As someone who shops for and tests fashion finds for a living, it takes a lot for me to truly love a mini dress. Since there are an astounding amount of options out there that lean uncomfortable and unflattering, my collection of reliable, praise-worthy mini dresses only measures up to three pieces. Though, I think I just found number four at Target!

Like any other comfy clothes lover, I prefer mini dresses that are more streamlined and practical. This means they fit my body well, don’t have any extra bells or whistles distracting me, and have a decent amount of coverage – while still obviously flaunting the ‘mini’ title. And while these points of practicality are certainly important, looking cute is, too!

That’s why I’m obsessed with my new Target discovery – it's a mini dress that checks all my boxes in terms of its fit, but it’s also elevated enough to wear in endless, oh-so chic ways.

Scroll on for the $35 Target summer dress that's worthy of everyday wear!

Target All In Motion K nit High Neck Active Dress in Black

Meet the Knit High Neck Active Dress from All In Motion, Target’s in-house activewear brand. It’s technically made for workouts, but is totally wearable for everything beyond your hot girl walks. With the added bonus of a built-in bra and built-in shorts, it’s going to offer you some astounding support and coverage, no matter how you style it.

Target All In Motion Knit High Neck Active Dress in Navy Blue Stripe

The All In Motion Knit High Neck Active Dress comes in four stunning solid colors like black, red, yellow, and blue, plus a very suave navy and white striped pattern. I’m personally opting for the all-black colorway because I value spending my money on pieces I know will pair easily with what I already have in my closet. If you're looking for a non-basic pop of color this summer, there’s still plenty of hues to choose from!

Target All In Motion Knit High Neck Active Dress in Sky Blue

Now, let’s get to the heart of why I really love this dress. While you do reap all the benefits of it being an activewear style (hello, UPF 50+, built-ins and moisture-wicking materials!), it still feels undeniably fashion-forward, thanks to the high-sitting boat neckline and subtle low-cut open back. These details make it just modest enough, while still gettin’ a bit flirty with it via the mini length. I also have never come across a dress with something like this, but the built-in shorts are actually detached in the back section, so you don’t have to take off the entire piece to use the restroom! Crazy, right?!

Target All In Motion Knit High Neck Active Dress in Red

The All In Motion Knit High Neck Active Dress has earned a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from Target shoppers. Check out some promising reviews below that really convinced me to seal the deal: “Fit is so cute. Love the low dip in the back and the convenience of the shorts being detached in the back is awesome.”

“The dress for active mom summer!! The stripes make it look more dressy than other athletic dresses but you can still do whatever you need to do. Please make more colors & prints!!”

“Cute and perfect for beach and shopping. I will only buy these if they have open back shorts for restroom use. I am 155lbs size 10 and got the Large and it fits perfect. I do have a long torso so the shorts kinda go upward but I’m sure it will stretch out a little. I am wearing yellow underwear and it was not visible at all.”

