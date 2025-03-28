Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Marvel Finally Just Confirmed The Official 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast — & It's An Avengers & X-Men Showdown

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Mar 28, 2025
Marvel has finally assembling its new Avengers. The studio enlisted the help of Robert Downey Jr. (and over a dozen empty chairs) to confirm the Avengers: Doomsday cast — and announce that the movie (coming May 1, 2026) is now in production. And it looks like there are more names to come! Keep reading for the full list...for now.

Check out the Avengers: Doomsday cast before the movie hits theaters May 1, 2026.

1. Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman avengers doomsday cast

Marvel Studios

After making her debut in The Fantastic 4 on July 25, 2025, we'll see Vanessa Kirby return as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman.

2. Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic

Marvel Studios

Pedro Pascal stars in as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic.

3. Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch

Marvel Studios

Joseph Quinn also joins the Avengers: Doomsday cast as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

4. Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing avengers doomsday cast

Marvel Studios

Ebon Moss-Bachrach stars as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

5. Tom Hiddleton as Loki

Tom Hiddleton as Loki

Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleton also returns as Loki!

6. Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor

Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor, God of Thunder.

7. Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America

Captain America: Brave New World winter movies 2025

Eli Adé/Marvel Studios/Disney

After leading the charge in Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson/Captain America.

8. Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/The Falcon

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/The Falcon

Marvel Studios

And the Avengers: Doomsday cast also includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/The Falcon.

9. Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

We'll see Florence Pugh return to the next Avengers movie as Yelena Belova after Thunderbolts* hits theaters May 2, 2025.

10. Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry

Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry avengers doomsday cast

Marvel Studios

Lewis Pullman stars as Bob/Sentry.

11. Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost

Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost

Marvel Studios

Hannah John-Kamen also returns as Ava Starr/Ghost.

12. Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent

Marvel Studios

Wyatt Russell stars as John Walker/U.S. Agent in Avengers: Doomsday.

13. Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios

And Sebastian Stan is also making an appearance as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier.

14. David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

Marvel Studios

David Harbour stars as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian.

15. Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios

We're FINALLY going to see Simu Liu as Shang-Chi again!

16. Winston Duke as M'Baku

Winston Duke as M'Baku avengers doomsday cast

Marvel Studios

Winston Duke returns to the MCU as M'Baku.

17. Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther

letitia wright as shuri

Annette Brown/Marvel Studios/Disney

Letitia Wright returns as Shuri/Black Panther.

18. Tenoch Huerta as Namor

Tenoch Huerta as Namor

Marvel Studios

And we'll see Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

19. ​​Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant Man

\u200b\u200bPaul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant Man

Marvel Studios

The Avengers: Doomsday cast includes Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant Man.

20. Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Marvel Studios

Channing Tatum joins the Avengers: Doomsday cast as Remy LeBeau/Gambit.

21. Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

Kerry Hayes/SMPSP/Twentieth Century Fox

Rebecca Romijn stars as Mystique from the original X-Men movies!

22. James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops

James Marsden as Scott Summers / Cyclops avengers doomsday cast

Twentieth Century Fox

James Marsden also reprises his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops.

23. Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X

Marvel Studios

As does Patrick Stewart, who we'll see as Charles Xavier/Professor X.

24. Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler

Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler

​20th Century Fox

Alan Cumming returns as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler.

25. Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto.

Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto

20th Century Studios

Ian McKellen stars as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto.

26. Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast

Marvel Studios

Kelsey Grammer stars as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast.

27. Robert Downey Jr. as Viktor Von Doom/Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. as Viktor Von Doom/Doctor Doom avengers doomsday cast

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

And of course, we'll see Robert Downey Jr. as Viktor Von Doom/Doctor Doom.

Whew, what a cast list! Check Brit + Co for the latest news on Avengers: Doomsday and other Marvel projects, and follow us on TikTok for more!

