Every Natalie Portman Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)
It's clear bibliophiles are still pushing pop culture forward with the announcements of Reese Witherspoon and Jenna Bush Hager's recent book club picks. But how silly of us to forget about Natalie Portman and her intriguing recommendations! Though she's less likely to share buzzy new titles with readers, she has a keen eye for impressive storylines with historical, racial, or socioeconomic undertones.
We love books that encourage us to shut off external noise so we're excited Natalie Portman's 2025 picks are perfect for doing that!
Allow Natalie Portman's 2025 book club picks to help you slow down and be present.
February 2025
Amazon
The Coin by Yasmin Zaher
January 2025
Amazon
Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond Productivity by Jenny Odell
