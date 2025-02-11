'The Fantastic Four' Trailer Just Broke This Huge Record, Despite Fans Thinking It's A "Disappointment"

The Fantastic Four trailer is finally here! And it's just as creative and exciting as I hoped. The retro futuristic edge feels brand new and familiar at the same time (and is totally giving Captain America: The First Avenger...but more on that later), and yeah, I'll say it: Pedro Pascal looks good. Let's get into the trailer for this new movie because I've already watched it multiple times.

Here's every detail you missed in the new The Fantastic Four trailer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps confirms the movie's not in our world. First things first, The Fantastic 4 trailer lets us know we're not on Earth-616 (our world) with the first frame because even though the Baxter Building is in New York City, the cityscape is full of buildings our real Manhattan doesn't have. Plus, Sue Storm and Reed Richards' kitchen is full of gadgets and gizmos aplenty. One of my favorite moments comes when Ben (played by The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is cooking with H.E.R.B.I.E. and winds up improving upon the robot's sauce with some garlic, which is TOTALLY something Richie would do behind Carmy's back. We also learn that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take place after the team has gotten their powers, and that Reed specifically is struggling with the fact they've all changed: Sue turns invisible, Ben became a literal rock, and Johnny can turn into flames. But as Sue reminds him, "Ben has always been a rock, Johnny is Johnny, and I am right here." "Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together," she continues, "as a family."

According to Deadline, the trailer, which broke 202 million views in its first 24 hours, became Marvel's most-viewed, non-sequel trailer ever. "I love how much they made the thing’s face look like Jack Kirby’s illustrations," one YouTube user said of the original comic book artist, while another added, "There are only a few things that truly make me happy, and one of them is you, Marvel." However, the Instagram crowd was a bit tougher, with users sayingthe trailer "was a bit rubbish though. Didn’t make me want to watch it," and that it was a "massive disappointment."

'The Fantastic Four' trailer recaptures the magic of Marvel's Phase 1. And the most impactful part of The Fantastic Four trailer for me is that it really emphasizes how Phase 5 of the MCU is a refresh. The fact we're getting introduced to a new family, as well as the retro element and the tech, calls back to Iron Man and Captain America: The First Avenger for me. Just like those movies provided us with a foundational understanding of the MCU, I really believe F4 will set the tone for Marvel moving forward. Plus, I won't say no to Pedro Pascal becoming one of the new Avengers' leaders! Whether the movie leads directly into Avengers: Doomsday, or it ends with Sue, Reed, Johnny, and Ben coming to our timeline like Steve does at the end of Captain America, we'll have to wait for July 25, 2025 to see what kind of adventures await these fantastic four.

This post has been updated.