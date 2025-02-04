OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

looking at clothes
Home Organization & Cleaning

25 Things To Get Rid Of From Your Closet — According To A "Purge Queen"

a simple favor 2 release date
Entertainment

Surprise! Blake Lively's 'A Simple Favor 2' Is Coming So Soon.

1923 season 2 trailer yellowstone easter egg
Entertainment

'1923' Fans Are Convinced The Season 2 Trailer Has A Crazy 'Yellowstone' Easter Egg

super bowl cocktails
Cocktails

17 Boozy Super Bowl Cocktails That'll Definitely Get The Party Started

target lighting ideas
Budget-Friendly Buys

18 Affordable Target Lamps Shoppers Are Loving (Starting At Just $10)

reese witherspoon book club 2025
Books

Every Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)

movies about black history
Entertainment

15 Movies To Watch During Black History Month (& All Year Long)

is travis kelce proposing to taylor swift
Celebrity News

Um, Travis Kelce Just Teased Proposing To Taylor Swift

Starbucks Valentine's Drinks 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks' Valentine's Drinks Are Officially Back – Including An All-New Refresher Flavor!

best foundations for brown skin
Beauty & Skin Care

I Finally Found The Best Foundation For Dark Skin Tones

jenna bush hager book club 2025
Entertainment

Every Jenna Bush Hager Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)

Super Bowl Dip Recipes
Recipes

24 Epic Super Bowl Dip Recipes To Share With A Crowd

super bowl commercials 2025
Entertainment

The 10 Best Super Bowl Commercials For 2025 (That You Can Already Watch)

the fantastic four trailer
Entertainment

Did You Catch This 'The Bear' Easter Egg In 'The Fantastic Four' Trailer?

blake lively justin baldoni judge
Celebrity News

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Judge Gave Their Legal Teams A Surprising Warning Amid Viral PR War

affordable home storage ideas
Budget-Friendly Buys

20 Affordable Home Storage Ideas That Actually Look Amazing