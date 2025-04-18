Vacation season is swiftly approaching, which means it’s finally time to dust off your favorite swimsuits! If your current lineup is craving a refresh, though, let it be known that the perfect place to shop for cute, colorful, and comfy swim styles is none other than Anthropologie! We scrolled through their entire swim collection and found 11 stunning swimsuits you can easily rock with confidence on a tropical getaway or pool day this year.

Shop our 11 favorite Anthropologie swimsuits for spring and summer 2025 below!

Anthropologie Capittana Stephanie Vichy Fruits Bikini Top This fruity bikini top covered in an ever-trendy gingham pattern was made to be seen at the beach or poolside.

Anthropologie LSPACE Kyslee Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit With two cheeky cutouts in the front and back, this style takes your typical black one-piece and jazzes it up perfectly – all while still retaining its modesty! You could easily style this as a bodysuit with some white linen pants, too!

Anthropologie Seafolly Beach Bound Ring Front Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit This swimmie is so Audrey Hepburn-coded, thanks to the minimal black and white color palette and contrasting trim details. It can be worn with or without the straps since they're detachable.

Anthropologie Andie x Sunshine Tienda One-Piece Swimsuit Hello, color! We adore this striped one-piece because it makes a statement all on its own and really embraces the lively energy of good old summertime.

Anthropologie Citrine Swim Luna One-Piece Swimsuit If you're headed to the beach this year, this design dotted with little palm trees is quite literally the perfect fit – not only for the beachy vibes, but on your body, too! The chic straight neckline is super flattering, while the backside boasts a playful crossed tie to secure its fit.

Anthropologie Damson Madder Jezebel Bikini Top Gingham is still super huge, even in the swimsuit world. This simple bandeau bikini top and ruched bottoms supply such a great amount of coverage, while still highlighting flirty details like the keyholes on the sides.

Anthropologie Hutch Rosanna One-Piece Swimsuit The side ruching brought up by an easily-accessible drawstring makes this one-piece suit extremely flattering. It hugs your curves in all the best ways, plus you can secure the top half with a similar drawstring – and a keyhole for extra style points!

Anthropologie Agua Bendita Mariel One-Piece Swmsuit This feminine swimsuit design will certainly turn heads this summer, plus it photographs beautifully, so you can ensure you walk away from vacay with some stunning Instagram pics!

Anthropologie Beach Riot Joyce Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit The bold color-blocking on this one-piece swimmie feels retro to a tee, though the pastel palette gives it a subtle modern spin for repeated wear this spring and summer!

Anthropologie Seafolly Slide Bikini Top This frilly number will inspire the utmost confidence no matter where you wear it. Plus, the top ties conveniently in the back for the perfect fit every time.

Anthropologie Malai Bandeau Halter Bikini Top Covered in seashell motifs, this bikini is right on-theme for any beach trip. The halter fit and o-ring design are both timeless and fresh, plus we adore that the bottoms in this set are high-waisted and hug the bod in!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.