games like "Finish That Carol"!
DIY Christmas Craft Party
Get your pals together for a night of DIY gift making. Serve simple easy-to-eat snacks like mini quiches and mocktails, and create craft stations for decorating ornaments, wreaths, or self care items like scrubs and soaps, even jewelry! You can turn this into potluck where each guest brings a craft too!
