Seth Rogen's New Comedy 'The Studio' Stars All Your Fave Celebs (& Then Some!)
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Seth Rogen is back with another highly-anticipated Apple TV+ show — The Studio — and we have a feeling he's bringing his impeccable comedic timing with him! Not only that, but he's also brought a bunch of really famous (and super fun) co-stars along with him! From Catherine O'Hara to Zoë Kravitz, this is sure to be one of the most-anticipated shows to watch for next year! I think this will definitely hold us over while we wait for Platonic season 2.
Here's everything you need to know about Seth Rogen's exciting new comedy, The Studio!
What's 'The Studio' about?
The Studio follows Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), the head of Continental Studios. The company is desperate to stay relevant while the movie industry is in turmoil, and Matt works with his team to make that happen. But it's Hollywood, so there's clearly no shortage of interesting characters for Matt to juggle, from directors to actors to everyone in between. Can this ultimate movie-lover, Matt, make magic happen for the studio? Or will all the chaos he encounters wind up being the end of his career?
Whatever the answer is, we CAN'T wait to watch this show!
Who's starring in 'The Studio'?
- Catherine O’Hara
- Kathryn Hahn
- Ike Barinholtz
- Chase Sui Wonders
- Bryan Cranston
- Zoë Kravitz
When does 'Studio' come out?
The first episode of The Studio drops on March 26, 2025!
Watch The Trailer for 'Studio' Here!
It's clear there will be no shortage of drama OR laughs with this one. Counting down the days until March 26!
Looking for more exciting film & TV news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.