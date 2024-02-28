17 Summer-Ready Anthropologie Dresses I'm Obsessed With
Already dreaming of summer? Me too. The seemingly endless dread of winter is getting tiring, and thus, I'm already planning my summer outfits. If shorts and t-shirts feel too basic of a 'fit for what you've got coming this spring and summer, Anthropologie dresses make the perfect solution for your warm weather ensembles.
These Anthropologie dresses are especially fit for jet-setting, spring breaking, and summer vacationing to your dream destination. Even if you haven't settled on your summertime travel plans yet, let these 17 Anthropologie dresses whisk you away to a sunny beach somewhere! These styles are perfectly luxe-looking and made to last you year after year. Scroll to shop!
By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Swing Tunic Mini Dress
Shirt dresses are a beautiful thing, because they don't feel like real dresses. Take this one for example – it's extremely loose-fitting and breezy – perfect for sunny summer days. Though it boasts a more casual fit, this cotton mini dress is still polished enough for more formal sit-down dinners and date nights. The buttoned front and crisp collar are just a few details that speak to its aura of quiet luxury.
This $148 number is available in two other colors (black and light blue), and you can shop it in standard sizes XXS-XL, petite sizes XXS-XL, and plus sizes 1X-3X.
Maeve Strapless Corset Column Midi Dress
There's never been a better color for summer 2024 than some coral, baby! This strapless, corseted Anthropologie dress is practically begging to be packed away in your suitcase for vacay. It's made of 100% cotton, so you can count on your outfit to be easy n' breezy when worn. The structured top and skirt give the effect of a matching set, but this pick is a total one-and-done. To wear it, you'll step into the bodice and zip it up with a hidden back zipper. The hem falls around the shins, allowing your fave pair of sandals shine.
This $178 midi dress is available now in standard sizes 0-16, and petite sizes 00-16.
Mare Mare x Anthropologie Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress
Drop waist dresses are sooo ethereal and dreamy, and this off-white one from Anthro will make you feel like a total princess no matter where you wear it! The cap sleeved, smocked midsection, and midi length work seamlessly together to complete the look. This dress is visually interesting enough that you might not have to go crazy when it comes to accessorizing – just slip into some comfy chic sandals and some light jewelry.
This $178 summer-ready pick comes in the off-white color or a more pure white colorway. I love that the fit is quite stretchy to accomodate for any body shape. It's now available in standard sizes XXS-XL, petite sizes XXS-XL, and plus sizes 1X-3X.
Sunday in Brooklyn Sleeveless Knit Midi Dress
This ultra-soft dress was made for those vacation days where you've left the beach very sun-kissed and sleepy. The pull-on fit makes it so easy to throw on for whatever's next on your itinerary without too much fuss. The tomato red color definitely feels ferociously fiery and hot for the season, and this dress' spiciness is only turned up by the sexy open back and cowl neck!
This $118 style is made of a thin, flexible knit material that is a touch see-through. I'd def wear it over a swimsuit! It's shoppable in sizes XS-XL.
By Anthropologie Square-Neck Linen Midi Dress
Oh, romance! This lightweight linen midi dress is dotted with adorable eyelet details that recall the blooms of spring. The bodice and neckline are reminiscent of the popular milkmaid style, which is overly feminine and a bit flirty, too. Prance around comfortably (and cutely) in this airy number on the really hot summer days!
This $228 pick is properly lined with cotton so you don't have to worry about revealing too much. It secures on the side with a discreet zipper, while the front ties in a bow for an extra cute touch. You can also snag it in black or mint green, and standard sizes XS-XL, petite sizes XXS-XL, and plus sizes 1X-3X.
Gabbie Strapless Ruched Tube Dress
This tube dress is not your ordinary tube dress. Fitted with a fun ruffle that runs across the front of your bod and ruching details along the sides, you can wear this Anthropologie dress on its own and feel like your 'fit is complete. The side leg slit adds to the overall vibe of sexiness, which is a win-win in my book!
This $88 style is made from a blend of modal, polyester, and elastane, but all you need to know about that is that it's stretchy and soft. It comes in 7 other colors, so you can find a piece that works exactly for your summer wardrobe. This orange colorway is now available in sizes S-XL!
Maeve Printed Babydoll Mini Dress
This geometric pattern feels appropriate for a European summer. BRB, booking my flight! With a straight neckline and an A-line skirt, this mini dress boasts a classic fit that won't feel too unfamiliar. The adjustable thin spaghetti straps are ultra-feminine for showin' a bit of skin this warm season!
This $138 cotton style is one of my fave Anthropologie dresses in this list because it's easy to wear and makes a statement on its own with the help of the lively pattern. It also comes in white with black polka dots that'd be just as easy to style year-round! The orange is now available in sizes XXS-XL
The Madi Front-Slit Denim Dress by Pilcro
I need this denim dress. It's overly 90's by nature, and so chic for most occasions. The strapless look combined with a breezy, slitted midi skirt just works so well for sweaty summer. The material isn't a thick, structured denim like you'd expect, either. It's stretchier and more flexible to fit you closely!
