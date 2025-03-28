Marvel has finally assembling its new Avengers. The studio enlisted the help of Robert Downey Jr. (and over a dozen empty chairs) to confirm the Avengers: Doomsday cast — and announce that the movie (coming May 1, 2026) is now in production. And it looks like there are more names to come! Keep reading for the full list...for now.

Check out the Avengers: Doomsday cast before the movie hits theaters May 1, 2026.

1. Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman Marvel Studios The Fantastic 4 on July 25, 2025, we'll see Vanessa Kirby return as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman. After making her debut inon July 25, 2025, we'll see Vanessa Kirby return as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman.

2. Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic Marvel Studios Pedro Pascal stars in as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic.

3. Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch Marvel Studios Joseph Quinn also joins the Avengers: Doomsday cast as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

4. Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing Marvel Studios Ebon Moss-Bachrach stars as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

5. Tom Hiddleton as Loki Marvel Studios Tom Hiddleton also returns as Loki!

6. Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor Marvel Studios Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor, God of Thunder.

7. Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America Eli Adé/Marvel Studios/Disney Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson/Captain America. After leading the charge in, Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson/Captain America.

8. Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/The Falcon Marvel Studios And the Avengers: Doomsday cast also includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/The Falcon.

9. Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova Marvel Studios We'll see Florence Pugh return to the next Avengers movie as Yelena Belova after Thunderbolts* hits theaters May 2, 2025.

10. Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry Marvel Studios Lewis Pullman stars as Bob/Sentry.

11. Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost Marvel Studios Hannah John-Kamen also returns as Ava Starr/Ghost.

12. Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent Marvel Studios Wyatt Russell stars as John Walker/U.S. Agent in Avengers: Doomsday.

13. Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier Marvel Studios And Sebastian Stan is also making an appearance as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier.

14. David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian Marvel Studios David Harbour stars as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian.

15. Simu Liu as Shang-Chi Marvel Studios We're FINALLY going to see Simu Liu as Shang-Chi again!

16. Winston Duke as M'Baku Marvel Studios Winston Duke returns to the MCU as M'Baku.

17. Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther Annette Brown/Marvel Studios/Disney Letitia Wright returns as Shuri/Black Panther.

18. Tenoch Huerta as Namor Marvel Studios And we'll see Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

19. ​​Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant Man Marvel Studios The Avengers: Doomsday cast includes Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant Man.

20. Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit Marvel Studios Channing Tatum joins the Avengers: Doomsday cast as Remy LeBeau/Gambit.

21. Rebecca Romijn as Mystique Kerry Hayes/SMPSP/Twentieth Century Fox Rebecca Romijn stars as Mystique from the original X-Men movies!

22. James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops Twentieth Century Fox James Marsden also reprises his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops.

23. Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X Marvel Studios As does Patrick Stewart, who we'll see as Charles Xavier/Professor X.

24. Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler ​20th Century Fox Alan Cumming returns as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler.

25. Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto. 20th Century Studios Ian McKellen stars as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto.

26. Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast Marvel Studios Kelsey Grammer stars as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast.

27. Robert Downey Jr. as Viktor Von Doom/Doctor Doom Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney And of course, we'll see Robert Downey Jr. as Viktor Von Doom/Doctor Doom.

