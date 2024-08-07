All The August Book Club Picks You Should Add To Your Shelves ASAP
There's currently a reading phenomenon going on, and I can't say that I'm mad about it. With endless book clubs by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Oprah, Kaia Gerber, and Natalie Portman, the world seemingly can't get enough of reading right now — especially when it comes to hand-picked, curated recommendations.
We know there are so many great book clubs out there, but I'm sure it can get slightly overwhelming to narrow them all down. So if you're anything like us and don't know where to start, but still want to know what the celebs are reading, then don't worry — we've got you covered! We went through all the celebrity book clubs and rounded up their August picks so you don't have to! Keep scrolling below to see what to add to your TBR pile this month!
Reese Witherspoon's Book Club
Amazon
Slow Danceby Rainbow Rowell
For August, Reese chose this brand new, just-released book from Rainbow Rowell. It came out just a few days ago, and is already being widely talked about by many fans. This book follows the sweet story of childhood best friends Shiloh and Cary. They were the closest you could be as little kids, but that all changed after Cary joined the navy and Shiloh went to college. Fourteen years later, Shiloh is divorced with 2 kids, and when she's invited to an old friend's wedding, she wants nothing more than to see Cary. The question: Will he be there? And would he even want to see her? Everyone thought they would end up together, so is it too late? Read this sweet childhood romance to find out!
Natalie Portman's Book Club
Amazon
Sojourners by Mfoniso Udofia
This rec from Natalie only further proves how smart the Harvard-alumni is! This play is part 1 of a 9-part saga that takes place in 1978, telling the story of a Nigerian immigrant in Alabama. You'll see through his perspective what it could be like for an African immigrant in the US during that time. It's insightful, powerful, and incredible moving storytelling! Another genius book club pick from Natalie!
Jenna Bush-Hager's Book Club
Amazon
The Wedding People by Alison Espach
Jenna Bush-Hager chose this as her August pick, and based on the love it's received, I can definitely see why! Barnes and Noble actually also chose this book as their overall August pick this month! The book depicts the story of Phoebe, who after hitting rock bottom, heads to Newport to relax and have some downtime — only to befriend a scattered bride planning her wedding. After, uncovering some secrets about the wedding, Phoebe starts to get to work on a plan that no one will expect. Read this book for a surprising turn of events and unlikely friendship! You'll love this pick, just like Jenna did!
Barnes and Noble
Amazon
Strange Sally Diamondby Liz Nugent
Barnes and Noble may have chosen the previous book for their overall pick, but this was their August Mystery and Thriller pick! If you're looking for something exciting, thrilling, and keep-you-on-the-edge-of-your-seat vibes, then we've got you covered.
This thriller is about an introvert and recluse named Sally Diamond, who mostly keeps to herself. That is, until she's pushed into the spotlight for trying to have her father arrested. Now, she's getting unwanted attention while trying to uncover memories from her childhood that she thought were buried. Follow Sally in this thriller as she uncovers new truths, finds her past, and tries to figure out why odd things keep occurring. You won't want to skip this book!
Emma Roberts
Amazon
Five Star Strangerby Kat Tang
We couldn't forget Emma Roberts' book club, Belletrist, for the ultimate cool-girl reading list! This month's pick was an interesting one, showing a work where you can rent a stranger for just about anything! A long time "rentee" was playing the role of a father to a young girl, but is soon flooded with anxiety and frustration about this role. He's uncovering his own attachment to this fraudulent life, as well as to his "wife" and "daughter." In this book, the stranger will see how his past shaped him, got him to where he is today; technically just a stranger.
Dua Lipa's August Picks
Amazon
Brief Interviews With Hideous Menby David Foster Wallace
Although she skipped this month for her central August book, Dua did share 5 books on her TBR for this month, and we're going to share all of them. This book is a collection of short stories by David Foster Wallace who writes about one central theme: men and their relationships with women. This book depicts bizarre, strange, and awkward moments with men that portray what they think of their relationships.
Amazon
Laughter in the Dark by Vladimir Nabokov
The famed writer of Lolita, Vladimir Nabokov actually wrote this before the aforementioned novel. In typical Nabokov style, it shows an older man in a relationship with a much younger woman. Unlike Lolita, this man was actually married and left his wife for this woman, who was half his age. They fell in love over their shared passion for filmmaking, but this 1930's story falls apart when he introduces his lover to another filmmaker. This story will show betrayal, lust, and the true human condition.
Amazon
Catalinaby Karla Conejo Villavencencio
This coming-of-age story is one like you've never read before, and we understand why. It shows Catalina, a young immigrant who made it to New York and got accepted into the college of her dreams, Harvard. But during her senior year, she discovers that there is no place for her here. She finds secrets, taboos, and all kinds of hidden truths from the elite, and she doesn't know if she wants any part of it. After meeting a man involved in the culture, will she disappoint herself by falling in love? Or is the world really not what it seems?
Amazon
Wandering Starsby Tommy Orange
I've never read a book that spans over 150 years of family history, so this is definitely a unique must-read for me. It follows a family starting in 1864, and will open your eyes to the topic of colonization as well as what Native American culture was like during that time period. You'll be so engrossed in the story, following this family line for over a century — and ultimately learn so much about American history.
Amazon
Brotherless Nightby V. V. Ganeshananthan
This book takes place in the 1980's and follows the story of 16 year old Sashi who has big dreams of being a doctor one day. This dream becomes a reality over the next decade, as a civil war breaks out, killing her friends and family, and leaving her to join the medic field to help. This book shows a courageous woman and a terrifying time, and how she upholds strength even when life is only giving her reasons to be weak.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Amazon
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.