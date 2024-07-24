Get Ready To Renew Your Library Card — Kaia Gerber's Book Club Is Full Of Incredible Reads
Kaia Gerber is more than Cindy Crawford's daughter — she's a certified It Girl, actress, and model in her own right. From starring in projects like Palm Royale to popular fashion campaigns, it's amazing Kaia Gerber finds any time to herself, let alone time to read. But Kaia's shared that she's an avid reader, and even has her own book clubcalled Library Science. Her reading picks are unique, filled with stories that aren't always highlighted on other lists. Needless to say, this list is total reading goals. Here are 15 books off of Kaia Gerber's book club list to grab today!
Normal Peopleby Sally Rooney
Connell and Marianne may have different personalities and social standings in school, but there's no denying the unspoken chemistry between them. Their unlikely bond puts them in each other's orbit even as they move beyond high school and try to figure out where they stand in life during their college years. As they struggle to understand who they are, their bond may be the one thing that keeps them from veering too far into the deep end.
Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino
This New York Times Bestseller is filled with nine essays that seek to expose the ways we don't always give ourselves permission to be exist without the confines of societal rules and structures telling us who to be. From growing up in the age of the internet to the relationship we have with our bodies, Trick Mirror is a thoughtful novel that anyone can find a piece of themselves in.
This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel
This Is How It Always Is revolves around a family's desire to protect the identity of one of their own from the cruelty of the world. With young Claude at the center of the secret, his parents try their hardest to give him space to evolve into who he feels he is. However, it's only so long that a secret can stay closed off from the world and in Claude's case, it's begging to be free without constraints.
Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Featured on Reese Witherspoon's book club list, Where The Crawdads Sing seeks to unearth the mystery of the "Marsh Girl" by following Kya Clark's story. She's mislabeled by those in town because she's happily grown up outside the confines of what's considered 'normal.'
But when tragedy strikes and someone loses their life, Kya is immediately blamed. It's a novel that's rife with finding freedom in nature, learning to open one's heart, and burying secrets that threatened to cause harm.
Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim
This Kaia Gerber book clubrecommendation is a collection of essays that seek to explain the importance of representation in books. With words written by Gabourey Sidibe and Jesymn Ward, Well-Read Black Girl offers readers a chance to think about certain characters who may have flown under the radar in literature.
Broken People by Sam Lansky
Sam is looking for an unconventional way to heal from his past trauma and current mental health struggles in Broken People. When he learns about a gifted and powerful shaman, he believes he'll be the answer to this prayers. This encourages him to go on a weekend journey that involves being healed by this shaman, but Sam begins to question if there's any help for him when it seems like his past is more troublesome than anyone can help fix.
Bad Feministby Roxane Gay
Roxane Gay takes us down memory lane as she introduces us to things that shaped her youth and feminist views. It's one that includes what some would consider to be unpopular opinions, but it's written in a way that makes the reader understand that Roxane never claimed to be the perfect spokesperson for feminism.
People You Follow by Hayley Gene Penner
Hayley Gene Penner's powerful and insightful memoir unravels her past decisions, and how she looks at them now. From impulsive decisions to a work relationship without boundaries, People You Follow is a poignant recollection that we recommend you read sooner vs. later!
Severance by Ling Ma
Severance reads like a modern day tale of Moses' biblical story. Instead of being shaken by the deaths of her parents, Candace Chen decides to continue living like nothing has changed. Her laser focus causes her to miss the warning signs that a shift is taking place in the world around her and she notices changes when it's too late.
Left to her own devices, she decides to dabble in photography until she runs into a group of survivors who offer companionship and a way out. However, Candace knows something they don't and she's terrified of what the response will be if the survivors' leader ever finds out.
My Body by Emily Ratajkowski
Determined to take back her power and narrative, Emily Ratajkowski lets readers into the crevices of her mind to understand where she stands on, well, a lot of things. From feminism to sexism, Emily has an opinion about it all and she's not afraid to share it in My Body.
In The Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado
In The Dream House is a Kaia Gerber book club pick that's written to help Carmen Maria Machando understand how her former queer relationship became home to mental abuse. She talks about her upbringing and uses various chapters to break down what could've led her to entertain someone like her former partner.
Honey, Baby, Mine by Laura Dern and Diane Ladd
Most memoirs feature a first-person account of their past, but rarely do they feature the thoughts of people who may be mentioned in them. What makes Honey, Baby, Mine so unique is the way Laura Dern includes thoughts from her mother Diane Ladd throughout the pages. They cover different topics in life — talking as mother and daughter — which makes it an endearing read.
Don't Call Me Home: A Memoir by Alexandra Auder
Don't Call Me Home is another memoir that's full of the wonderful rollercoaster known as memories. Alexandra Auder writes about how the beginning of her life was shaped by her larger-than-life mother and father. Understanding that she an unconventional childhood, Auder explains how this shaped who she is today.
Remember Love: Words For Tender Times by Cleo Wade
It's no secret that we've been living in stressful and scary times, but Cleo Wade aims to ask us to check in with our hearts in Remember Love: Words For Tender Times. While it's good to stay informed, Wade's tender prose invites us to remember the things we can control.
Crying In H Mart by Michelle Zauner
Michelle Zauner's home has been full of music, food, and family for as long as she can remember. It's not lost on her that she grew up under the strict, watchful eye of her Asian mother and how she secretly strived to move away from her traditional past. But, she realized over time that there's no need to shed all the parts of herself in favor of a life that no longer mirrors what she's used to.
