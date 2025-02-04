It's clear bibliophiles are still pushing pop culture forward with the announcements of Reese Witherspoon and Jenna Bush Hager's recent book club picks. But how silly of us to forget about Natalie Portman and her intriguing recommendations! Though she's less likely to share buzzy new titles with readers, she has a keen eye for impressive storylines with historical, racial, or socioeconomic undertones.

We love books that encourage us to shut off external noise so we're excited Natalie Portman's 2025 picks are perfect for doing that!

Allow Natalie Portman's 2025 book club picks to help you slow down and be present.

February 2025 Amazon The Coin by Yasmin Zaher Despite her incredible wealth, a Palestinian woman struggles to adjust to life in America. Not even her enviable style and spotless self-care can make up for the fact that she feels unable to access the life she remembers. In the face of her difficulties, she aims to stretch the limits of what she can teach young boys at a disadvantaged school while conning people into luxury bags. The two are a far cry from the life she imagined, but she doesn't know what else to do. As she continues losing sight of herself and the world around her, this woman spirals into a recognizable madness that each of us could be one decision away from.

January 2025 Amazon Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond Productivity by Jenny Odell The growing call for us to ditch "hustle culture" is getting louder with Jenny Odell's Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond Productivity . She examines the stark reality that our overworked society is a result of placing business over people's actual needs, and how we've applied this to our lives. The new goal is to slow down long enough to pay attention to life's various stages and how they're not always rushed. From witnessing the patterns of nature to appreciating our body's ability to heal, Odell is sure it's possible to turn away from stressed lives riddled with rushing from one moment to the next.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more exciting book club updates!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.