Aside from being practical with front and back pockets, this dress wears superbly with any type of shoe you'd like to wear, from kitten heels to "It" girl sneakers like Adidas Sambas. It's shoppable now for $158 in standard sizes XXS-XL, petite sizes XXS, S, M, and XL, and plus sizes 1X-3X.
By Anthropologie Flutter-Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress
For a looser fit, snag this flutter sleeve Anthropologie dress! The lime green color is summertime's BFF, wearing very lightly on your frame. The slightly striped detail will instantly turn heads wherever you wear this piece. The v-neck is breezy, but not too revealing when it comes to everyday wear. I love that the skirt hits just above the ankles so you can style it with some cool footwear!
This pick comes in this electric chartreuse color and a deeper green for $158. It's available in standard sizes XS-XL, petite sizes XXS-XL, and plus sizes 1X-3X.
Conditions Apply Elva Slip Midi Dress
Gimme all the color. This pull-on Anthropologie slip dress delivers on the whole rainbow with a gradient floral pattern that stands out beautifully against a deep teal background. Midi slip dresses immediately make me think "cool girl," and I can guarantee everyone else will be thinking that same thought once you step out in this simple, yet elegant style.
Embrace the popular 'model off-duty' vibe with the silky midi skirt and accessible adjustable straps by styling this dress with a small purse and sleek heels. You'll be instantly on-trend! This $128 number also comes in a spotted, multicolor pattern that leans pink. Shop it in sizes XXS, XS, S, M, and XL now.
By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress
Sporty more your style? Opt for this casual cutout mini that features a playful micro collar and flared short sleeves. The cotton material this pick is made out of is perfect for sunny summers since it can easily breathe and go with the flow. The bust and skirt are separated stylishly by bands of elastic that'll stretch comfortably with your every move.
As much as I wish this casual Anthropologie dress was lined, it's not, so you're best off wearing a white bra and undershorts for added coverage. It could also make an excellent swimsuit cover-up!
This $88 style is also shoppable in an adorable pink and a bright yellow. The white color is available in sizes XXS-XL now.
Pilcro Halter Mini Dress
This denim halter dress is giving everything it needs to give! The wide-open back contrasts amazingly with the more modest halter neckline, and the piece overall is perfectly playful for every summer adventure. The sides of the dress, along with the trim of the skirt, are finished with a frayed look. The dress secures up top with an adorable denim bow tie.
You could easily style it for spring with some sandals, or for fall with your favorite boots. That means this Anthropologie dress is the ultimate pick if you're building a capsule wardrobe! You can shop it now for $128 in standard sizes M-XL and petite sizes S-XL.
The Marisol Smocked Mini Dress
This mini is made from a cotton gauze-like material that boasts true breeziness in every wear. The top half is fitted and smocked, whereas the short, slightly tiered skirt is more flowy and free. It features two thin, detachable straps so you can customize your look in a pinch! Your post-beach outfit has never been cuter.
This $78 dress comes in four other colors (black, blue, peach, and sage green) and is available in sizes S-XL.
The Tommie Cap-Sleeve Smocked Front-Zip Shirt Dress
This midi is to die for! The front zips all the way up with some serious suave. The general silhouette feels very vintage to me, meaning it's super timeless. The cap sleeves are fittingly femme, showing off a bit of arm. Plus, this sunny yellow colorway speaks to summer in a way none of the other colors can (it's available in black, white, gingham, moss green, peach, and mauve)!
The smocked middle will bring some flirty-ness and flattering shape to your midsection, with the casual, lined skirt falling at your shins. Plus... this pick has pockets!
Shop it for $170 in standard sizes XXS-XL, petite sizes XXS-XL, and plus sizes 1X-3X.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Strapless Midi Dress
You'll be living your best life in this stunning white midi dress. It's strapless, but the bust fits like a glove to keep you feeling lifted and oh-so supported. The waistline is pretty standard, offering a flattering shape right around your natural waist. The bottom of the skirt ties off with some cute little bows, which you can adjust for an experimental look, if you wish.
This $98 number also comes in a bright bubblegum pink for a pop of color. Shop it in standard sizes XXS-XL, petite sizes XXS-XL, and plus sizes 1X-3X now!
By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Denim Babydoll Mini Dress
For the days where you need a bit more coverage (either hiding from the strong summer sun, or it's a tad chillier outside than normal), this long sleeve denim dress is super cute and practical. It's actually crafted from 100% cotton – not denim – so you can feel free to move any way you'd like. The chic square neckline that buttons up will stand out from your other dresses and add visual interest to your 'fits.
This $158 Anthropologie dress also comes in white, green, bright blue, and light pink if you wanna switch things up. It's available in standard sizes XXS-XL, petite sizes XXS-XL, and plus sizes 1X-3X.
Endless Rose Puff-Sleeve Sweetheart Textured Midi Dress
I love how different this textured puff-sleeve dress is! The short sleeves tie off with adorable bows that allow you to customize your exact fit. The material is primarily polyester and elastane that work together for a breathable wear. The midi skirt falls perfectly at the shins with a stylish tiered look, too!
You can shop this $130 Anthropologie dress in a hot pink or chocolate brown that are perfect for sporting year-round. This blue-gray color is now available in sizes XS-M.
