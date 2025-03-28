This is too good to be true!
Marvel Finally Just Confirmed The Official 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast — & It's An Avengers & X-Men Showdown
Marvel has finally assembling its new Avengers. The studio enlisted the help of Robert Downey Jr. (and over a dozen empty chairs) to confirm the Avengers: Doomsday cast — and announce that the movie (coming May 1, 2026) is now in production. And it looks like there are more names to come! Keep reading for the full list...for now.
Check out the Avengers: Doomsday cast before the movie hits theaters May 1, 2026.
1. Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman
Marvel Studios
2. Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic
Marvel Studios
3. Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch
Marvel Studios
4. Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing
Marvel Studios
5. Tom Hiddleton as Loki
Marvel Studios
6. Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor
Marvel Studios
Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor, God of Thunder.
7. Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America
Eli Adé/Marvel Studios/Disney
8. Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/The Falcon
Marvel Studios
And the Avengers: Doomsday cast also includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/The Falcon.
9. Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
Marvel Studios
We'll see Florence Pugh return to the next Avengers movie as Yelena Belova after Thunderbolts* hits theaters May 2, 2025.
10. Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry
Marvel Studios
Lewis Pullman stars as Bob/Sentry.
11. Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost
Marvel Studios
Hannah John-Kamen also returns as Ava Starr/Ghost.
12. Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent
Marvel Studios
Wyatt Russell stars as John Walker/U.S. Agent in Avengers: Doomsday.
13. Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier
Marvel Studios
And Sebastian Stan is also making an appearance as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier.
14. David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian
Marvel Studios
David Harbour stars as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian.
15. Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
Marvel Studios
We're FINALLY going to see Simu Liu as Shang-Chi again!
16. Winston Duke as M'Baku
Marvel Studios
Winston Duke returns to the MCU as M'Baku.
17. Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther
Annette Brown/Marvel Studios/Disney
Letitia Wright returns as Shuri/Black Panther.
18. Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Marvel Studios
And we'll see Tenoch Huerta as Namor.
19. Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant Man
Marvel Studios
The Avengers: Doomsday cast includes Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant Man.
20. Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit
Marvel Studios
Channing Tatum joins the Avengers: Doomsday cast as Remy LeBeau/Gambit.
21. Rebecca Romijn as Mystique
Kerry Hayes/SMPSP/Twentieth Century Fox
22. James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops
Twentieth Century Fox
James Marsden also reprises his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops.
23. Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X
Marvel Studios
As does Patrick Stewart, who we'll see as Charles Xavier/Professor X.
24. Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler
20th Century Fox
Alan Cumming returns as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler.
25. Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto.
20th Century Studios
Ian McKellen stars as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto.
26. Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast
Marvel Studios
Kelsey Grammer stars as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast.
27. Robert Downey Jr. as Viktor Von Doom/Doctor Doom
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
And of course, we'll see Robert Downey Jr. as Viktor Von Doom/Doctor Doom.
Whew, what a cast list!